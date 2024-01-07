New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #12

Hi, Folks, hope y’all are doing well so far in this new year! First and foremost, here is what has been added to Libretime since the last post:
|Mon Doux Saigneur
|Mon Doux Saigneur
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Big Pacific
|One
|Blues
|CanCon
|Alka
|The Color of Terrible Crystal
|Electronica
|No (presumed)
|Terra Lightfoot
|Live in Concert
|Rock
|CanCon
|Catherine Leduc
|un bras de distance avec le soleil
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Derwood
|Renegade
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kim Doolittle
|Into the Blue
|Blues
|CanCon
|Michael Bridge
|Overture
|Classical
|CanCon
|Petit Biscuit
|Presence
|Electronica
|No
|Ghost Wagon
|Crooked and Dark
|Pop
|Unknown
|Kendall Patrick
|Peaks and Valleys EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|Joshua Gerowitz
|Solano Canyon
|Jazz
|No
|Spencer Murray & Pipeslinger
|Sound & Fury
|Pop
|CanCon
|Zachary Lucky
|Everywhere a Man Can Be
|Country
|CanCon
|The O’Pears
|Like These Nights
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tryyo
|Flying Box
|Jazz
|No
|Tea With Lincoln
|Broke as Folk
|Other
|CanCon
|Begonia
|Lady in Mind
|Rock
|CanCon
|Protosequence
|Biophagous
|Metal
|CanCon
|Godspeed You! Black Emporer
|Luciferian Towers
|Post-Rock
|CanCon
|Jerusalem in My Heart
|Daqa’iq Tudaiq
|Indie Rock
|No
|Kellie Loder
|Benefit of the Doubt
|Religious
|CanCon
|Mike Allen
|Bob’s Piano
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Amreed
|Smitten With You
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Harfang
|Laugh Away the Sun
|Rock
|CanCon
|Eddie Quotez
|Otaku
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Ice Tha One
|In the Paint
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Catherine M Thompson
|Cool Cat
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Vaughan Hoy
|Great Prayer
|Rock
|CanCon
|Tyson Ray Borsboom
|Sinner EP
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Muon Bluze
|Quintessence
|Country
|Unknown
|Icicle
|Orbit
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Sebastian Owl
|Captain Tomorrow & the Dream Orphans
|Indie Rock
|No
|Zach Slaughter
|Nowhere Land
|Jazz
|Unknown
|Jordan Klasses
|Javelin
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Lorraine Desmarais Big Band
|Danses Danzas Dances
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jef Miles
|Love & War
|Pop
|CanCon
|Kris Muraro
|Colours
|Pop
|No (sorta)
|Larry Dane
|Just Let It Ride – Single
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Wil
|Songs
|Rock
|CanCon
|Groenland
|A Wider Space
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Racket
|The Racket
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Cannons
|Written On the Wall
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Tanya Evanson
|Zenship
|Other
|CanCon
|Van Halst
|The World of Make Believe
|Metal
|CanCon
|Sal Lima
|Goin Rockin
|Rock
|CanCon
|Supermoon
|Playland
|Rock
|CanCon
|James Kasper
|Grace
|Pop
|CanCon
|DJ Champion
|Best Seller
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Sam Weber
|Valentina Nevada
|Rock
|CanCon
|Foxhart Fishman
|Wreck Room
|Rock
|CanCon
|Icicle
|Reverie
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Look Vibrant
|The Up Here Place
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Duotang
|New Occupation
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hello Moth
|Slave in a Stone
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Child’s Play
|Generation Automation
|Alternative
|Unknown
|Karen Potje
|Somebody I Used to Be
|Country
|CanCon/KWCon
|The Goatbox Rebels
|Let Us All Bleed Internally
|Rock
|CanCon
|Matt Patershuk
|I Was So Fond of You
|Country
|CanCon
|Nick Dehod
|Out of Sight
|Rock
|No (presumed)
|Rant Maggie Rant
|Latitude
|Other
|CanCon
|Tim Moxam
|Soft Summer
|Country & Folk
|CanCon
|Government Town
|III
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chucky Macdonald
|Let’s Go To War
|Rock
|Unknown
|Ron Beer
|From Austin With Love
|Blues
|CanCon
|Mallory Chipman
|Nocturnalize
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Emily Millard
|By Heron & By Season
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Velvet Vice
|Urban Instinct
|Rock
|Unknown
|Slow Down Molasses
|100% Sunshine
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kyp Harness
|Stoplight Moon
|Other
|Unknown
And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour is you need to access it when it’s not airing:
Tracklist:
Elisa Thorn – Sun Shadows
Elisa Thorn’s Hue – Magnolia
The Heartaches String Band – Lonesome Moonlight Waltz
Les Finnigan – Lullaby for a Bunny
Brian Baggett – Behind Blue Eyes
Dizzy – Bleachers
Bernice – One Garden
Joanne Lurgio – In the Garden
Trampoline – Emily’s Tea Party
Loic Zev – Winterhearted
Tragedy Ann – Neon & Velour
Tim Baker – Strange River
David Kaufman – Who Was Old Hannah?
The Hearts – Dead and Gone
Wellbad – Bad Day for the Blues
Ursidae – almost love
Whitebeard – Bent Out of Shape
Jon Brooks – Song of the Mournful World
Luke Maynard – Shades of Summer
Crybaby – Oh (the Buffalo Song)
Touching God – Messiah, Dismissed
I.R. Idiot – House of Stairs
Dave Chose – Chilling
Defend the Rhino – Somber Mafia
Stephanie Boulay – Le piege
Lutra Lutra – Psychopath and the Philosopher
Brian Holden – Storm Comin
Ariel Posen – Better Late Than Never
See y’all next week!