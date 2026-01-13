Radio Nowhere Episode 142, 1/12/26

1:02 Oye Como Va Santana

5:17 Smooth Santana

10:05 Come And Get Your Love Redbone

13:35 She Ain’t Rose Leon Redbone

15:44 Eyes of a Stranger The Payolas

19:10 All Alone Terra Lightfoot

22:51 When the World Is Running Down The Police

26:22 I’m From Texas Johnny Nicholas

33:22 Jealous Guy John Lennon (feat. The Plastic Ono Band & The Flux Fiddlers)

37:30 Jealous Guy Roxy Music

43:37 All Wild Things Are Shy Richard Laviolette

46:37 She Took Off My Romeos David Lindley

49:31 Half Past France John Cale