CKMS News -2026-01-14- One Million Neighbours WR launches their Neighbourhood services map

CKMS News -2026-01-14- One Million Neighbours launches their Neighbourhood services map



dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – A new tool for assessing how levels of various services differ between neighbourhoods across Waterloo Region has launched by the One Million Neighbours WR coalition. The first version of its Neighbourhood Services Map ranks each neighbourhood for access levels based on availability of transit, amount of green space, number of schools, libraries, and healthcare infrastructure, and how many community spaces exist.

A key feature of the map is that the calculations account for population, and as the number of residents that call Waterloo Region home grows to over 1,000,000 in the coming decades, keeping track of the equity of resource distribution across communities as they grow will be key to understanding a neighbourhood’s needs.

This show features an interview with KW local Sam Nabi, the project coordinator of One Million Neighbours W, and a board member of Hold the Line WR. The map was created with open source data by Civic Tech WR volunteers who will update the data on the map “at least annually”. You can access the map from Connected KW‘s webpage.