Meet The Candidate (two hands reaching for each other to shake; left arm is a woman of colour, right arm is a white person with a blue sleeve.
Meet The Candidate - 2025 Federal Election, Shows

Meet The Candidate: Hans Roach, Independent candidate for Waterloo

Leave a comment

A man wearing a gray sweater and headphones, sitting at a microphone
Hans Roach
Hans Roach, an Independent candidate for Waterloo came into the CKMS-FM studio to talk to the voters on Thursday, 17 April 2025.

See all episodes.

Podcast

 

Download: meet-the-candidate-hans-roach-independent-candidate-for-waterloo.mp3, 22 MBytes.

Subscribe to the podcast!CKMS sunflower logo with wavies coming out the sides

Video

YouTube: Meet The Candidate: Hans Roach, Independent candidate for Waterloo

The views expressed in this program are not necessarily those of the Radio Waterloo Board of Directors, volunteers, sponsors, or advertisers.

All candidates in Waterloo Region were invited by e-mail, the party’s online contact form, or on social media. Some have declined to participate, others have not responded.

The candidate’s presentation, the podcast, and the show notes are Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. You are free to use this material, as long as you provide credit and a link back to this page.

The theme music used in Meet The Candidate is Falling Sky by Jason Shaw of AudionautiX.com and used under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.