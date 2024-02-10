New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #17

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine. First, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Donovan Thorne
|Come Home and Gone
|Folk
|CanCon
|Cantor Dust
|I Can’t Find my Cape
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Illvibe
|Proof of Like
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Arrival of Autumn
|Shadows
|Punk
|CanCon
|Mitchmatic
|A Night Lost
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|Chin Injeti
|The Reverb
|R&B
|CanCon
|Cowboys in Cardigans
|Cowboys in Cardigans
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ought
|Sun Coming Down
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Young Magic
|Breathing Statues
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|The Royal Iguana Fur
|Horse Therapy
|Alternative
|Indeterminable
|The John Holmes Book Club
|Skin to Skin
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Frankie McQueen
|Nightride
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Eli Bennett
|Breakthrough
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Krather
|Seeing Them Through the Stained Glass
|Indie Rock (probably)
|Indeterminable
|The Jezabels
|The Brink
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|The Reid Jamieson Band
|Juniper’s Kitchen
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jay Semko
|Let the Love In
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Written Years
|The Written Years
|Indie Rock
|No
|Michael Vlatkovich
|Here & Here & Here
|Jazz
|No
|The Rebel Spell
|Last Run
|Punk
|CanCon
|Connoisseurs of Porn
|Dead Pets
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Jon Brooks
|The Smiling & Beautiful Countryside
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jooj
|Jooj
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Erin Kay
|Into the Light
|Country
|CanCon
|Delta Spirit
|Into the Wide
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|Enter the Haggis
|Penny Black
|Rock
|No
|The Rising Few
|Sinners on Saint Laurent
|Rock
|CanCon
|Daily
|In My Corner
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Mellowkotzen
|Underwatermelon
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Matt Watson
|From Riches to Raps
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Nyssa
|Shake Me Where I’m Foolish
|CanCon
|Church of Trees
|Transience
|Electronic Rock
|CanCon
|The Huaraches
|Ride!
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Ken Tizzard
|No Dark No Light
|Pop
|CanCon
|Connoisseurs of Porn
|Falling Down the Stairs
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Ken Stead
|Unfinished
|Country
|CanCon
And here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, a day early if you can’t wait:
Tracklist:
Donovan Thorne – See You
Nyssa – Creature 2 Creature
Church of Trees – Lost in the Ether
Fitness – Funny Paper
Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset – Couchmate Katie
Lucid Diversity – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Haley Blais – Seventeen
Quinn Pickering – Miss the Way
Pretty Archie – This Whole Town
Jean Leloup – L’enfant Fou
Allison Lupton – Poverty Knock
Carl Chesna & Co. – Wintertime Greys
Vonreason – Butterflies & Bergamot
Basic White – Long Hair & a Meshback
Lungbutter – Flat White
Rhett Repko – Lately Baby
City on Down – Sunday Rain
Thndr – The Park
Sunday Brave – Bad Woman
Everett Bird – Bucket of Dark Meat
Chastity – Come
The Blaze Velluto Collection – Flower Girls
Nicholas Krgovich – Spa
Ways in Waves – Vacant Drifters
George McMullen Trio – Follow the Bouncing Ball
Avi Granite 6 – When the View Became the Way
David Mott and Vinny Golia – The Power of Two Many
Joshua Gerowitz – Chicken, Cigarette, Bed #2
Tryyo – Thank You For Cleaning Up After the Lunatics
See y’all next time!