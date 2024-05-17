Fundraising, Station

Spring 2024 Fundraising Drive

Leave a comment

Pledge your donation!

CKMS wants to continue offering a place for community members to have their voices heard on the FM dial and for that we are once again asking for your support.

CKMS has more than 45 locally produced shows made by volunteer hosts from Waterloo region. We also have a professional newsroom covering stories in our community by reporters who live here.

CKMS is a nonprofit radio station with the mission of empowering Waterloo region through radio!

Help us reach our goal of $2,500 by pledging your support using the link below!

Pledge your donation!

Leaderboard

What favourite programs have been supported?

Chart showing how much money has been raised for each show

Pledge your donation!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.