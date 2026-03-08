New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #121

What’s up, y’all? As always, first up, here is everything I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Radwan Ghazi Moumneh & Frederic D. Oberland
|Eternal Life No End
|World
|No
|Glissandro 70
|G70 2 Bones of Dunshea
|World
|No
|Those Who Walk Away
|Afterlife Requiem
|Classical
|CanCon
|Robin Brock
|Elemental
|Rock
|CanCon
|Cell Press
|Tabula Rasa
|Metal
|CanCon
|Johnny Beachit
|The Salt Life – Single
|Country
|No
|Pressgang Mutiny
|Departure
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Darts
|Halloween Love Songs
|Punk
|No
|prchr.
|happy – Single
|Rock
|No
|Dean Binfet
|Monopine
|Pop
|CanCon
|Nicolas McComber
|To Follow – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Fingerless
|Repeater
|Rock
|No
|Acoustic Joint
|Downtown – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Thomas Blondet
|Again & Again
|Pop
|No
|Lunar Reverb
|Nightmare on Egan Street
|Rock
|1 NSFR Track
|No
|FrodoCPU
|Horizons
|Pop
|No
|Mike Casey
|The Complete In The Before: Live at the Side Door
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|So Pure – Single
|Pop
|No
|Marshall Dane
|Somebody Somewhere – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Thomas Duxbury and New Mother Nature
|She Never Knows – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lauren Minear
|Boxing Day (Deluxe)
|Pop
|No
|Maddy Little
|Quicksand – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Acqyila
|Bloom (re-imagined) – EP
|Pop
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Fading Light – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Giulio Capurso
|Gaza’s Blues
|Blues
|No
|Giulio Capurso
|Cinquantuno – Single
|Blues
|No
|Giulio Capurso
|For Jaco – Single
|Blues
|No
|Davaun
|Dear Life
|Hip Hop
|Two NSFR tracks
|CanCon
|Less Killjoy
|bite my tongue – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Dave Soroka
|Fighting Lions
|Folk
|CanCon
|Devin Gray
|Hz of Gold
|Jazz
|No
|Brass Camel
|What Are You Going To Do – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sean Bienhaus
|I Can’t Let Go – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ryan Dart
|Wranglers & Rock’n’Roll – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|With Violet
|Adam Brings It – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Talbot Trail Boys
|The Talbot Trail Boys
|Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Lemonbolt
|Optimist – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Modha
|At Your Pace
|Jazz
|No
|Igor Lisul
|Into the Unknown
|Rock/Instrumental
|No
|Neon Ghosthouse
|Night is Half the Day – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Blair Sparrow
|Big Party Excuse – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Mark of Kaine
|Weight of Silence – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|Blue Skies – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dorian Whisper
|One of the Reasons – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|koteBlue
|Walk Into the Sea – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Chic Chameleon
|Peppermint Halo – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Brian Sumner
|young anymore
|Folk
|No
|Ground Swell
|Garbage // 71 North – Single
|Rock
|No
|tenmonthsummer
|tomar hashi, tomar naam – Single
|Rock
|No
|Teerath Majunder
|Dust to Dust
|Electronic
|No
|Kye Alfred Hillig
|The All-Night Costume Company
|Folk
|No
|GRAVEMASS
|This Is The Way
|Metal
|CanCon
|Insect Inside
|Reborn in Blight
|Metal
|No
|NEFASTIS
|Shadows at the Light of Dawn
|Metal
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Those Who Walk Away – The Beginning and the End
Mike Casey – Shift (Live)
Devin Gray feat. Andrea Parkins & Frank Gratkowski – Doom Loops
Modha – The Bee By The Pool (feat. James Chatburn)
Triple Blind – Sketchy Invention
Asher Gamedze – Turnin’
The Setting – Hold On Tight To Your Music
Simar – Let It Happen
Davaun – Labor
FrodoCPU – Over the Horizon
Nicolas McComber – To Follow
Lemonbolt – Optimist
Chic Chameleon – Peppermint Halo
Aqyila – Bloom (D&B Edit)
With Violet – Adam Brings It
Teerath Majumder – Island
The Talbot Trail Boys – Saturday Morning Cartoons
Brian Sumner – money was always an issue
Dave Soroka – Wichita
Kye Alfred Hillig – Divorce Of Course Of Course
Pressgang Mutiny – Haul Away Joe
Marshall Dane – Somebody Somewhere
Johnny Beachit – The Salt Life
Ryan Dart – Wranglers & Rock’n’Roll
Neon Ghosthouse – Night is Half the Day
Lunar Reverb – Fuzz You
tenmonthsummer – tomar hashi, tomar naam
Sean Bienhaus – I Can’t Let Go
Acoustic Joint – Downtown
Half Dollar Dog – Manu Militari (Radio Edit)
Mark of Kaine – Weight of Silence
Dorian Whisper – Blues Skies
Igor Lisul – The Lonely Bench
Blair Sparrow – Big Party Excuse
See y’all next time!