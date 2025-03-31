Meet The Candidate (two hands reaching for each other to shake; left arm is a woman of colour, right arm is a white person with a blue sleeve.
Meet The Candidate – 2025 Federal Election

A blue ballot box with a sign "Vote", a hand reaches from the top right to insert a ballot.Meet The Candidate brings the candidates from Waterloo Region into the studio to present their party platform, the local issues they’ll tackle, the reasons they’re running, and maybe a personal glimpse into their life outside of politics. This is not an interview show, this is just the candidate, speaking directly to you, the voter.

The Canadian federal election is on Monday 28 April 2025 — Get your information about the candidates now!

Meet The Candidate is hosted by Bob Jonkman and airs on CKMS-FM weekdays at 9:02am and again at 9:35am from Monday 7 April 2025 to Friday 25 April 2025, with a Campaign Analysis episode on election day, Monday 28 April 2025.

Candidates: Please e-mail Bob Jonkman at bob@radiowaterloo.ca with your preferred timeslot (and an alternate). In case of a schedule conflict, preference will be given to the candidate of the party with the smallest representation in the House of Commons.

All candidates in Waterloo Region are invited by e-mail, the party’s online contact form, or on social media. Some have declined to participate, others have not responded.

