New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #121

Radwan Ghazi Moumneh & Frederic D. Oberland Eternal Life No End World No Glissandro 70 G70 2 Bones of Dunshea World No Those Who Walk Away Afterlife Requiem Classical CanCon Robin Brock Elemental Rock CanCon Cell Press Tabula Rasa Metal CanCon Johnny Beachit The Salt Life – Single Country No Pressgang Mutiny Departure Folk CanCon The Darts Halloween Love Songs Punk No prchr. happy – Single Rock No Dean Binfet Monopine Pop CanCon Nicolas McComber To Follow – Single Pop CanCon Fingerless Repeater Rock No Acoustic Joint Downtown – Single Rock CanCon Thomas Blondet Again & Again Pop No Lunar Reverb Nightmare on Egan Street Rock 1 NSFR Track No FrodoCPU Horizons Pop No Mike Casey The Complete In The Before: Live at the Side Door Jazz CanCon Jay Williams So Pure – Single Pop No Marshall Dane Somebody Somewhere – Single Country CanCon Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature She Never Knows – Single Rock CanCon Lauren Minear Boxing Day (Deluxe) Pop No Maddy Little Quicksand – Single Pop CanCon Acqyila Bloom (re-imagined) – EP Pop CanCon ARK IDENTITY Fading Light – Single Pop CanCon Giulio Capurso Gaza’s Blues Blues No Giulio Capurso Cinquantuno – Single Blues No Giulio Capurso For Jaco – Single Blues No Davaun Dear Life Hip Hop Two NSFR tracks CanCon Less Killjoy bite my tongue – Single Alternative CanCon Dave Soroka Fighting Lions Folk CanCon Devin Gray Hz of Gold Jazz No Brass Camel What Are You Going To Do – Single Rock CanCon Sean Bienhaus I Can’t Let Go – Single Rock CanCon Ryan Dart Wranglers & Rock’n’Roll – Single Country CanCon With Violet Adam Brings It – Single Pop CanCon The Talbot Trail Boys The Talbot Trail Boys Folk CanCon/KWCon Lemonbolt Optimist – Single Pop CanCon Modha At Your Pace Jazz No Igor Lisul Into the Unknown Rock/Instrumental No Neon Ghosthouse Night is Half the Day – Single Rock CanCon Blair Sparrow Big Party Excuse – Single Rock CanCon Mark of Kaine Weight of Silence – Single Rock CanCon Dorian Whisper Blue Skies – Single Rock CanCon Dorian Whisper One of the Reasons – Single Rock CanCon koteBlue Walk Into the Sea – Single Folk CanCon Chic Chameleon Peppermint Halo – Single Pop CanCon Brian Sumner young anymore Folk No Ground Swell Garbage // 71 North – Single Rock No tenmonthsummer tomar hashi, tomar naam – Single Rock No Teerath Majunder Dust to Dust Electronic No Kye Alfred Hillig The All-Night Costume Company Folk No GRAVEMASS This Is The Way Metal CanCon Insect Inside Reborn in Blight Metal No NEFASTIS Shadows at the Light of Dawn Metal No

Those Who Walk Away – The Beginning and the End

Mike Casey – Shift (Live)

Devin Gray feat. Andrea Parkins & Frank Gratkowski – Doom Loops

Modha – The Bee By The Pool (feat. James Chatburn)

Triple Blind – Sketchy Invention

Asher Gamedze – Turnin’

The Setting – Hold On Tight To Your Music

Simar – Let It Happen

Davaun – Labor

FrodoCPU – Over the Horizon

Nicolas McComber – To Follow

Lemonbolt – Optimist

Chic Chameleon – Peppermint Halo

Aqyila – Bloom (D&B Edit)

With Violet – Adam Brings It

Teerath Majumder – Island

The Talbot Trail Boys – Saturday Morning Cartoons

Brian Sumner – money was always an issue

Dave Soroka – Wichita

Kye Alfred Hillig – Divorce Of Course Of Course

Pressgang Mutiny – Haul Away Joe

Marshall Dane – Somebody Somewhere

Johnny Beachit – The Salt Life

Ryan Dart – Wranglers & Rock’n’Roll

Neon Ghosthouse – Night is Half the Day

Lunar Reverb – Fuzz You

tenmonthsummer – tomar hashi, tomar naam

Sean Bienhaus – I Can’t Let Go

Acoustic Joint – Downtown

Half Dollar Dog – Manu Militari (Radio Edit)

Mark of Kaine – Weight of Silence

Dorian Whisper – Blues Skies

Igor Lisul – The Lonely Bench

Blair Sparrow – Big Party Excuse

