The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, Shows, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #17

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine. First, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Donovan Thorne Come Home and Gone Folk CanCon
Cantor Dust I Can’t Find my Cape Alternative CanCon
Illvibe Proof of Like Rap NSFR CanCon
Arrival of Autumn Shadows Punk CanCon
Mitchmatic A Night Lost Alternative Indeterminable
Chin Injeti The Reverb R&B CanCon
Cowboys in Cardigans Cowboys in Cardigans Rock CanCon
Ought Sun Coming Down Indie Rock CanCon
Young Magic Breathing Statues Indie Rock CanCon
The Royal Iguana Fur Horse Therapy Alternative Indeterminable
The John Holmes Book Club Skin to Skin Jazz CanCon
Frankie McQueen Nightride Alternative CanCon
Eli Bennett Breakthrough Jazz CanCon
Krather Seeing Them Through the Stained Glass Indie Rock (probably) Indeterminable
The Jezabels The Brink Indie Rock Indeterminable
The Reid Jamieson Band Juniper’s Kitchen Rock CanCon
Jay Semko Let the Love In Rock Indeterminable
Written Years The Written Years Indie Rock No
Michael Vlatkovich Here & Here & Here Jazz No
The Rebel Spell Last Run Punk CanCon
Connoisseurs of Porn Dead Pets Indie Rock CanCon
Jon Brooks The Smiling & Beautiful Countryside Folk CanCon
Jooj Jooj Alternative CanCon
Erin Kay Into the Light Country CanCon
Delta Spirit Into the Wide Indie Rock Indeterminable
Enter the Haggis Penny Black Rock No
The Rising Few Sinners on Saint Laurent Rock CanCon
Daily In My Corner Rap NSFR CanCon
Mellowkotzen Underwatermelon Jazz CanCon
Matt Watson From Riches to Raps Rock Indeterminable
Nyssa Shake Me Where I’m Foolish CanCon
Church of Trees Transience Electronic Rock CanCon
The Huaraches Ride! Alternative CanCon
Ken Tizzard No Dark No Light Pop CanCon
Connoisseurs of Porn Falling Down the Stairs Indie Rock CanCon
Ken Stead Unfinished Country CanCon

And here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, a day early if you can’t wait:

Tracklist:

Donovan Thorne – See You
Nyssa – Creature 2 Creature
Church of Trees – Lost in the Ether
Fitness – Funny Paper
Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset – Couchmate Katie
Lucid Diversity – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness
Haley Blais – Seventeen
Quinn Pickering – Miss the Way
Pretty Archie – This Whole Town
Jean Leloup – L’enfant Fou
Allison Lupton – Poverty Knock
Carl Chesna & Co. – Wintertime Greys
Vonreason – Butterflies & Bergamot
Basic White – Long Hair & a Meshback
Lungbutter – Flat White
Rhett Repko – Lately Baby
City on Down – Sunday Rain
Thndr – The Park
Sunday Brave – Bad Woman
Everett Bird – Bucket of Dark Meat
Chastity – Come
The Blaze Velluto Collection – Flower Girls
Nicholas Krgovich – Spa
Ways in Waves – Vacant Drifters
George McMullen Trio – Follow the Bouncing Ball
Avi Granite 6 – When the View Became the Way
David Mott and Vinny Golia – The Power of Two Many
Joshua Gerowitz – Chicken, Cigarette, Bed #2
Tryyo – Thank You For Cleaning Up After the Lunatics

See y’all next time!

