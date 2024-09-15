The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, Shows, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #44

What’s up, y’all? As always, more music has been added to Libretime by yours truly:

Kristine Grealy Goodbye Letter – Single Country Instrumental also available CanCon
Rory Taillon Drifting Folk CanCon
The Okmoniks Afterparty Fever!! Punk No
Michael Melia Help Me Understand You – Single Folk No
Carl Lord Sacred Ambient No
Allegories Nostalgia Kills – Single Electronic CanCon
Teri Parker’s Free Spirits Peaks and Valleys Jazz CanCon
Michael Botte Band Radiate (Sara Bellum Remix) – Single Pop No
Kamra Shift Circuit Alternative No
The Silence Industry The Lamest Cyberpunk Dystopia You Could Imagine Alternative CanCon
Peter Gall Love Avatar Jazz No
No Raaz Khand Safar – Single World No
Mary Garnett Edward Golden Eyed Boy – Single Country CanCon
Hippie Flower Beach Love Night – Single Dance No
Ishmael Ensemble Rituals Electronic No
Daniela Belcheva Naïve Jazz No
The Meringues Pavlova’s Dog Alternative CanCon
Amanda Keeles Playin’ It Cool – Single Country CanCon
Anne Drummond, Café (Edson da Silva) The Brazil Project Latin Jazz No
Meraki Trice Waste Your Breath – Single Electronic No
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch – Single Country CanCon
Shealegh Rose Radio Silence – Single Alternative CanCon
Robert Thomas A River Runs Through – Single Folk CanCon
Cuff the Duke Breaking Dawn Alternative CanCon
Mo Kenny From Nowhere Alternative CanCon
The All Canadian Soundclash Nashville – EP Rock CanCon
Carol Martini Pirate On The Bus Singer-Songwriter No
Alma Narrows Counting Pennies – Single Folk CanCon
Blue Eye Red My Guide Rock/Religious CanCon
Land of Sound Party Song (These Nuts) – Single Electronic CanCon
The Gamels Purest Expression Electronic No
Kylie Fox Confetti/Alberta – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon
Marvin Caleb Smiley Days Pop CanCon
Downie Street Collective Analog Man – Single Rock Stratford CanCon
Vyolet R.I.P 2 My Youth – Single Electronic CanCon
Arion’s Paradigm The Raven – Single Electronic CanCon
Bizza in a Box AM:PM Rock Track 7 is Explicit CanCon
Maxcito Veils Rock No
Celine Georgi Honey – Single R&B No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Teri Parker’s Free Spirits – Bear Hug
Peter Gall – Heroes
Daniela Belcheva – Pocket Full Of Love
Anne Drummond & Café – The Dog Song
Carl Lord – Rain Walks
Allegories – Nostalgia Kills
Ishmael Ensemble – Leviathan
Meraki Trice – Waste Your Breath
The Gamels – 64 Dollar Question
Arion’s Paradigm – The Raven
Vyolet – R.I.P 2 My Youth
Land of Sound – Party Song (These Nuts)
The Silence Industry – And Echoed in the Sounds of Violence
Kamra – Dancing To My Ex’s Music
No Raaz Khand – Safar
Hippie Flower – Beach Love Night
Bizza in a Box – Legally Blind
The Meringues – 70 Lemon Trees
The Okmoinks – He Left the Party
Cuff the Duke – North Side of Town
Downie Street Collective – Analog Man
Blue Eye Red – My Guide
The All Canadian Soundclash – Don’t Give Up On Me Now
Shealegh Rose – Radio Silence
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe – Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch
Amanda Keeles – Playin It Cool
Carol Martini – I Like Lemon
Mo Kenny – Evening Dream
Mary Garnett Edward – Golden Eyed Boy
Robert Thomas – A River Runs Through
Alma Narrows – Counting Pennies
Michael Melia – Help Me Understand You
Kylie Fox – Confetti

See y’all next time!

