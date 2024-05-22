CKMS Community Connections for 20 May 2024: Spring 2024 Fundraiser and Jax Rula of WEFT Fest

Show Notes



Bob makes pitches for the Spring 2024 Fundraiser throughout the show. We’re raising funds to keep Radio Waterloo on the air — money raised will go towards maintenance of our equipment, offsetting increases in rent both for the studio and our transmitter, and generally dealing with inflation. There are prizes of T-shirts from Radio Waterloo, Street Hop, and All Weather Haulage, and CD compilations of music from local musicians.

Make your donation at https://radiowaterloo.ca/give.

Spring 2024 Fundraiser Wrap-Up Special



Join our Fundraising Committee members on-air as we summarize the fundraiser, and give away the prizes!

When : Saturday 1 June 2024 at 8:00pm

: Saturday 1 June 2024 at 8:00pm Where: On the radio at CKMS-FM 102.7 on your dial, or https://radiowaterloo.ca/listen/ online.

WEFT Fest





Bob speaks with Jax Rula of WEFT Fest, the Woolwich Expressions in Fibre Traditions about the name “WEFT Fest”, events taking place, the Vendors’ Market, and some of the other events.

The interview starts at 4m30s.

WEFT Fest Events



When : Friday 17 May 2024 to Sunday 26 May 2024

: Friday 17 May 2024 to Sunday 26 May 2024 Where : St. Jacobs, Ontario (various locations) Map

: St. Jacobs, Ontario (various locations) Map Full Event Schedule: https://weftfest.ca/full-schedule/

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2024 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.