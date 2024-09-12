CKMS News -2024-09-12- Kitchener reminds drivers to slow down as students return to school

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – With students returning to schools across the region, the city of Kitchener is reminding drivers to slow down on the roads and pay special attention in school zones, at pedestrian crossings, and where crossing guards are on duty.

In a press release sent by the city, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vbranovic expressed “I encourage all of us grownups to take a bit of extra care, slow down and exercise some extra caution on area roads.” These efforts are tied into the city’s Vision Zero strategy, which was adopted in 2021.

This show features interviews with Aaron McCrimmon-Jones, the manager of transportation safety and policy at the city of Kitchener and Margaret Johnston, the Ward 8 councilor for Kitchener and the chair of the city’s Community & Infrastructure Services Committee. Visit kitchener.ca/visionzero for more on the City’s plans to eliminate traffic related injuries.