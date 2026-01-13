Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Jan 13, 2026
|
Start Time
|
Title
|0:24
|Unwavering Eunoia
|5:42
|Rural Route One
|12:01
|Peeking Through the Veil
|16:21
|X-Axis Paradox
|21:28
|Looking-glass Persona
|26:21
|Purpose Why
|31:30
|Quotidian Prayer
|36:03
|Frame the Narrative
|40:57
|Quasar Fragments
|46:00
|Flagging Down
|51:02
|Temerity Rising
|56:25
|Yell for the Hills
|59:00
|End of show
My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz
Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com.