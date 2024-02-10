New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #17

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine. First, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Donovan Thorne Come Home and Gone Folk CanCon Cantor Dust I Can’t Find my Cape Alternative CanCon Illvibe Proof of Like Rap NSFR CanCon Arrival of Autumn Shadows Punk CanCon Mitchmatic A Night Lost Alternative Indeterminable Chin Injeti The Reverb R&B CanCon Cowboys in Cardigans Cowboys in Cardigans Rock CanCon Ought Sun Coming Down Indie Rock CanCon Young Magic Breathing Statues Indie Rock CanCon The Royal Iguana Fur Horse Therapy Alternative Indeterminable The John Holmes Book Club Skin to Skin Jazz CanCon Frankie McQueen Nightride Alternative CanCon Eli Bennett Breakthrough Jazz CanCon Krather Seeing Them Through the Stained Glass Indie Rock (probably) Indeterminable The Jezabels The Brink Indie Rock Indeterminable The Reid Jamieson Band Juniper’s Kitchen Rock CanCon Jay Semko Let the Love In Rock Indeterminable Written Years The Written Years Indie Rock No Michael Vlatkovich Here & Here & Here Jazz No The Rebel Spell Last Run Punk CanCon Connoisseurs of Porn Dead Pets Indie Rock CanCon Jon Brooks The Smiling & Beautiful Countryside Folk CanCon Jooj Jooj Alternative CanCon Erin Kay Into the Light Country CanCon Delta Spirit Into the Wide Indie Rock Indeterminable Enter the Haggis Penny Black Rock No The Rising Few Sinners on Saint Laurent Rock CanCon Daily In My Corner Rap NSFR CanCon Mellowkotzen Underwatermelon Jazz CanCon Matt Watson From Riches to Raps Rock Indeterminable Nyssa Shake Me Where I’m Foolish CanCon Church of Trees Transience Electronic Rock CanCon The Huaraches Ride! Alternative CanCon Ken Tizzard No Dark No Light Pop CanCon Connoisseurs of Porn Falling Down the Stairs Indie Rock CanCon Ken Stead Unfinished Country CanCon

And here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, a day early if you can’t wait:

Tracklist:

Donovan Thorne – See You

Nyssa – Creature 2 Creature

Church of Trees – Lost in the Ether

Fitness – Funny Paper

Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset – Couchmate Katie

Lucid Diversity – Speed of the Sound of Loneliness

Haley Blais – Seventeen

Quinn Pickering – Miss the Way

Pretty Archie – This Whole Town

Jean Leloup – L’enfant Fou

Allison Lupton – Poverty Knock

Carl Chesna & Co. – Wintertime Greys

Vonreason – Butterflies & Bergamot

Basic White – Long Hair & a Meshback

Lungbutter – Flat White

Rhett Repko – Lately Baby

City on Down – Sunday Rain

Thndr – The Park

Sunday Brave – Bad Woman

Everett Bird – Bucket of Dark Meat

Chastity – Come

The Blaze Velluto Collection – Flower Girls

Nicholas Krgovich – Spa

Ways in Waves – Vacant Drifters

George McMullen Trio – Follow the Bouncing Ball

Avi Granite 6 – When the View Became the Way

David Mott and Vinny Golia – The Power of Two Many

Joshua Gerowitz – Chicken, Cigarette, Bed #2

Tryyo – Thank You For Cleaning Up After the Lunatics

See y’all next time!