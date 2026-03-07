Shows, Shuffle Time

Shuffle Time #4 — March 7, 2026

Leave a comment

Got a quieter show tonight. If you fall asleep to this show, I promise I won’t mind; I’ve fallen asleep to a lot of this music myself. Migraine medicine and music for restless nights—something I’ve needed lately, and I know I’m not alone.

Intimate folk, classical piano, film scores, cool jazz, and more. Also talked a bit about getting into opera, with the help of Matthew Boyden’s Rough Guide to Opera pictured above.

Recording

Tracks played

  • The Books — “The Lemon of Pink” (2003)
  • Angelo Badalamenti — “Laurens Walking” (1999)
  • Bill Evans — “Alice in Wonderland” (1961)
  • Paul Simon — “Rene and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog After the War” (1983)
  • David Sylvian — “The Boy with the Gun” (1987)
  • Yasunori Mitsuda — “The Wind Calls to Shevat in the Blue Sky” (1998)
  • Vashti Bunyan — “If I Were” (2005)
  • Henry Purcell [perf. English Chamber Orchestra, Janet Baker; cond. Anthony Lewis] — “But Death, Alas! / When I Am Laid in Earth” (from Dido & Aeneas) (1689)
  • Alexander Scriabin [perf. Marc-André Hamelin] — “Andante” (from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 19 ‘Sonata-Fantasie’) (1898)
  • Penguin Cafe Orchestra — “Silver Star of Bologna” (1993)
  • Fripp & Eno — “Evening Star” (1975)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.