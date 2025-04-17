CKMS News -2025-04-17- Local cycling route finder app rolls in with big update.

dan kellar

Waterloo, ON – With the launch of “version 2” of the Cycling Guide, Mark Connoly told CKMS News that the app will find “the best available, low stress, cycling friendly routes available” to get a cyclist to a destination. Connolly, who is the executive director of the not-for-profit Cycling Guide Foundation, and a programmer on the project spoke with CKMS News earlier this week.

Cycling Guide is a free app that uses data from the open-source Open Street Maps to create routes to a set destination that favours safe cycling infrastructure. The app will show a cyclist where they may encounter more stressful riding situations through a colour coded system, and allow a user to select the route that best fits their comfort levels.

Version 2 of the app still only provides routes in Waterloo Region and Guelph, but Connolly told CKMS News that it is beta testing in Ottawa, Sarnia-Lambton, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.