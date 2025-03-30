New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #72

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Gareth Inkster
|Ode (for Elliott Smith) – Single
|Pop / Instrumental
|CanCon
|Wreckless Harbour
|Don’t Burn the Dream – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Edgar Hurley
|Sissy Fairy Fa**ot Folk Singer
|Folk
|All tracks are clean, despite the album’s title
|No
|DJ Quinzy
|Slow Motion In The Rain – Single
|Pop
|No
|Erik Flaa
|Wave of Chance – Single
|Rock
|No
|glentheband
|Tired – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Once a Tree
|Small Town Dreams – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Shiv and the Carvers
|Tell Me You Love Me Again
|Punk
|CanCon
|Aaron Macdonald
|What’s the Point? – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|DayEyez
|Cast Away – Single
|Rock
|No
|ZiyahtheArtiste
|A THOUSAND MILEZ – Single
|Pop
|No
|Emily Saunders
|Moon Shifts Oceans
|Jazz
|No
|Various Artists
|Horse Meat Disco Presents Disco & Boogie From Brazil Vol.1
|Dance
|No
|Pandura Rox
|Summer and Smoke – Single
|Country
|No
|Martyrs
|Night Shift – Single
|Rock
|No
|Jay Williams
|THE END OF DAYS – Single
|Electronic
|No
|ARK IDENTITY
|Take Me to Tokyo – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Brock Geiger
|Some Nights
|Rock
|CanCon
|pssyclwz
|Odessa She-Side (Caribou Cover) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Shawn Desman
|BODY (feat. Jamie Fine) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Dream Eaters
|Program Me, I’m a Machine – Single
|Pop
|No
|Matias Roden
|Disease With No Name – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ynana Rose
|Los Ejes de Mi Carreta – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Rita di Ghent
|Slim’s Left Town (Canada is Not for Sale) – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Noam Peri
|Flowers
|Rock
|No
|Raphael Groten
|Inner Sanctum
|New Age
|No
|Sadie Fine
|After Care – Single
|Pop
|No
|Don Latarski
|Endless Beginnings
|New Age
|No
|Coco Rose
|Cuddle Funk
|Pop
|CanCon
|Dana Powell
|Where Would We Be? – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Lee Rosevere
|Float
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Vampire Slumber Party
|The Call From Tacoma – Single
|Rock
|No
|Bria Salmena
|Big Dog
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|Ahhhh Yeah!!! feat. Faith R. Hardy-Molina (2025 Re-mastered) – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|The Nathaniel Hardy Project
|I Have You (In My Life!) – Single
|R&B
|No
|Renzo Djordan
|Odyssey Pt. 2
|Electronic
|No
|Beach Shoppe
|Boating School
|Rock
|No
|Dylan Perkons
|We Don’t Know the Ending Yet – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Monotronic
|In My Dreams
|Electronic
|No
|Alick Mac
|500 Days – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Alick Mac
|Doormat – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Alick Mac
|6 Feet Deep – Single
|Hip Hop
|CanCon
|Sadie Fine
|Whoreble – Single
|Pop
|NSFR
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Anne Lindsay – Carolina Parakeet
Whispering Worlds – Reflection Nebula
Ute Lemper – Pirate Jenny
Jovino Santos Neto & Matin Kuuskmann – Rancho Azul
The New Standard Project – If This Is Goodbye
Emily Saunders – Blue Skies Forever
Sadie Fine – After Care
Sadie Fine – Whoreble
Once a Tree – Small Town Dreams
Shawn Desman – BODY (feat. Jamie Fine)
Pssyclwz – Odessa She-Side
Peter Matson – Melancolia (feat. Pahua)
San Rodrigues – Fofa
Rita di Ghent – Slim’s Left Town (Canada is Not for Sale)
Alick Mac – 6 Feet Deep
TOUGH DUMPLIN BEATS & PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – Easy
The Disciple – Swiss Humanitarian Tradition
Odario, Mad Professor, Yolanda Sargeant – The Situation
Banman – Ups & Downs
DJ Quinzy – Slow Motion in the Rain
Renzo Djordan – Friday Night in Kho Tao
Jay Wiliams – The End of Days
Bria Salmena – Peanut
Sodajerk – My Vegetarian Friend
Sylvia Lily & Calm Canopy – Yukon Lost
Katie James – Minutes Out
Beach Shoppe – Vine Aficianado
Ginny Ranger – Jeckyll and Hyde
Shiv and the Carvers – Dangergirl
Dana Powell – Where Would We Be?
See y’all next time!