New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #5

What’s up, y’all? You know the routine by now! First, new music I’ve added to LibreTime in the past week:
|The Shang
|Golden Hits of the Shang
|Industrial Folk
|CanCon
|Paper Beat Scissors
|Parralel Line
|Chamber Folk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Kevin Dean and the Big City Wrangles
|Sunset Trail
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Yes We Mystic
|Felsenmeer
|Unknown
|Indeterminable
|Andrew Vivona
|10 Other Times
|Other
|Indeterminable
|Peach Pyramid
|Bright Blue (EP)
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Family Video
|Forever Changes Overnight
|Pop
|CanCon
|Pecade
|7-Psalms-7-Sins
|Metal
|CanCon
|Tyler Gilbert
|Underdog
|Hard Rock
|CanCon
|Illyrian
|The Entity, Unknown
|Thrash Metal/Death Metal
|CanCon
|Ennis Sisters
|Keeping Time
|Pop
|CanCon
|Motherhood
|Dear Bongo
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kathryn Ladano
|Masked
|Other
|CanCon
|Gentlemen of the Woods
|The Great Unknown
|Other
|CAnCon
|Pink Noise
|Avenue
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Amy Nelson
|Educated Woman
|Country
|CanCon
|Heather Bambrick
|fine state
|Pop
|CanCon
|Twink
|Think Pink IV Return to Deep Space
|CanCon
|The Small Glories
|Assiniboine & the Red
|Pop
|CanCon
|Atsuko Chiba
|Trace
|Indie Rock
|Indeterminable
|Black Mastiff
|Loser Delusions
|Rock
|CanCon
|Chron Goblin
|Here Before
|Rock
|CanCon
|Robert Ross
|It’s Never Too Late
|Country
|CanCon
|Bernard Adamus
|C’qui Nous Reste du Texas
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Frantically Atlantic
|Maggie in the Woods
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|David Bosma
|Running Beside Myself – Single
|Rock/Pop
|CanCon
|Mr. Merlot
|City Sex, Vol. 2
|Dance/House
|CanCon
|Fly Pan Am
|Frontera
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Gone Cosmic
|Sideways in Time
|Rock
|CanCon
|Highly Distorted
|#Studiohouse
|Pop
|Indeterminable
|Adrian Chalfour
|Joy
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pyramids on Mars
|Edge of the Black
|Progressive Rock/Metal
|CanCon
|Zachary Lucky
|Midwestern
|Country
|CanCon
|The Golden Seals
|Something Isn’t Happening
|Rock
|CanCon
|Doug Smith
|I Am Canadian
|Country
|CanCon
|Charles Boyd
|Massive Success
|Indie Rock
|No
|Jessica Rhaye and the Ramshackle Parade
|Just Like a Woman: Songs of Bob Dylan
|Folk/Blues/Rock/Singer-Songwriter/Covers
|CanCon
|Garett Gunderson
|Constellations
|Rock
|CanCon
|Vandana Vishwas
|Kabeera the Thinker
|Sugam Sangeet
|CanCon
|Swamp Music Players
|Tiki Motel 2
|Swamp Rock
|CanCon
Here’s this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Here’s the tracklist:
David Bosma – Running Beside Myself
Swamp Music Players – Under New Mgmt
Garett Gunderson – No Pants Romance
Pecade – Sadistic Priest
Illyrian – The Entity, Unknown
Tyler Gilbert – Rock in the Road
Vandana Vishwas – Mann Lago
Mr. Merlot – Love’s Going to Get You Again
Kevin Dean and the Big City Wrangles – Roundup Lullaby
Lal – Wildflowers
Tetrix – Lost in Space
Bywater Call – Arizona
Whatshisface – Standards and Practices
Ponemah – Where There Floodline Goes
Ben Caplan – Student Song
Girlfriends & Boyfriends – Memento Mori
The Reed Effect – Mad Dog
The Stonehouse Band – Murdered on Stolen Ground
Taken by Sanity – Saturn Boys
Kilmore – Firestone
Evan Cheadle – Ice Water
Nick Doneff – Stick to the Plan
Great Aunt Ida – Horses
Craig Cardiff – Greyhound, SK
Bernard Adamus – Fuck You Mon amour
Paper Beat Scissors – Gun Shy
See y’all next week!