New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #44

What’s up, y’all? As always, more music has been added to Libretime by yours truly:

Kristine Grealy Goodbye Letter – Single Country Instrumental also available CanCon Rory Taillon Drifting Folk CanCon The Okmoniks Afterparty Fever!! Punk No Michael Melia Help Me Understand You – Single Folk No Carl Lord Sacred Ambient No Allegories Nostalgia Kills – Single Electronic CanCon Teri Parker’s Free Spirits Peaks and Valleys Jazz CanCon Michael Botte Band Radiate (Sara Bellum Remix) – Single Pop No Kamra Shift Circuit Alternative No The Silence Industry The Lamest Cyberpunk Dystopia You Could Imagine Alternative CanCon Peter Gall Love Avatar Jazz No No Raaz Khand Safar – Single World No Mary Garnett Edward Golden Eyed Boy – Single Country CanCon Hippie Flower Beach Love Night – Single Dance No Ishmael Ensemble Rituals Electronic No Daniela Belcheva Naïve Jazz No The Meringues Pavlova’s Dog Alternative CanCon Amanda Keeles Playin’ It Cool – Single Country CanCon Anne Drummond, Café (Edson da Silva) The Brazil Project Latin Jazz No Meraki Trice Waste Your Breath – Single Electronic No The Bobby Tenderloin Universe Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch – Single Country CanCon Shealegh Rose Radio Silence – Single Alternative CanCon Robert Thomas A River Runs Through – Single Folk CanCon Cuff the Duke Breaking Dawn Alternative CanCon Mo Kenny From Nowhere Alternative CanCon The All Canadian Soundclash Nashville – EP Rock CanCon Carol Martini Pirate On The Bus Singer-Songwriter No Alma Narrows Counting Pennies – Single Folk CanCon Blue Eye Red My Guide Rock/Religious CanCon Land of Sound Party Song (These Nuts) – Single Electronic CanCon The Gamels Purest Expression Electronic No Kylie Fox Confetti/Alberta – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Marvin Caleb Smiley Days Pop CanCon Downie Street Collective Analog Man – Single Rock Stratford CanCon Vyolet R.I.P 2 My Youth – Single Electronic CanCon Arion’s Paradigm The Raven – Single Electronic CanCon Bizza in a Box AM:PM Rock Track 7 is Explicit CanCon Maxcito Veils Rock No Celine Georgi Honey – Single R&B No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Teri Parker’s Free Spirits – Bear Hug

Peter Gall – Heroes

Daniela Belcheva – Pocket Full Of Love

Anne Drummond & Café – The Dog Song

Carl Lord – Rain Walks

Allegories – Nostalgia Kills

Ishmael Ensemble – Leviathan

Meraki Trice – Waste Your Breath

The Gamels – 64 Dollar Question

Arion’s Paradigm – The Raven

Vyolet – R.I.P 2 My Youth

Land of Sound – Party Song (These Nuts)

The Silence Industry – And Echoed in the Sounds of Violence

Kamra – Dancing To My Ex’s Music

No Raaz Khand – Safar

Hippie Flower – Beach Love Night

Bizza in a Box – Legally Blind

The Meringues – 70 Lemon Trees

The Okmoinks – He Left the Party

Cuff the Duke – North Side of Town

Downie Street Collective – Analog Man

Blue Eye Red – My Guide

The All Canadian Soundclash – Don’t Give Up On Me Now

Shealegh Rose – Radio Silence

The Bobby Tenderloin Universe – Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch

Amanda Keeles – Playin It Cool

Carol Martini – I Like Lemon

Mo Kenny – Evening Dream

Mary Garnett Edward – Golden Eyed Boy

Robert Thomas – A River Runs Through

Alma Narrows – Counting Pennies

Michael Melia – Help Me Understand You

Kylie Fox – Confetti

See y’all next time!