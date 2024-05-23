The Clean Up Hour, Mix 267

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s latest Clean Up Hour, in which I ask y’all to donate to your favorite public radio station (aka CKMS 102.7), and also complain about streaming services a bit.
Tracklist:
Schoolboy Q – Yeern 101
Raekwon, Jadakiss, & Styles P – Broken Safety
Bad Lucc & Problem – Bobby’s World
Nickelus F – Bars on I-95 (Freestyle)
Redman – 8 1/2 Mile (Freestyle)
Redman – Brick Intentions (Freestyle)
Conway, Method Man, SK da King, & Flee Lord – Meth Back!
Dessy Hinds & Nyck Caution – Vinyls
Primordial Emcee – Comic Relief
Tachichi – Artificial Intelligence
Cities Aviv – Earth Remain
Blu – hip hop
Charles Hamilton – Jack
Main Source – Time
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Situations
Ab-Soul & Punch – Goodman
Mach-Hommy & Black Thought – Copy Cold
Navy Blue – Free Jesus
jerry – Not what keeps you
The Streets – Blinded By the Lights
Logic – 2am on tour (2018)
R.A.P Ferreira & Fumitake Tamura – hereing color, green
steel tipped dove & Harvey Cliff, MC – measure each step
Wiz Khalifa, Chevy Woods, & Juicy J – Bombay & Lemonade
Kota the Friend & Statik Selektah – Maybe So
Rapsody – Stand Tall
TiRon & Ayomari, Nonchalant Savant, & Skye Louise – As We Go
Jhene Aiko & Casey Veggies – In Love We Trust
Childish Gambino – The Violence
See y’all next time!