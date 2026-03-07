Synthetronic 80s – Episode #14 – 2026-03-07

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #14 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m46s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:41
|I Only Wanna Be With You (Extended Version)
|Samantha Fox
|06:04
|Runaway (With My Love)
|Tapps
|12:49
|Heat Of The Moment
|Asia
|16:31
|Is This Love?
|Alison Moyet
|20:22
|We Belong
|Pat Benetar
|23:51
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|The Police
|27:46
|Wouldn’t It Be Good
|Nik Kershaw
|32:07
|The Safety Dance (Extended Version)
|Men Without Hats
|36:35
|Everlasting Love (PWL 12”)
|Sandra
|44:05
|Situations (Extended)
|Cetu Javu
|49:24
|[spoken interlude]
|55:49
|Sirius
|The Alan Parsons Project
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.
