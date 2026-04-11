Synthetronic 80s – Episode #19 – 2026-04-11

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #19 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST 00:24 Star Erasure 04:11 Nowhere Girl B-Movie 08:44 Love Is A Shield Camouflage 12:30 Vienna Calling (Wait For The Extended Mix) Falco 16:34 You And Me Funny Twins 20:52 Just Between You And Me Lou Gramm 25:40 Kyrie Mr. Mister 29:51 Into The Groove Madonna 33:49 Knocking On Closed Doors Rock And Hyde 37:02 All I Hear (Is A Heartbeat) Agent 41:01 Human Touch Rick Springfield 44:48 Don’t Pretend To Know Tapps 51:56 The Perfect Kiss New Order

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm, with a replay Mondays from 12am to 1am.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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