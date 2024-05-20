CKMS Community Connections for 10 May 2024 with Megan Brady of the CMHA Waterloo Wellington

Show Notes



Megan Brady, Communications Lead for CMHAWW, the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington talks to Bob Jonkman about the work of CMHAWW, the Run For Women fundraiser on Saturday 11 May 2024, effects of the pandemic on people’s mental health, and the operations of CMHAWW.

The interview starts at 5m21s.

Here 24/7 mental health crisis or immediate assistance: +1‑844‑HERE‑247 (+1‑844‑437‑3247), TTY: +1‑877‑688‑5501 Suicide Crisis Helpline 9‑8‑8

The CMHA Waterloo Wellington events list is available at https://cmhaww.ca/events/.

Index



(single) Onion Honey 5m21s Megan Brady explains what the CMHA is and does. She explains the 24/7 crisis line, and what it’s used for. Not all services are available in all areas of the region, it depends on what’s needed. CMHAWW has merged with sever al other organizations. 9m21s Talking about the fundraiser, Run For Women, which took place on Saturday 11 May 2024 at Conestoga College Doon Campus. It’s the biggest CMHAWW fundraiser of the year. The runs are organized by Shoppers Drug Mart and take place across Canada, some for CHMA, some for other organizations. CHMAWW has participated for the past seven years. 13m38s Over the pandemic, Megan thought that people might have gained a different perspective on mental health, but things are still going on below the surface. There has been a 40% upswing in calls for support. People call in for crisis counselling, or to find the next steps in getting help, or even to get assistance for other people. Talking about sources of funding, both provincial and federal, and how it’s allocated. 25m16s Coffee?

Talking about the locations, and the programs available at the different locations. Also talking about training progras for corporate or community organizations. CHMAWW is the partner agency in 9‑8‑8, the Suicide Crisis Helpline. Talking about the structure of CMHAWW. And the new building! Discussing corporate donors, and political support. 40m02s Talking about future fundraisers. CMHA is a registered charity, donations are tax-receiptable. The Run For Women is specifically to raise money for women's mental health. Other activities are online, several every month. 44m30s Repeating the details for Saturday's Run For Women, and some details of other events.

Origami Amanda Braam 50m27s Talking about how to submit music. 51m14s Megan Brady is the Communications Lead for CMHAWW. Reviewing the upcoming Run For Women. The past week has been Mental Health Week. Talking about issues specific to women’s mental health. CMHAWW has been the lead agency for mental health support for ten years. 55m56s Bob gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

