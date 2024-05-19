New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #27

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Dignatian
|Hopelessly – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Morgan Faith Hendrix
|Devil Gonna Rattle His Chains – Single
|Country
|No
|Morgan Faith Hendrix
|Every Now and Then – Single
|Country
|No
|Phistojamandra
|The Walls
|Reggae
|No
|Phistojamandra
|A Crippled Mother – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Bobby Henson
|Dancing Like the Devil With a Honkey Tonk Angel – Single
|Country
|No
|New Collision
|Picture This… – Single
|Rock
|No
|Angelique Francis
|Train Coming – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Ryan Wayne
|Ready My Love – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Natasha Blackwood
|Love Songs for Good Machines
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Erin Gavin
|Love for the Game – Single
|Pop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|My Own Lane – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince & D Medly
|Love Yourself (House Version)
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|Let Her Werk – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince, Izabela
|In My Head – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|AC Vini Vince
|If I Go Platinum
|Hip Hop
|No
|Catharine Cary
|AIR CAKE and other summery occupations
|Spoken Word
|CanCon
|13 Seconds
|Time Flies
|Rock
|No
|Martyrs
|Where Did You Go – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Bring on the Storm
|Visionary
|Rock
|CanCon
|James McGowan Ensemble
|Reaching Out
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Italy – Sicily, Folk Music
|Traditional
|No
|John Kameel Farah & Nick Fraser
|Farasher
|Experimental
|CanCon
|Morgan97
|Faith – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Morgan97
|I Pray – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Morgan97
|Lion of Judah
|Reggae
|No
|Morgan97
|Mr. Reggae Music – Single
|Reggae
|No
|Andy Gorwell
|Lying in Ruins – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Robbie Harte
|Heart in 2 Places – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Guido Meyer
|Superial – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Hungrytown
|Circus for Sale
|Folk
|No
|Fleur de Peau
|Contre-Sens
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Koalaz
|Ripped and Twisted – Single
|Alternative
|No
|Seake
|Ngoni
|Electronic
|No
|Wouter Hamel
|Rosy Day – Single
|Pop
|No
|Andy Gorwell
|Forlorn – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Kelly-Ann
|Breakup Songs Vol. 1
|Folk
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|On the Road – Kawawachikamach (Deluxe)
|Traditional
|CanCon
|The Dan Kirouac Band
|Work Around It – Single
|Instrumental
|No
|Dump Babes
|Known Liar
|Rock
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Journey Toward Wholeness
|Easy Listening
|CanCon
|Jose Lobo
|In All Good Hope
|Folk
|CanCon
|Alana Yorke
|Destryoer
|Rock
|CanCon
|Garrison Parker
|Spring Back – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lookout Tower
|First Class Raft
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rayna
|Gameboy
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Radiant
|Formulaic – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Meela – Empty Nights
Franc O’Cher – Hey Beautiful
Erin Gavin – Love for the Game
Guido Meyer – Superial
Dignatian – Hopelessly
Rayna – Gameboy
Wouter Hamel (with SJF) – Rosy Day
Seake – Bloom
Fleur de Peau – Mishka
The Koalaz – Ripped and Twisted
Phistojamandra – I Asked A Man
AC Vini-Vince – Let Her Werk
Electric Religious – Stole My Money
Morgan97 – Lion of Judah
Andy Gorwell – Forlorn
Morgan Faith Hendrix – Devil Gonna Rattle His Chains
Antenna93 – Unemployment Anthem
Bobby Henson – Dancing Like the Devil with a Honky Tonk Angel
Angelique Francis (feat. Eric Gales) – Train Coming
13 Seconds – Middle School Breakup Song
Bring on the Storm – Trainwreck
Robbie Harte – Heart in 2 Places
Norine Braun – Gradma’s Jig
Demi Jordanae – Smell Like You
Alana Yorke – All the Flowers
Jose Lobo – Meteors
James McGowan Ensemble – Blue Lament
Catharine Cary – Weaving Leaves
Garrison Parker – Spring Back
See y’all next time!