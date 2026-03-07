Shuffle Time #4 — March 7, 2026

Got a quieter show tonight. If you fall asleep to this show, I promise I won’t mind; I’ve fallen asleep to a lot of this music myself. Migraine medicine and music for restless nights—something I’ve needed lately, and I know I’m not alone.

Intimate folk, classical piano, film scores, cool jazz, and more. Also talked a bit about getting into opera, with the help of Matthew Boyden’s Rough Guide to Opera pictured above.

Recording

Tracks played