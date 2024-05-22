CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2024: Spring 2024 Fundraiser and Jax Rula of WEFT Fest

Show Notes
Spring 2024 Fundraiser
Bob makes pitches for the Spring 2024 Fundraiser throughout the show. We’re raising funds to keep Radio Waterloo on the air — money raised will go towards maintenance of our equipment, offsetting increases in rent both for the studio and our transmitter, and generally dealing with inflation. There are prizes of T-shirts from Radio Waterloo, Street Hop, and All Weather Haulage, and CD compilations of music from local musicians.
Make your donation at https://radiowaterloo.ca/give.
Online:
- Website: Spring 2024 Fundraising Drive
- E-mail: office@radiowaterloo.ca
- Phone: +1‑519‑884‑2567
Spring 2024 Fundraiser Wrap-Up Special
Join our Fundraising Committee members on-air as we summarize the fundraiser, and give away the prizes!
- When: Saturday 1 June 2024 at 8:00pm
- Where: On the radio at CKMS-FM 102.7 on your dial, or https://radiowaterloo.ca/listen/ online.
WEFT Fest
Bob speaks with Jax Rula of WEFT Fest, the Woolwich Expressions in Fibre Traditions about the name “WEFT Fest”, events taking place, the Vendors’ Market, and some of the other events.
The interview starts at 4m30s.
Online:
- Website: https://weftfest.ca/
WEFT Fest Events
- When: Friday 17 May 2024 to Sunday 26 May 2024
- Where: St. Jacobs, Ontario (various locations) Map
- Full Event Schedule: https://weftfest.ca/full-schedule/
Podcast
Download: ckms-community-connections-2024-05-20-episode159-Spring-2024-Fundraiser-and-Jax-Rula-of-WEFT-Fest.mp3 (51 MB, 55m10s, episode 159)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|0m32s
|Bob makes a pitch for the Spring 2024 Fundraiser, and introduces the first track.
|2m05s
|Pixels
|
(single)
|Amanda Braam
|4m30s
|Bob speaks with Jax Rula of WEFT Fest. Jax explains that on a loom the “warp” are the strings that go on the loom, and the “weft” are the strings that make the pattern. But WEFT is also the Woolwich Expressions in Fibre Traditions. Jax created a venue, the TriSisters Art House and wanted to be part of the Quilt and Fibre Arts Festival. But the ladies that ran it were retired, and to continue the festival Jax had to change the name. Jax tells us about the TriSisters Art House. It’s busy at the Vendors’ Market; Jax talks with some customers. Talking about some of the other events taking place during the ten days of the festival. Jax tells us about the items in the auction. Jax’s fibre art is dollmaking, and she tells us of alternate fibres, for example, paper. And Jax tells us about the Vendors’ Market in the Timber Barn, and some of the other events.
|15m06s
|Is This Human?
|
(single)
|Trina Chakrabarti
|19m15s
|Bob tells listeners how to submit music and continues to pitch for donation throughout the rest of the show.
|23m26s
|Skeletons In The Closet
|
(singles)
|Amanda Braam
|28m09s
|Siren Song
|36m46s
|Inertia
|
Dark Pasts, Brighter Futures
|Hello Hopeless
|42m25s
|Hell Or High Water
|
(single)
|Onion Honey
|50m00s
|California
|
(single)
|Living Room for Small
|51m00s
|Coffee?
|
(single)
|The Whythouse
|54m11s
|End Credits
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Bonus Video
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 20 May 2024 (YouTube)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.