New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #44

What’s up, y’all? As always, more music has been added to Libretime by yours truly:
|Kristine Grealy
|Goodbye Letter – Single
|Country
|Instrumental also available
|CanCon
|Rory Taillon
|Drifting
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Okmoniks
|Afterparty Fever!!
|Punk
|No
|Michael Melia
|Help Me Understand You – Single
|Folk
|No
|Carl Lord
|Sacred
|Ambient
|No
|Allegories
|Nostalgia Kills – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Teri Parker’s Free Spirits
|Peaks and Valleys
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Michael Botte Band
|Radiate (Sara Bellum Remix) – Single
|Pop
|No
|Kamra
|Shift Circuit
|Alternative
|No
|The Silence Industry
|The Lamest Cyberpunk Dystopia You Could Imagine
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Peter Gall
|Love Avatar
|Jazz
|No
|No Raaz Khand
|Safar – Single
|World
|No
|Mary Garnett Edward
|Golden Eyed Boy – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Hippie Flower
|Beach Love Night – Single
|Dance
|No
|Ishmael Ensemble
|Rituals
|Electronic
|No
|Daniela Belcheva
|Naïve
|Jazz
|No
|The Meringues
|Pavlova’s Dog
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Amanda Keeles
|Playin’ It Cool – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Anne Drummond, Café (Edson da Silva)
|The Brazil Project
|Latin Jazz
|No
|Meraki Trice
|Waste Your Breath – Single
|Electronic
|No
|The Bobby Tenderloin Universe
|Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Shealegh Rose
|Radio Silence – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Robert Thomas
|A River Runs Through – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Cuff the Duke
|Breaking Dawn
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Mo Kenny
|From Nowhere
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The All Canadian Soundclash
|Nashville – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Carol Martini
|Pirate On The Bus
|Singer-Songwriter
|No
|Alma Narrows
|Counting Pennies – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Blue Eye Red
|My Guide
|Rock/Religious
|CanCon
|Land of Sound
|Party Song (These Nuts) – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|The Gamels
|Purest Expression
|Electronic
|No
|Kylie Fox
|Confetti/Alberta – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Marvin Caleb
|Smiley Days
|Pop
|CanCon
|Downie Street Collective
|Analog Man – Single
|Rock
|Stratford
|CanCon
|Vyolet
|R.I.P 2 My Youth – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Arion’s Paradigm
|The Raven – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Bizza in a Box
|AM:PM
|Rock
|Track 7 is Explicit
|CanCon
|Maxcito
|Veils
|Rock
|No
|Celine Georgi
|Honey – Single
|R&B
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Teri Parker’s Free Spirits – Bear Hug
Peter Gall – Heroes
Daniela Belcheva – Pocket Full Of Love
Anne Drummond & Café – The Dog Song
Carl Lord – Rain Walks
Allegories – Nostalgia Kills
Ishmael Ensemble – Leviathan
Meraki Trice – Waste Your Breath
The Gamels – 64 Dollar Question
Arion’s Paradigm – The Raven
Vyolet – R.I.P 2 My Youth
Land of Sound – Party Song (These Nuts)
The Silence Industry – And Echoed in the Sounds of Violence
Kamra – Dancing To My Ex’s Music
No Raaz Khand – Safar
Hippie Flower – Beach Love Night
Bizza in a Box – Legally Blind
The Meringues – 70 Lemon Trees
The Okmoinks – He Left the Party
Cuff the Duke – North Side of Town
Downie Street Collective – Analog Man
Blue Eye Red – My Guide
The All Canadian Soundclash – Don’t Give Up On Me Now
Shealegh Rose – Radio Silence
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe – Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch
Amanda Keeles – Playin It Cool
Carol Martini – I Like Lemon
Mo Kenny – Evening Dream
Mary Garnett Edward – Golden Eyed Boy
Robert Thomas – A River Runs Through
Alma Narrows – Counting Pennies
Michael Melia – Help Me Understand You
Kylie Fox – Confetti
See y’all next time!