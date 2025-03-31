Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RadioNowhere250329Episode108.mp3, 57m53s, 82.0 MBytes
|No Agreement
|Fela Kuti
|Whipping Post (Live)
|Frank Zappa
|Cry Love
|John Hiatt
|First Episode At Hienton
|Elton John
|Devil Inside
|INXS
|Some Unholy War
|Amy Winehouse
|Even When I’m Blue
|Steve Earle
|Everyday People
|Sly & the Family Stone
|Fly On (Forever Is Better With You)
|Humming House
|One More Time
|Becky Lee & Drunkfoot
|I Love LA
|Randy Newman
2 thoughts on “Radio Nowhere Episode 108, 3/29/25”
I was 14 when sly came out. nothin like him or that funk he played. without sly would prince have been?
sadly, except for guys like us who introduce things like this to whole new generations of people, our musical history slips away.
And kuti!
thanks
“Came out”? 😳 😉