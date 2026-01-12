Mystic Soundwaves is Explorations in Music, Science, and Spirit.

Frequency: one new episode every 2–3 months

First Episode: Inside Shine – A Sonic Journey

Hosts: Sara Cicognani and Tom Raymond, from IRN Inspirational, a station that offers music and content that uplifts the soul, inspires listeners, and supports them spiritually.

Program Description

Mystic Soundwaves is a new radio platform dedicated to exploring the mystical, spiritual, and transformative dimensions of music. The program is based on the idea that sound is not merely entertainment, but a primordial force (vibration) capable of resonating with humans on deeper levels — inner, cosmic, and communal.

Ancient traditions around the world have always considered sound as the primal principle of the universe, an act of creation and connection. For many cultures, music was not merely an aesthetic language: it was a bridge between human and cosmic, a tool for healing, a ritual, and a means of harmonizing body, mind, and spirit.

Objectives

In the contemporary socio-cultural system, music has progressively been transformed into a commercial product and consumable background, losing much of its original significance:

• ritual

• spiritual

• communal

• energetic

• therapeutic

This reduction is the result of modern dynamics — industrialization, commercialization, and the loss of the sacred — which have created a profound fracture between music and its ancestral function.

Mystic Soundwaves is designed to explore and heal this fracture, offering new perspectives by drawing both from contemporary research and the memory of ancient traditions. The Role of the New Age: A Bridge to the Past (and the Future)

Since the 1960s, the New Age movement has sought to reconnect this link, reviving the idea that music can:

• alter states of consciousness

• support meditation and introspection

• harmonize body, mind, and spirit

• facilitate emotional and energetic healing

Without replacing ancient cultures, the New Age has brought back to light tools, techniques, and visions that modernity had marginalized.

Science and Vibration: The Bridge of Physics

Contemporary studies suggest that sound — understood as physical vibration — can influence liquid matter, including the structures of water. Since life and the human body are largely water-based, this opens fascinating possibilities: it is not just a metaphor to say that music vibrates within us. The program integrates this research without sensationalism, posing questions, comparing data, and creating fertile ground for dialogue.

Program Mission

Mystic Soundwaves creates a radio environment where:

• scientific research

• ancient practices

• music therapy

• artistic experiences

meet and intertwine, giving rise to an authentic and interdisciplinary dialogue.

The goal is to:

• inform without oversimplifying

• inspire without dogma

• provide practical tools for mindful listening

• give voice to traditions, artists, researchers, and visionaries

• explore the power of sound as a means of deep connection

Each episode offers listeners:

• in-depth insights

• interviews

• guided sound experiences

• artistic and spiritual reflections

• scientific and comparative perspectives

Mystic Soundwaves is hosted by Sara Cicognani and Tom Raymond and airs on CKMS-FM every other month on Sundays from 4:00pm to 4:30pm starting 25 January 2026.

Recent Episodes

