Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #19 – 2026-04-11

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #19 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:24 Star Erasure
04:11 Nowhere Girl B-Movie
08:44 Love Is A Shield Camouflage
12:30 Vienna Calling (Wait For The Extended Mix) Falco
16:34 You And Me Funny Twins
20:52 Just Between You And Me Lou Gramm
25:40 Kyrie Mr. Mister
29:51 Into The Groove Madonna
33:49 Knocking On Closed Doors Rock And Hyde
37:02 All I Hear (Is A Heartbeat) Agent
41:01 Human Touch Rick Springfield
44:48 Don’t Pretend To Know Tapps
51:56 The Perfect Kiss New Order

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm, with a replay Mondays from 12am to 1am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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