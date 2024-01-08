Radio Nowhere Episode 44, 1/6/24

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere240106Episode44.mp3, 58m5s, 80.0 MBytes
|Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien
|Edith Piaf
|Les Adieux
|Geneviève Racette
|I Need You
|America
|The Main Thing
|Roxy Music
|Years
|Ron Leary
|Outro
|M83
|Lost Cause
|Beck
|Lady and Man
|Khruangbin
|I Found You
|Alabama Shakes
|Crying
|Roy Orbison
|That Teenage Feeling
|Neko Case
|California
|Joni Mitchell
|Rainbows and Ridges
|Blaze Foley
|Roses Are Falling
|Orville Peck
|The Lion’s Roar
|First Aid Kit
|So Damn Happy
|Loudon Wainwright III
|Albatross
|Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac