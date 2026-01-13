Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 142, 1/12/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/RadioNowhere260112Episode142.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

1:02 Oye Como Va Santana
5:17 Smooth Santana
10:05 Come And Get Your Love Redbone
13:35 She Ain’t Rose Leon Redbone
15:44 Eyes of a Stranger The Payolas
19:10 All Alone Terra Lightfoot
22:51 When the World Is Running Down The Police
26:22 I’m From Texas Johnny Nicholas
33:22 Jealous Guy John Lennon (feat. The Plastic Ono Band & The Flux Fiddlers)
37:30 Jealous Guy Roxy Music
43:37 All Wild Things Are Shy Richard Laviolette
46:37 She Took Off My Romeos David Lindley
49:31 Half Past France John Cale
53:45 I Loved another Woman Fleetwood Mac

