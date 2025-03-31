Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 108, 3/29/25

2 Comments

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RadioNowhere250329Episode108.mp3, 57m53s, 82.0 MBytes

No Agreement Fela Kuti
Whipping Post (Live) Frank Zappa
Cry Love John Hiatt
First Episode At Hienton Elton John
Devil Inside INXS
Some Unholy War Amy Winehouse
Even When I’m Blue Steve Earle
Everyday People Sly & the Family Stone
Everyday People Jeff Buckley
Fly On (Forever Is Better With You) Humming House
One More Time Becky Lee & Drunkfoot
I Love LA Randy Newman

2 thoughts on “Radio Nowhere Episode 108, 3/29/25”

  1. I was 14 when sly came out. nothin like him or that funk he played. without sly would prince have been?

    sadly, except for guys like us who introduce things like this to whole new generations of people, our musical history slips away.

    And kuti!

    thanks

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.