New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #72

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Gareth Inkster Ode (for Elliott Smith) – Single Pop / Instrumental CanCon Wreckless Harbour Don’t Burn the Dream – Single Folk CanCon Edgar Hurley Sissy Fairy Fa**ot Folk Singer Folk All tracks are clean, despite the album’s title No DJ Quinzy Slow Motion In The Rain – Single Pop No Erik Flaa Wave of Chance – Single Rock No glentheband Tired – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Once a Tree Small Town Dreams – Single Pop CanCon Shiv and the Carvers Tell Me You Love Me Again Punk CanCon Aaron Macdonald What’s the Point? – Single Country CanCon DayEyez Cast Away – Single Rock No ZiyahtheArtiste A THOUSAND MILEZ – Single Pop No Emily Saunders Moon Shifts Oceans Jazz No Various Artists Horse Meat Disco Presents Disco & Boogie From Brazil Vol.1 Dance No Pandura Rox Summer and Smoke – Single Country No Martyrs Night Shift – Single Rock No Jay Williams THE END OF DAYS – Single Electronic No ARK IDENTITY Take Me to Tokyo – Single Pop CanCon Brock Geiger Some Nights Rock CanCon pssyclwz Odessa She-Side (Caribou Cover) – Single Pop CanCon Shawn Desman BODY (feat. Jamie Fine) – Single Pop CanCon The Dream Eaters Program Me, I’m a Machine – Single Pop No Matias Roden Disease With No Name – Single Rock CanCon Ynana Rose Los Ejes de Mi Carreta – Single Folk CanCon Rita di Ghent Slim’s Left Town (Canada is Not for Sale) – Single Jazz CanCon Noam Peri Flowers Rock No Raphael Groten Inner Sanctum New Age No Sadie Fine After Care – Single Pop No Don Latarski Endless Beginnings New Age No Coco Rose Cuddle Funk Pop CanCon Dana Powell Where Would We Be? – Single Country CanCon Lee Rosevere Float Electronic CanCon Vampire Slumber Party The Call From Tacoma – Single Rock No Bria Salmena Big Dog Rock CanCon The Nathaniel Hardy Project Ahhhh Yeah!!! feat. Faith R. Hardy-Molina (2025 Re-mastered) – Single Hip Hop No The Nathaniel Hardy Project I Have You (In My Life!) – Single R&B No Renzo Djordan Odyssey Pt. 2 Electronic No Beach Shoppe Boating School Rock No Dylan Perkons We Don’t Know the Ending Yet – Single Folk CanCon Monotronic In My Dreams Electronic No Alick Mac 500 Days – Single Hip Hop CanCon Alick Mac Doormat – Single Hip Hop CanCon Alick Mac 6 Feet Deep – Single Hip Hop CanCon Sadie Fine Whoreble – Single Pop NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Anne Lindsay – Carolina Parakeet

Whispering Worlds – Reflection Nebula

Ute Lemper – Pirate Jenny

Jovino Santos Neto & Matin Kuuskmann – Rancho Azul

The New Standard Project – If This Is Goodbye

Emily Saunders – Blue Skies Forever

Sadie Fine – After Care

Sadie Fine – Whoreble

Once a Tree – Small Town Dreams

Shawn Desman – BODY (feat. Jamie Fine)

Pssyclwz – Odessa She-Side

Peter Matson – Melancolia (feat. Pahua)

San Rodrigues – Fofa

Rita di Ghent – Slim’s Left Town (Canada is Not for Sale)

Alick Mac – 6 Feet Deep

TOUGH DUMPLIN BEATS & PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – Easy

The Disciple – Swiss Humanitarian Tradition

Odario, Mad Professor, Yolanda Sargeant – The Situation

Banman – Ups & Downs

DJ Quinzy – Slow Motion in the Rain

Renzo Djordan – Friday Night in Kho Tao

Jay Wiliams – The End of Days

Bria Salmena – Peanut

Sodajerk – My Vegetarian Friend

Sylvia Lily & Calm Canopy – Yukon Lost

Katie James – Minutes Out

Beach Shoppe – Vine Aficianado

Ginny Ranger – Jeckyll and Hyde

Shiv and the Carvers – Dangergirl

Dana Powell – Where Would We Be?

See y’all next time!