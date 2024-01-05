CKMS News – 2024-01-05 – Council approves University of Waterloo plan to partially transform a parking lot into a 12 story student residence.

CKMS News – 2024-01-05 – Waterloo Council approves University of Waterloo plan to partially transform a parking lot into a 12 story student residence



by: dan kellar

In Waterloo’s final open city council session of 2023, site-specific by-law and zoning changes were approved to allow a new residence at the University of Waterloo. The 510 bed, twelve-story building will be constructed on the northern section of the parking lot that sits between University Ave, Seagram Drive, and the Spur Line Trail.

First announced by the university in September of 2023, the new residence is now a collaboration with architect Diamond and Schmitt and will mainly house first year students. The University of Waterloo guarantees housing for all first year students, however, most upper-year students must compete for housing off-campus.

This show features audio from the December 11th meeting where staff presented the project, the architect spoke alongside representatives from the University of Waterloo and consultant GSP group, and delegates proposed even more car parking lots being transformed into human living spaces. Councilors voted unanimously for the motion.