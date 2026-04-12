New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #126

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

little jungles 33 ep series vol. 1 Rock CanCon DunkyBoy WHOLE STREET – Single Pop NSFR No den of dog How Could You – Single Pop No den of dog Any Guy – Single Pop No Everlae Somewhere New – Single Country CanCon Jeremy Hines My Soul – Single Hip Hop No The Fods Cold – Single Alternative No Museums This Can’t Be It – EP Rock CanCon Raawly You Got It – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Last Relapse Last Relapse Rock No Yehra Inner Feelings – Single Pop CanCon Bright Rivers Anywhere With You – Single Folk CanCon DJ Puce Heart <3 – Single Pop CanCon Calid NOWROZ World No Lovebirds They Call Me Electronic No Jhelisa Chasing Sunsets World No Blu Beach Band Rock Band – Single Rock CanCon Pinebarren Arbutus Rock CanCon kpec3 arrival In Any Fight – Single Religious No Clara Franz I Know That It’s You – Single R&B No Randal L Meek Dreaming Under the Banyan Tree New Age No The Ashley Sisters Heartless – Single Country CanCon Various Artists DJ Koco aka Shimokita – Cuban 45 Boxset World No 5th PROJEKT Shapeshifte (Live) – Single Rock CanCon Wormstew Last Day of Loma Folk No Robbie Harte Out of Time – Single Country CanCon Melanie’s Loveseat Last Days of Autumn – EP Rock CanCon Grievous Angels Revolution Folk CanCon WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS Search Party – Single Rock No autumn apparition just friends – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon One Eyed Ancestor Etches Metal No Trevor Sloan Sparrows Sing While Leaves Decay Folk CanCon Sinematic Metamorphosis Rock CanCon lovetempo There is a Light Jazz No Martyrs Church Street – EP Rock No Scarlett Sullivan The Man – Single Pop No Conic Rose Wedding Jazz No Sadie Fine Broken Mirror – Single Pop No Sandra Lamb Heal Me O Lord – Single Religious No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Randal L. Meek – Papaya Salad

Calid – PEKHWANAI MEENA

Juan Pablo Torres y Algo Nuevo – Rompe Cocorioco

Lovetempo – Maybe In Another Life

Lovebirds – Smooth & Fatfree

Conic Rose – wedding

Dean Baltesson – Romantic Man

Clara Franz – I Know That It’s You

Yehra – Inner Feelings

Jeremy Hines – My Soul

Scarlett Sullivan – The Man

Sadie Fine – Broken Mirror

DJ Puce – Heart <3

Raawly – You Got It

Bright Rivers – Anywhere With You

Wormstew – When Cats Are Sad

Trevor Sloan – Graffiti on the Dam

Brian Sumner – Remind You (Acoustic)

The Imaginary Band – Lonely Road (For Marc-Andre)

Kyle Morgan – Where To Start

Mulberry Creek – Loser Anthem

Grievous Angels – Saturday Night in a Laundromat

Robbie Harte – Out of Time

The Ashley Sisters – Heartless

autumn apparition – just friends

little jungles – vincent (ain’t no dummy)

Last Relapse – Rats in a Cage

Blu Beach Band – Rock Band

Pinebarren – Something on a Sunday

Melanie’s Loveseat – Something’s Missing

Wolf Whistle Wounds – Search Party

Martyrs – Having the Window Open Helps

Museums – Trade

See y’all next time!