The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #27

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Dignatian Hopelessly – Single Pop CanCon
Morgan Faith Hendrix Devil Gonna Rattle His Chains – Single Country No
Morgan Faith Hendrix Every Now and Then – Single Country No
Phistojamandra The Walls Reggae No
Phistojamandra A Crippled Mother – Single Reggae No
Bobby Henson Dancing Like the Devil With a Honkey Tonk Angel – Single Country No
New Collision Picture This… – Single Rock No
Angelique Francis Train Coming – Single Blues CanCon
Ryan Wayne Ready My Love – Single Rock CanCon
Natasha Blackwood Love Songs for Good Machines Jazz CanCon
Erin Gavin Love for the Game – Single Pop No
AC Vini Vince My Own Lane – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince & D Medly Love Yourself (House Version) Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince Let Her Werk – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince, Izabela In My Head – Single Hip Hop No
AC Vini Vince If I Go Platinum Hip Hop No
Catharine Cary AIR CAKE and other summery occupations Spoken Word CanCon
13 Seconds Time Flies Rock No
Martyrs Where Did You Go – Single Electronic No
Bring on the Storm Visionary Rock CanCon
James McGowan Ensemble Reaching Out Jazz CanCon
Various Artists Italy – Sicily, Folk Music Traditional No
John Kameel Farah & Nick Fraser Farasher Experimental CanCon
Morgan97 Faith – Single Reggae No
Morgan97 I Pray – Single Reggae No
Morgan97 Lion of Judah Reggae No
Morgan97 Mr. Reggae Music – Single Reggae No
Andy Gorwell Lying in Ruins – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Robbie Harte Heart in 2 Places – Single Country CanCon
Guido Meyer Superial – Single Electronic No
Hungrytown Circus for Sale Folk No
Fleur de Peau Contre-Sens Pop CanCon
The Koalaz Ripped and Twisted – Single Alternative No
Seake Ngoni Electronic No
Wouter Hamel Rosy Day – Single Pop No
Andy Gorwell Forlorn – Single Singer-Songwriter No
Kelly-Ann Breakup Songs Vol. 1 Folk CanCon
Various Artists On the Road – Kawawachikamach (Deluxe) Traditional CanCon
The Dan Kirouac Band Work Around It – Single Instrumental No
Dump Babes Known Liar Rock CanCon
Norine Braun Journey Toward Wholeness Easy Listening CanCon
Jose Lobo In All Good Hope Folk CanCon
Alana Yorke Destryoer Rock CanCon
Garrison Parker Spring Back – Single Rock CanCon
Lookout Tower First Class Raft Rock CanCon
Rayna Gameboy Pop CanCon
The Radiant Formulaic – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Meela – Empty Nights
Franc O’Cher – Hey Beautiful
Erin Gavin – Love for the Game
Guido Meyer – Superial
Dignatian – Hopelessly
Rayna – Gameboy
Wouter Hamel (with SJF) – Rosy Day
Seake – Bloom
Fleur de Peau – Mishka
The Koalaz – Ripped and Twisted
Phistojamandra – I Asked A Man
AC Vini-Vince – Let Her Werk
Electric Religious – Stole My Money
Morgan97 – Lion of Judah
Andy Gorwell – Forlorn
Morgan Faith Hendrix – Devil Gonna Rattle His Chains
Antenna93 – Unemployment Anthem
Bobby Henson – Dancing Like the Devil with a Honky Tonk Angel
Angelique Francis (feat. Eric Gales) – Train Coming
13 Seconds – Middle School Breakup Song
Bring on the Storm – Trainwreck
Robbie Harte – Heart in 2 Places
Norine Braun – Gradma’s Jig
Demi Jordanae – Smell Like You
Alana Yorke – All the Flowers
Jose Lobo – Meteors
James McGowan Ensemble – Blue Lament
Catharine Cary – Weaving Leaves
Garrison Parker – Spring Back

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.