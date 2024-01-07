New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #12

Hi, Folks, hope y’all are doing well so far in this new year! First and foremost, here is what has been added to Libretime since the last post:

Mon Doux Saigneur Mon Doux Saigneur Traditional CanCon
Big Pacific One Blues CanCon
Alka The Color of Terrible Crystal Electronica No (presumed)
Terra Lightfoot Live in Concert Rock CanCon
Catherine Leduc un bras de distance avec le soleil Traditional CanCon
Derwood Renegade Rock CanCon
Kim Doolittle Into the Blue Blues CanCon
Michael Bridge Overture Classical CanCon
Petit Biscuit Presence Electronica No
Ghost Wagon Crooked and Dark Pop Unknown
Kendall Patrick Peaks and Valleys EP Pop CanCon
Joshua Gerowitz Solano Canyon Jazz No
Spencer Murray & Pipeslinger Sound & Fury Pop CanCon
Zachary Lucky Everywhere a Man Can Be Country CanCon
The O’Pears Like These Nights Rock CanCon
Tryyo Flying Box Jazz No
Tea With Lincoln Broke as Folk Other CanCon
Begonia Lady in Mind Rock CanCon
Protosequence Biophagous Metal CanCon
Godspeed You! Black Emporer Luciferian Towers Post-Rock CanCon
Jerusalem in My Heart Daqa’iq Tudaiq Indie Rock No
Kellie Loder Benefit of the Doubt Religious CanCon
Mike Allen Bob’s Piano Jazz CanCon
Amreed Smitten With You Unknown Unknown
Harfang Laugh Away the Sun Rock CanCon
Eddie Quotez Otaku Rap NSFR CanCon
Ice Tha One In the Paint Rap NSFR CanCon
Catherine M Thompson Cool Cat Jazz CanCon
Vaughan Hoy Great Prayer Rock CanCon
Tyson Ray Borsboom Sinner EP Alternative CanCon
Muon Bluze Quintessence Country Unknown
Icicle Orbit Electronica CanCon
Sebastian Owl Captain Tomorrow & the Dream  Orphans Indie Rock No
Zach Slaughter Nowhere Land Jazz Unknown
Jordan Klasses Javelin Indie Rock CanCon
Lorraine Desmarais Big Band Danses Danzas Dances Jazz CanCon
Jef Miles Love & War Pop CanCon
Kris Muraro Colours Pop No (sorta)
Larry Dane Just Let It Ride – Single Unknown Unknown
Wil Songs Rock CanCon
Groenland A Wider Space Indie Rock CanCon
The Racket The Racket Indie Rock CanCon
Cannons Written On the Wall Electronica CanCon
Tanya Evanson Zenship Other CanCon
Van Halst The World of Make Believe Metal CanCon
Sal Lima Goin Rockin Rock CanCon
Supermoon Playland Rock CanCon
James Kasper Grace Pop CanCon
DJ Champion Best Seller Indie Rock CanCon
Sam Weber Valentina Nevada Rock CanCon
Foxhart Fishman Wreck Room Rock CanCon
Icicle Reverie Electronica CanCon
Look Vibrant The Up Here Place Indie Rock CanCon
Duotang New Occupation Rock CanCon
Hello Moth Slave in a Stone Electronica CanCon
Child’s Play Generation Automation Alternative Unknown
Karen Potje Somebody I Used to Be Country CanCon/KWCon
The Goatbox Rebels Let Us All Bleed Internally Rock CanCon
Matt Patershuk I Was So Fond of You Country CanCon
Nick Dehod Out of Sight Rock No (presumed)
Rant Maggie Rant Latitude Other CanCon
Tim Moxam Soft Summer Country & Folk CanCon
Government Town III Rock CanCon
Chucky Macdonald Let’s Go To War Rock Unknown
Ron Beer From Austin With Love Blues CanCon
Mallory Chipman Nocturnalize Jazz CanCon
Emily Millard By Heron & By Season Indie Rock CanCon
Velvet Vice Urban Instinct Rock Unknown
Slow Down Molasses 100% Sunshine Rock CanCon
Kyp Harness Stoplight Moon Other Unknown

And here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour is you need to access it when it’s not airing:

Tracklist:

Elisa Thorn – Sun Shadows
Elisa Thorn’s Hue – Magnolia
The Heartaches String Band – Lonesome Moonlight Waltz
Les Finnigan – Lullaby for a Bunny
Brian Baggett – Behind Blue Eyes
Dizzy – Bleachers
Bernice – One Garden
Joanne Lurgio – In the Garden
Trampoline – Emily’s Tea Party
Loic Zev – Winterhearted
Tragedy Ann – Neon & Velour
Tim Baker – Strange River
David Kaufman – Who Was Old Hannah?
The Hearts – Dead and Gone
Wellbad – Bad Day for the Blues
Ursidae – almost love
Whitebeard – Bent Out of Shape
Jon Brooks – Song of the Mournful World
Luke Maynard – Shades of Summer
Crybaby – Oh (the Buffalo Song)
Touching God – Messiah, Dismissed
I.R. Idiot – House of Stairs
Dave Chose – Chilling
Defend the Rhino – Somber Mafia
Stephanie Boulay – Le piege
Lutra Lutra – Psychopath and the Philosopher
Brian Holden – Storm Comin
Ariel Posen – Better Late Than Never

See y’all next week!

