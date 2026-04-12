The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #126

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

little jungles 33 ep series vol. 1 Rock CanCon
DunkyBoy WHOLE STREET – Single Pop NSFR No
den of dog How Could You – Single Pop No
den of dog Any Guy – Single Pop No
Everlae Somewhere New – Single Country CanCon
Jeremy Hines My Soul – Single Hip Hop No
The Fods Cold – Single Alternative No
Museums This Can’t Be It – EP Rock CanCon
Raawly You Got It – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Last Relapse Last Relapse Rock No
Yehra Inner Feelings – Single Pop CanCon
Bright Rivers Anywhere With You – Single Folk CanCon
DJ Puce Heart <3 – Single Pop CanCon
Calid NOWROZ World No
Lovebirds They Call Me Electronic No
Jhelisa Chasing Sunsets World No
Blu Beach Band Rock Band – Single Rock CanCon
Pinebarren Arbutus Rock CanCon
kpec3 arrival In Any Fight – Single Religious No
Clara Franz I Know That It’s You – Single R&B No
Randal L Meek Dreaming Under the Banyan Tree New Age No
The Ashley Sisters Heartless – Single Country CanCon
Various Artists DJ Koco aka Shimokita – Cuban 45 Boxset World No
5th PROJEKT Shapeshifte (Live) – Single Rock CanCon
Wormstew Last Day of Loma Folk No
Robbie Harte Out of Time – Single Country CanCon
Melanie’s Loveseat Last Days of Autumn – EP Rock CanCon
Grievous Angels Revolution Folk CanCon
WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS Search Party – Single Rock No
autumn apparition just friends – Single Rock CanCon/KWCon
One Eyed Ancestor Etches Metal No
Trevor Sloan Sparrows Sing While Leaves Decay Folk CanCon
Sinematic Metamorphosis Rock CanCon
lovetempo There is a Light Jazz No
Martyrs Church Street – EP Rock No
Scarlett Sullivan The Man – Single Pop No
Conic Rose Wedding Jazz No
Sadie Fine Broken Mirror – Single Pop No
Sandra Lamb Heal Me O Lord – Single Religious No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Randal L. Meek – Papaya Salad
Calid – PEKHWANAI MEENA
Juan Pablo Torres y Algo Nuevo – Rompe Cocorioco
Lovetempo – Maybe In Another Life
Lovebirds – Smooth & Fatfree
Conic Rose – wedding
Dean Baltesson – Romantic Man
Clara Franz – I Know That It’s You
Yehra – Inner Feelings
Jeremy Hines – My Soul
Scarlett Sullivan – The Man
Sadie Fine – Broken Mirror
DJ Puce – Heart <3
Raawly – You Got It
Bright Rivers – Anywhere With You
Wormstew – When Cats Are Sad
Trevor Sloan – Graffiti on the Dam
Brian Sumner – Remind You (Acoustic)
The Imaginary Band – Lonely Road (For Marc-Andre)
Kyle Morgan – Where To Start
Mulberry Creek – Loser Anthem
Grievous Angels – Saturday Night in a Laundromat
Robbie Harte – Out of Time
The Ashley Sisters – Heartless
autumn apparition – just friends
little jungles – vincent (ain’t no dummy)
Last Relapse – Rats in a Cage
Blu Beach Band – Rock Band
Pinebarren – Something on a Sunday
Melanie’s Loveseat – Something’s Missing
Wolf Whistle Wounds – Search Party
Martyrs – Having the Window Open Helps
Museums – Trade

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.