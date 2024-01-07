New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #12

Hi, Folks, hope y’all are doing well so far in this new year! First and foremost, here is what has been added to Libretime since the last post:

Mon Doux Saigneur Mon Doux Saigneur Traditional CanCon Big Pacific One Blues CanCon Alka The Color of Terrible Crystal Electronica No (presumed) Terra Lightfoot Live in Concert Rock CanCon Catherine Leduc un bras de distance avec le soleil Traditional CanCon Derwood Renegade Rock CanCon Kim Doolittle Into the Blue Blues CanCon Michael Bridge Overture Classical CanCon Petit Biscuit Presence Electronica No Ghost Wagon Crooked and Dark Pop Unknown Kendall Patrick Peaks and Valleys EP Pop CanCon Joshua Gerowitz Solano Canyon Jazz No Spencer Murray & Pipeslinger Sound & Fury Pop CanCon Zachary Lucky Everywhere a Man Can Be Country CanCon The O’Pears Like These Nights Rock CanCon Tryyo Flying Box Jazz No Tea With Lincoln Broke as Folk Other CanCon Begonia Lady in Mind Rock CanCon Protosequence Biophagous Metal CanCon Godspeed You! Black Emporer Luciferian Towers Post-Rock CanCon Jerusalem in My Heart Daqa’iq Tudaiq Indie Rock No Kellie Loder Benefit of the Doubt Religious CanCon Mike Allen Bob’s Piano Jazz CanCon Amreed Smitten With You Unknown Unknown Harfang Laugh Away the Sun Rock CanCon Eddie Quotez Otaku Rap NSFR CanCon Ice Tha One In the Paint Rap NSFR CanCon Catherine M Thompson Cool Cat Jazz CanCon Vaughan Hoy Great Prayer Rock CanCon Tyson Ray Borsboom Sinner EP Alternative CanCon Muon Bluze Quintessence Country Unknown Icicle Orbit Electronica CanCon Sebastian Owl Captain Tomorrow & the Dream Orphans Indie Rock No Zach Slaughter Nowhere Land Jazz Unknown Jordan Klasses Javelin Indie Rock CanCon Lorraine Desmarais Big Band Danses Danzas Dances Jazz CanCon Jef Miles Love & War Pop CanCon Kris Muraro Colours Pop No (sorta) Larry Dane Just Let It Ride – Single Unknown Unknown Wil Songs Rock CanCon Groenland A Wider Space Indie Rock CanCon The Racket The Racket Indie Rock CanCon Cannons Written On the Wall Electronica CanCon Tanya Evanson Zenship Other CanCon Van Halst The World of Make Believe Metal CanCon Sal Lima Goin Rockin Rock CanCon Supermoon Playland Rock CanCon James Kasper Grace Pop CanCon DJ Champion Best Seller Indie Rock CanCon Sam Weber Valentina Nevada Rock CanCon Foxhart Fishman Wreck Room Rock CanCon Icicle Reverie Electronica CanCon Look Vibrant The Up Here Place Indie Rock CanCon Duotang New Occupation Rock CanCon Hello Moth Slave in a Stone Electronica CanCon Child’s Play Generation Automation Alternative Unknown Karen Potje Somebody I Used to Be Country CanCon/KWCon The Goatbox Rebels Let Us All Bleed Internally Rock CanCon Matt Patershuk I Was So Fond of You Country CanCon Nick Dehod Out of Sight Rock No (presumed) Rant Maggie Rant Latitude Other CanCon Tim Moxam Soft Summer Country & Folk CanCon Government Town III Rock CanCon Chucky Macdonald Let’s Go To War Rock Unknown Ron Beer From Austin With Love Blues CanCon Mallory Chipman Nocturnalize Jazz CanCon Emily Millard By Heron & By Season Indie Rock CanCon Velvet Vice Urban Instinct Rock Unknown Slow Down Molasses 100% Sunshine Rock CanCon Kyp Harness Stoplight Moon Other Unknown

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour is you need to access it when it’s not airing:

Tracklist:

Elisa Thorn – Sun Shadows

Elisa Thorn’s Hue – Magnolia

The Heartaches String Band – Lonesome Moonlight Waltz

Les Finnigan – Lullaby for a Bunny

Brian Baggett – Behind Blue Eyes

Dizzy – Bleachers

Bernice – One Garden

Joanne Lurgio – In the Garden

Trampoline – Emily’s Tea Party

Loic Zev – Winterhearted

Tragedy Ann – Neon & Velour

Tim Baker – Strange River

David Kaufman – Who Was Old Hannah?

The Hearts – Dead and Gone

Wellbad – Bad Day for the Blues

Ursidae – almost love

Whitebeard – Bent Out of Shape

Jon Brooks – Song of the Mournful World

Luke Maynard – Shades of Summer

Crybaby – Oh (the Buffalo Song)

Touching God – Messiah, Dismissed

I.R. Idiot – House of Stairs

Dave Chose – Chilling

Defend the Rhino – Somber Mafia

Stephanie Boulay – Le piege

Lutra Lutra – Psychopath and the Philosopher

Brian Holden – Storm Comin

Ariel Posen – Better Late Than Never

See y’all next week!