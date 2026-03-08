The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #121

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is everything I have added to Libretime since last week:

Radwan Ghazi Moumneh & Frederic D. Oberland Eternal Life No End World No
Glissandro 70 G70 2 Bones of Dunshea World No
Those Who Walk Away Afterlife Requiem Classical CanCon
Robin Brock Elemental Rock CanCon
Cell Press Tabula Rasa Metal CanCon
Johnny Beachit The Salt Life – Single Country No
Pressgang Mutiny Departure Folk CanCon
The Darts Halloween Love Songs Punk No
prchr. happy – Single Rock No
Dean Binfet Monopine Pop CanCon
Nicolas McComber To Follow – Single Pop CanCon
Fingerless Repeater Rock No
Acoustic Joint Downtown – Single Rock CanCon
Thomas Blondet Again & Again Pop No
Lunar Reverb Nightmare on Egan Street Rock 1 NSFR Track No
FrodoCPU Horizons Pop No
Mike Casey The Complete In The Before: Live at the Side Door Jazz CanCon
Jay Williams So Pure – Single Pop No
Marshall Dane Somebody Somewhere – Single Country CanCon
Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature She Never Knows – Single Rock CanCon
Lauren Minear Boxing Day (Deluxe) Pop No
Maddy Little Quicksand – Single Pop CanCon
Acqyila Bloom (re-imagined) – EP Pop CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Fading Light – Single Pop CanCon
Giulio Capurso Gaza’s Blues Blues No
Giulio Capurso Cinquantuno – Single Blues No
Giulio Capurso For Jaco – Single Blues No
Davaun Dear Life Hip Hop Two NSFR tracks CanCon
Less Killjoy bite my tongue – Single Alternative CanCon
Dave Soroka Fighting Lions Folk CanCon
Devin Gray Hz of Gold Jazz No
Brass Camel What Are You Going To Do – Single Rock CanCon
Sean Bienhaus I Can’t Let Go – Single Rock CanCon
Ryan Dart Wranglers & Rock’n’Roll – Single Country CanCon
With Violet Adam Brings It – Single Pop CanCon
The Talbot Trail Boys The Talbot Trail Boys Folk CanCon/KWCon
Lemonbolt Optimist – Single Pop CanCon
Modha At Your Pace Jazz No
Igor Lisul Into the Unknown Rock/Instrumental No
Neon Ghosthouse Night is Half the Day – Single Rock CanCon
Blair Sparrow Big Party Excuse – Single Rock CanCon
Mark of Kaine Weight of Silence – Single Rock CanCon
Dorian Whisper Blue Skies – Single Rock CanCon
Dorian Whisper One of the Reasons – Single Rock CanCon
koteBlue Walk Into the Sea – Single Folk CanCon
Chic Chameleon Peppermint Halo – Single Pop CanCon
Brian Sumner young anymore Folk No
Ground Swell Garbage // 71 North – Single Rock No
tenmonthsummer tomar hashi, tomar naam – Single Rock No
Teerath Majunder Dust to Dust Electronic No
Kye Alfred Hillig The All-Night Costume Company Folk No
GRAVEMASS This Is The Way Metal CanCon
Insect Inside Reborn in Blight Metal No
NEFASTIS Shadows at the Light of Dawn Metal No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Those Who Walk Away – The Beginning and the End
Mike Casey – Shift (Live)
Devin Gray feat. Andrea Parkins & Frank Gratkowski – Doom Loops
Modha – The Bee By The Pool (feat. James Chatburn)
Triple Blind – Sketchy Invention
Asher Gamedze – Turnin’
The Setting – Hold On Tight To Your Music
Simar – Let It Happen
Davaun – Labor
FrodoCPU – Over the Horizon
Nicolas McComber – To Follow
Lemonbolt – Optimist
Chic Chameleon – Peppermint Halo
Aqyila – Bloom (D&B Edit)
With Violet – Adam Brings It
Teerath Majumder – Island
The Talbot Trail Boys – Saturday Morning Cartoons
Brian Sumner – money was always an issue
Dave Soroka – Wichita
Kye Alfred Hillig – Divorce Of Course Of Course
Pressgang Mutiny – Haul Away Joe
Marshall Dane – Somebody Somewhere
Johnny Beachit – The Salt Life
Ryan Dart – Wranglers & Rock’n’Roll
Neon Ghosthouse – Night is Half the Day
Lunar Reverb – Fuzz You
tenmonthsummer – tomar hashi, tomar naam
Sean Bienhaus – I Can’t Let Go
Acoustic Joint – Downtown
Half Dollar Dog – Manu Militari (Radio Edit)
Mark of Kaine – Weight of Silence
Dorian Whisper – Blues Skies
Igor Lisul – The Lonely Bench
Blair Sparrow – Big Party Excuse

See y’all next time!

