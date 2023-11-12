New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #5

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now! First, new music I’ve added to LibreTime in the past week:

The Shang Golden Hits of the Shang Industrial Folk CanCon Paper Beat Scissors Parralel Line Chamber Folk CanCon/KWCon Kevin Dean and the Big City Wrangles Sunset Trail Jazz CanCon Yes We Mystic Felsenmeer Unknown Indeterminable Andrew Vivona 10 Other Times Other Indeterminable Peach Pyramid Bright Blue (EP) Indie Rock CanCon Family Video Forever Changes Overnight Pop CanCon Pecade 7-Psalms-7-Sins Metal CanCon Tyler Gilbert Underdog Hard Rock CanCon Illyrian The Entity, Unknown Thrash Metal/Death Metal CanCon Ennis Sisters Keeping Time Pop CanCon Motherhood Dear Bongo Rock CanCon Kathryn Ladano Masked Other CanCon Gentlemen of the Woods The Great Unknown Other CAnCon Pink Noise Avenue Alternative CanCon Amy Nelson Educated Woman Country CanCon Heather Bambrick fine state Pop CanCon Twink Think Pink IV Return to Deep Space CanCon The Small Glories Assiniboine & the Red Pop CanCon Atsuko Chiba Trace Indie Rock Indeterminable Black Mastiff Loser Delusions Rock CanCon Chron Goblin Here Before Rock CanCon Robert Ross It’s Never Too Late Country CanCon Bernard Adamus C’qui Nous Reste du Texas Traditional CanCon Frantically Atlantic Maggie in the Woods Country/Folk CanCon David Bosma Running Beside Myself – Single Rock/Pop CanCon Mr. Merlot City Sex, Vol. 2 Dance/House CanCon Fly Pan Am Frontera Indie Rock CanCon Gone Cosmic Sideways in Time Rock CanCon Highly Distorted #Studiohouse Pop Indeterminable Adrian Chalfour Joy Rock CanCon Pyramids on Mars Edge of the Black Progressive Rock/Metal CanCon Zachary Lucky Midwestern Country CanCon The Golden Seals Something Isn’t Happening Rock CanCon Doug Smith I Am Canadian Country CanCon Charles Boyd Massive Success Indie Rock No Jessica Rhaye and the Ramshackle Parade Just Like a Woman: Songs of Bob Dylan Folk/Blues/Rock/Singer-Songwriter/Covers CanCon Garett Gunderson Constellations Rock CanCon Vandana Vishwas Kabeera the Thinker Sugam Sangeet CanCon Swamp Music Players Tiki Motel 2 Swamp Rock CanCon

Here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

David Bosma – Running Beside Myself

Swamp Music Players – Under New Mgmt

Garett Gunderson – No Pants Romance

Pecade – Sadistic Priest

Illyrian – The Entity, Unknown

Tyler Gilbert – Rock in the Road

Vandana Vishwas – Mann Lago

Mr. Merlot – Love’s Going to Get You Again

Kevin Dean and the Big City Wrangles – Roundup Lullaby

Lal – Wildflowers

Tetrix – Lost in Space

Bywater Call – Arizona

Whatshisface – Standards and Practices

Ponemah – Where There Floodline Goes

Ben Caplan – Student Song

Girlfriends & Boyfriends – Memento Mori

The Reed Effect – Mad Dog

The Stonehouse Band – Murdered on Stolen Ground

Taken by Sanity – Saturn Boys

Kilmore – Firestone

Evan Cheadle – Ice Water

Nick Doneff – Stick to the Plan

Great Aunt Ida – Horses

Craig Cardiff – Greyhound, SK

Bernard Adamus – Fuck You Mon amour

Paper Beat Scissors – Gun Shy

See y’all next week!