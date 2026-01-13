Playlist from Exploring AI Music_Jan 13, 2026

Start Time Title 0:24 Unwavering Eunoia 5:42 Rural Route One 12:01 Peeking Through the Veil 16:21 X-Axis Paradox 21:28 Looking-glass Persona 26:21 Purpose Why 31:30 Quotidian Prayer 36:03 Frame the Narrative 40:57 Quasar Fragments 46:00 Flagging Down 51:02 Temerity Rising 56:25 Yell for the Hills 59:00 End of show

My music is also available at golenkazzian.bandcamp.com and can be heard 24/7 at https://hello.citrus3.com:2020/public/gokazz

Write to me at GolenKazzian@gmail.com.

