A Musician’s Intuition

A Musician’s Intuition is a show about contemporary culture from an artist’s perspective. Hosts David Lacalamita and Haley Sheppard discuss music and art they love, art-making as resistance, and how prioritizing art-making in a capitalist society can provide important information about how to navigate the pressures of modern existence. The show is one part discussion, one part music show as the two curate musical voices to bring to the table to weigh in on the night’s topic. Using their intuition as a starting point, Haley and David will bring you on a journey of the mind and ear.

New shows come out the first and third Tuesday of the month.

A Musician’s Intuition is hosted by David Lacalamita and Haley Sheppard and airs the first, third Tuesdays a month on CKMS-FM from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.



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A Musician’s Intuition A Musician’s Intuition A Musician’s Intuition is a show about contemporary culture from an artist’s perspective. Hosts David Lacalamita and Haley Sheppard discuss music and art they love, art-making as resistance, and how prioritizing art-making in a capitalist society can provide important information about how to navigate the pressures of modern existence. The show is … Continue reading A Musician’s Intuition →

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