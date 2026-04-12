Four polaroid-style photos featuring two people making faces with headphones on tinted red, blue, yellow and green
A Musician's Intuition, Shows

A Musician’s Intuition

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A Musician’s Intuition

Two people sit smiling on a couch with a guitar and a floral painting in the background
Haley and David

A Musician’s Intuition is a show about contemporary culture from an artist’s perspective. Hosts David Lacalamita and Haley Sheppard discuss music and art they love, art-making as resistance, and how prioritizing art-making in a capitalist society can provide important information about how to navigate the pressures of modern existence. The show is one part discussion, one part music show as the two curate musical voices to bring to the table to weigh in on the night’s topic. Using their intuition as a starting point, Haley and David will bring you on a journey of the mind and ear.

New shows come out the first and third Tuesday of the month.

A Musician’s Intuition is hosted by David Lacalamita and Haley Sheppard and airs the first, third Tuesdays a month on CKMS-FM from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.


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Recent Episodes

Four polaroid-style photos featuring two people making faces with headphones on tinted red, blue, yellow and green A Musician’s Intuition A Musician’s Intuition A Musician’s Intuition is a show about contemporary culture from an artist’s perspective. Hosts David Lacalamita and Haley Sheppard discuss music and art they love, art-making as resistance, and how prioritizing art-making in a capitalist society can provide important information about how to navigate the pressures of modern existence. The show is … Continue reading A Musician’s Intuition

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