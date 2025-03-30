The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #72

What’s up, y’all? As always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Gareth Inkster Ode (for Elliott Smith) – Single Pop / Instrumental CanCon
Wreckless Harbour Don’t Burn the Dream – Single Folk CanCon
Edgar Hurley Sissy Fairy Fa**ot Folk Singer Folk All tracks are clean, despite the album’s title No
DJ Quinzy Slow Motion In The Rain – Single Pop No
Erik Flaa Wave of Chance – Single Rock No
glentheband Tired – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Once a Tree Small Town Dreams – Single Pop CanCon
Shiv and the Carvers Tell Me You Love Me Again Punk CanCon
Aaron Macdonald What’s the Point? – Single Country CanCon
DayEyez Cast Away – Single Rock No
ZiyahtheArtiste A THOUSAND MILEZ – Single Pop No
Emily Saunders Moon Shifts Oceans Jazz No
Various Artists Horse Meat Disco Presents Disco & Boogie From Brazil Vol.1 Dance No
Pandura Rox Summer and Smoke – Single Country No
Martyrs Night Shift – Single Rock No
Jay Williams THE END OF DAYS – Single Electronic No
ARK IDENTITY Take Me to Tokyo – Single Pop CanCon
Brock Geiger Some Nights Rock CanCon
pssyclwz Odessa She-Side (Caribou Cover) – Single Pop CanCon
Shawn Desman BODY (feat. Jamie Fine) – Single Pop CanCon
The Dream Eaters Program Me, I’m a Machine – Single Pop No
Matias Roden Disease With No Name – Single Rock CanCon
Ynana Rose Los Ejes de Mi Carreta – Single Folk CanCon
Rita di Ghent Slim’s Left Town (Canada is Not for Sale) – Single Jazz CanCon
Noam Peri Flowers Rock No
Raphael Groten Inner Sanctum New Age No
Sadie Fine After Care – Single Pop No
Don Latarski Endless Beginnings New Age No
Coco Rose Cuddle Funk Pop CanCon
Dana Powell Where Would We Be? – Single Country CanCon
Lee Rosevere Float Electronic CanCon
Vampire Slumber Party The Call From Tacoma – Single Rock No
Bria Salmena Big Dog Rock CanCon
The Nathaniel Hardy Project Ahhhh Yeah!!! feat. Faith R. Hardy-Molina (2025 Re-mastered) – Single Hip Hop No
The Nathaniel Hardy Project I Have You (In My Life!) – Single R&B No
Renzo Djordan Odyssey Pt. 2 Electronic No
Beach Shoppe Boating School Rock No
Dylan Perkons We Don’t Know the Ending Yet – Single Folk CanCon
Monotronic In My Dreams Electronic No
Alick Mac 500 Days – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Alick Mac Doormat – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Alick Mac 6 Feet Deep – Single Hip Hop CanCon
Sadie Fine Whoreble – Single Pop NSFR No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Anne Lindsay – Carolina Parakeet
Whispering Worlds – Reflection Nebula
Ute Lemper – Pirate Jenny
Jovino Santos Neto & Matin Kuuskmann – Rancho Azul
The New Standard Project – If This Is Goodbye
Emily Saunders – Blue Skies Forever
Sadie Fine – After Care
Sadie Fine – Whoreble
Once a Tree – Small Town Dreams
Shawn Desman – BODY (feat. Jamie Fine)
Pssyclwz – Odessa She-Side
Peter Matson – Melancolia (feat. Pahua)
San Rodrigues – Fofa
Rita di Ghent – Slim’s Left Town (Canada is Not for Sale)
Alick Mac – 6 Feet Deep
TOUGH DUMPLIN BEATS & PRIVATE NAME PRIVATE NUMBER – Easy
The Disciple – Swiss Humanitarian Tradition
Odario, Mad Professor, Yolanda Sargeant – The Situation
Banman – Ups & Downs
DJ Quinzy – Slow Motion in the Rain
Renzo Djordan – Friday Night in Kho Tao
Jay Wiliams – The End of Days
Bria Salmena – Peanut
Sodajerk – My Vegetarian Friend
Sylvia Lily & Calm Canopy – Yukon Lost
Katie James – Minutes Out
Beach Shoppe – Vine Aficianado
Ginny Ranger – Jeckyll and Hyde
Shiv and the Carvers – Dangergirl
Dana Powell – Where Would We Be?

See y’all next time!

