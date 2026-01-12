Radio Waterloo’s Regime Radio Present: TTS Media & JJ Cali at 0:01 & Evidence of Eve at 0:44

In the studio with Elias-TTS Media- and JJ Cali. For videography and media needs. TTSMedia.inc & JJcali.lugo on IG. They present their songs: Humo, Never lloraste por mi and Frescito. And the snow melted near the radio station from their energy in the middle of the winter.
We hear Omah Lay-Understand-and Joeboy: Sip (Alchohol) THEN: Evidence of Eve – who creates handsewn clothing, accessories, and prints. Celebrate Nigeria @evidenceofeve on IG. Eve shares creative stories and inspire us to show up. We listen to Ayra Starr, Commas; Joeboy, Body and Soul, and Libianca, People.