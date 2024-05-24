So Old It’s New set for Saturday, May 25, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

An album replay show for my Saturday morning set: Led Zeppelin II and Exile On Main St. by The Rolling Stones.

Led Zeppelin II

1. Whole Lotta Love

2. What Is And What Should Never Be

3. The Lemon Song

4. Thank You

5. Heartbreaker

6. Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)

7. Ramble On

8. Moby Dick

9. Bring It On Home

The Rolling Stones – Exile On Main St.

1. Rocks Off

2. Rip This Joint

3. Shake Your Hips

4. Casino Boogie

5. Tumbling Dice

6. Sweet Virginia

7. Torn And Frayed

8. Sweet Black Angel

9. Loving Cup

10. Happy

11. Turd On The Run

12. Ventilator Blues

13. I Just Want To See His Face

14. Let It Loose

15. All Down The Line

16. Stop Breaking Down

17. Shine A Light

18. Soul Survivor