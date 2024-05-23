The Clean Up Hour, Mix 267

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s latest Clean Up Hour, in which I ask y’all to donate to your favorite public radio station (aka CKMS 102.7), and also complain about streaming services a bit.

Tracklist:

Schoolboy Q – Yeern 101

Raekwon, Jadakiss, & Styles P – Broken Safety

Bad Lucc & Problem – Bobby’s World

Nickelus F – Bars on I-95 (Freestyle)

Redman – 8 1/2 Mile (Freestyle)

Redman – Brick Intentions (Freestyle)

Conway, Method Man, SK da King, & Flee Lord – Meth Back!

Dessy Hinds & Nyck Caution – Vinyls

Primordial Emcee – Comic Relief

Tachichi – Artificial Intelligence

Cities Aviv – Earth Remain

Blu – hip hop

Charles Hamilton – Jack

Main Source – Time

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Situations

Ab-Soul & Punch – Goodman

Mach-Hommy & Black Thought – Copy Cold

Navy Blue – Free Jesus

jerry – Not what keeps you

The Streets – Blinded By the Lights

Logic – 2am on tour (2018)

R.A.P Ferreira & Fumitake Tamura – hereing color, green

steel tipped dove & Harvey Cliff, MC – measure each step

Wiz Khalifa, Chevy Woods, & Juicy J – Bombay & Lemonade

Kota the Friend & Statik Selektah – Maybe So

Rapsody – Stand Tall

TiRon & Ayomari, Nonchalant Savant, & Skye Louise – As We Go

Jhene Aiko & Casey Veggies – In Love We Trust

Childish Gambino – The Violence

See y’all next time!