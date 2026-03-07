Shuffle Time #4 — March 7, 2026

Got a quieter show tonight. If you fall asleep to this show, I promise I won’t mind; I’ve fallen asleep to a lot of this music myself. Migraine medicine and music for restless nights—something I’ve needed lately, and I know I’m not alone.
Intimate folk, classical piano, film scores, cool jazz, and more. Also talked a bit about getting into opera, with the help of Matthew Boyden’s Rough Guide to Opera pictured above.
Recording
Tracks played
- The Books — “The Lemon of Pink” (2003)
- Angelo Badalamenti — “Laurens Walking” (1999)
- Bill Evans — “Alice in Wonderland” (1961)
- Paul Simon — “Rene and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog After the War” (1983)
- David Sylvian — “The Boy with the Gun” (1987)
- Yasunori Mitsuda — “The Wind Calls to Shevat in the Blue Sky” (1998)
- Vashti Bunyan — “If I Were” (2005)
- Henry Purcell [perf. English Chamber Orchestra, Janet Baker; cond. Anthony Lewis] — “But Death, Alas! / When I Am Laid in Earth” (from Dido & Aeneas) (1689)
- Alexander Scriabin [perf. Marc-André Hamelin] — “Andante” (from Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 19 ‘Sonata-Fantasie’) (1898)
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra — “Silver Star of Bologna” (1993)
- Fripp & Eno — “Evening Star” (1975)