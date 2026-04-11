Synthetronic 80s – Episode #19 – 2026-04-11

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #19 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:24
|Star
|Erasure
|04:11
|Nowhere Girl
|B-Movie
|08:44
|Love Is A Shield
|Camouflage
|12:30
|Vienna Calling (Wait For The Extended Mix)
|Falco
|16:34
|You And Me
|Funny Twins
|20:52
|Just Between You And Me
|Lou Gramm
|25:40
|Kyrie
|Mr. Mister
|29:51
|Into The Groove
|Madonna
|33:49
|Knocking On Closed Doors
|Rock And Hyde
|37:02
|All I Hear (Is A Heartbeat)
|Agent
|41:01
|Human Touch
|Rick Springfield
|44:48
|Don’t Pretend To Know
|Tapps
|51:56
|The Perfect Kiss
|New Order
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm, with a replay Mondays from 12am to 1am.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage