Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #14 – 2026-03-07

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #14 (MP3, 80 MB, 57m46s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:41 I Only Wanna Be With You (Extended Version) Samantha Fox
06:04 Runaway (With My Love) Tapps
12:49 Heat Of The Moment Asia
16:31 Is This Love? Alison Moyet
20:22 We Belong Pat Benetar
23:51 Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic The Police
27:46 Wouldn’t It Be Good Nik Kershaw
32:07 The Safety Dance (Extended Version) Men Without Hats
36:35 Everlasting Love (PWL 12”) Sandra
44:05 Situations (Extended) Cetu Javu
49:24 [spoken interlude]
55:49 Sirius The Alan Parsons Project

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

