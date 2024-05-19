Download: Readers-Delight-Episode-5.mp3 55 MB, 1h00m02s

Episode V of Readers Delight – features authors: Taylor Graham, Vanessa Ricci-Thode, and Caroline Topperman.

Taylor Graham read from 2 different plays, “Cottage Radio” & “Post Alice”. Taylor’s work is available on Talonbooks and you can find her on Instagram as Taylor Marie Graham.

Vanessa Ricci Thode read from, “The Young Necromancer’s Guide. to ghosts” You can find Vanessa’s books on Amazon. The Genre for this book is: Fantasy & Magic for Children. Her Socials are under her name Vanessa Ricci-Thode

Caroline Topperman read from “Your Roots Cast a Shadow”. This book will have its world premiere on December 17th. It will be available to purchase on Amazon as well as her website and Socials under Caroline Topperman.