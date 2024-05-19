New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #27

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Dignatian Hopelessly – Single Pop CanCon Morgan Faith Hendrix Devil Gonna Rattle His Chains – Single Country No Morgan Faith Hendrix Every Now and Then – Single Country No Phistojamandra The Walls Reggae No Phistojamandra A Crippled Mother – Single Reggae No Bobby Henson Dancing Like the Devil With a Honkey Tonk Angel – Single Country No New Collision Picture This… – Single Rock No Angelique Francis Train Coming – Single Blues CanCon Ryan Wayne Ready My Love – Single Rock CanCon Natasha Blackwood Love Songs for Good Machines Jazz CanCon Erin Gavin Love for the Game – Single Pop No AC Vini Vince My Own Lane – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince & D Medly Love Yourself (House Version) Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince Let Her Werk – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince, Izabela In My Head – Single Hip Hop No AC Vini Vince If I Go Platinum Hip Hop No Catharine Cary AIR CAKE and other summery occupations Spoken Word CanCon 13 Seconds Time Flies Rock No Martyrs Where Did You Go – Single Electronic No Bring on the Storm Visionary Rock CanCon James McGowan Ensemble Reaching Out Jazz CanCon Various Artists Italy – Sicily, Folk Music Traditional No John Kameel Farah & Nick Fraser Farasher Experimental CanCon Morgan97 Faith – Single Reggae No Morgan97 I Pray – Single Reggae No Morgan97 Lion of Judah Reggae No Morgan97 Mr. Reggae Music – Single Reggae No Andy Gorwell Lying in Ruins – Single Singer-Songwriter No Robbie Harte Heart in 2 Places – Single Country CanCon Guido Meyer Superial – Single Electronic No Hungrytown Circus for Sale Folk No Fleur de Peau Contre-Sens Pop CanCon The Koalaz Ripped and Twisted – Single Alternative No Seake Ngoni Electronic No Wouter Hamel Rosy Day – Single Pop No Andy Gorwell Forlorn – Single Singer-Songwriter No Kelly-Ann Breakup Songs Vol. 1 Folk CanCon Various Artists On the Road – Kawawachikamach (Deluxe) Traditional CanCon The Dan Kirouac Band Work Around It – Single Instrumental No Dump Babes Known Liar Rock CanCon Norine Braun Journey Toward Wholeness Easy Listening CanCon Jose Lobo In All Good Hope Folk CanCon Alana Yorke Destryoer Rock CanCon Garrison Parker Spring Back – Single Rock CanCon Lookout Tower First Class Raft Rock CanCon Rayna Gameboy Pop CanCon The Radiant Formulaic – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Meela – Empty Nights

Franc O’Cher – Hey Beautiful

Erin Gavin – Love for the Game

Guido Meyer – Superial

Dignatian – Hopelessly

Rayna – Gameboy

Wouter Hamel (with SJF) – Rosy Day

Seake – Bloom

Fleur de Peau – Mishka

The Koalaz – Ripped and Twisted

Phistojamandra – I Asked A Man

AC Vini-Vince – Let Her Werk

Electric Religious – Stole My Money

Morgan97 – Lion of Judah

Andy Gorwell – Forlorn

Morgan Faith Hendrix – Devil Gonna Rattle His Chains

Antenna93 – Unemployment Anthem

Bobby Henson – Dancing Like the Devil with a Honky Tonk Angel

Angelique Francis (feat. Eric Gales) – Train Coming

13 Seconds – Middle School Breakup Song

Bring on the Storm – Trainwreck

Robbie Harte – Heart in 2 Places

Norine Braun – Gradma’s Jig

Demi Jordanae – Smell Like You

Alana Yorke – All the Flowers

Jose Lobo – Meteors

James McGowan Ensemble – Blue Lament

Catharine Cary – Weaving Leaves

Garrison Parker – Spring Back

See y’all next time!