New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #126

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|little jungles
|33 ep series vol. 1
|Rock
|CanCon
|DunkyBoy
|WHOLE STREET – Single
|Pop
|NSFR
|No
|den of dog
|How Could You – Single
|Pop
|No
|den of dog
|Any Guy – Single
|Pop
|No
|Everlae
|Somewhere New – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Jeremy Hines
|My Soul – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|The Fods
|Cold – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Museums
|This Can’t Be It – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Raawly
|You Got It – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Last Relapse
|Last Relapse
|Rock
|No
|Yehra
|Inner Feelings – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Bright Rivers
|Anywhere With You – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|DJ Puce
|Heart <3 – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Calid
|NOWROZ
|World
|No
|Lovebirds
|They Call Me
|Electronic
|No
|Jhelisa
|Chasing Sunsets
|World
|No
|Blu Beach Band
|Rock Band – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pinebarren
|Arbutus
|Rock
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|In Any Fight – Single
|Religious
|No
|Clara Franz
|I Know That It’s You – Single
|R&B
|No
|Randal L Meek
|Dreaming Under the Banyan Tree
|New Age
|No
|The Ashley Sisters
|Heartless – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|DJ Koco aka Shimokita – Cuban 45 Boxset
|World
|No
|5th PROJEKT
|Shapeshifte (Live) – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Wormstew
|Last Day of Loma
|Folk
|No
|Robbie Harte
|Out of Time – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Melanie’s Loveseat
|Last Days of Autumn – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Grievous Angels
|Revolution
|Folk
|CanCon
|WOLF WHISTLE WOUNDS
|Search Party – Single
|Rock
|No
|autumn apparition
|just friends – Single
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|One Eyed Ancestor
|Etches
|Metal
|No
|Trevor Sloan
|Sparrows Sing While Leaves Decay
|Folk
|CanCon
|Sinematic
|Metamorphosis
|Rock
|CanCon
|lovetempo
|There is a Light
|Jazz
|No
|Martyrs
|Church Street – EP
|Rock
|No
|Scarlett Sullivan
|The Man – Single
|Pop
|No
|Conic Rose
|Wedding
|Jazz
|No
|Sadie Fine
|Broken Mirror – Single
|Pop
|No
|Sandra Lamb
|Heal Me O Lord – Single
|Religious
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Randal L. Meek – Papaya Salad
Calid – PEKHWANAI MEENA
Juan Pablo Torres y Algo Nuevo – Rompe Cocorioco
Lovetempo – Maybe In Another Life
Lovebirds – Smooth & Fatfree
Conic Rose – wedding
Dean Baltesson – Romantic Man
Clara Franz – I Know That It’s You
Yehra – Inner Feelings
Jeremy Hines – My Soul
Scarlett Sullivan – The Man
Sadie Fine – Broken Mirror
DJ Puce – Heart <3
Raawly – You Got It
Bright Rivers – Anywhere With You
Wormstew – When Cats Are Sad
Trevor Sloan – Graffiti on the Dam
Brian Sumner – Remind You (Acoustic)
The Imaginary Band – Lonely Road (For Marc-Andre)
Kyle Morgan – Where To Start
Mulberry Creek – Loser Anthem
Grievous Angels – Saturday Night in a Laundromat
Robbie Harte – Out of Time
The Ashley Sisters – Heartless
autumn apparition – just friends
little jungles – vincent (ain’t no dummy)
Last Relapse – Rats in a Cage
Blu Beach Band – Rock Band
Pinebarren – Something on a Sunday
Melanie’s Loveseat – Something’s Missing
Wolf Whistle Wounds – Search Party
Martyrs – Having the Window Open Helps
Museums – Trade
See y’all next time!