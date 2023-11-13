Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 36, 11/11/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231111Episode36.mp3, 58m02s, 80.0 MBytes

 

7 and 7 Is Love
Skin It Back Little Feat
Sky Pilot The Animals
La Flûte de Pan Art of Noise
Venus In Furs (Stereo Version) The Velvet Underground & Nico
It’s Bad You Know R.L. Burnside
Born in Chicago The Paul Butterfeld Blues Band
Lightnin’s Boogie Lightnin’ Hopkins
I Always Get Lucky with You (Single Version) George Jones
Over Under Sideways Down (Stereo) The Yardbirds
Can Get a Witness Lee Michaels
Bitter Blue Cat Stevens
California Sun The Rivieras
House Burning Down The Jimi Hendrix Experience
What’s Going On Marvin Gaye

 

