NO CRAP RADIO VER. 7.31 APR. 19/25 12AM

gods gonna cut you down

“Truth is not something outside to be discovered, it is something inside to be realized”. Rajneesh

I try each week to bring you unique songs that reflect the depth of our lives. Doesn’t matter the year or style. That timeless gift of insight in 3:20 minutes with a cold ending. Davis is the same as Dylan. Doc Watson or Jade Warrior. African or German or San Francisco or Bali. We take music with us. Genetic.

Previous no crap is rebroadcast every tuesday 9pm. Lots o’ fun!

I used to have a news segment in my shows. Nope, no more. Realities have finally caught up with my speculations. I hope the robots save us.

layla zoe-disappearing delta

layla zoe-wade in the water

layla zoe-you won’t call

shriekback-this big hush

cure-to wish impossible dreams

nine inch nails-dead souls (Can)

billy boy arnald-lets work it out

dutch mason-i must be crazy (Can)

c gatemouth brown-the peeper

flying neutrinos-mr zoot suit

roomful of blues-gatewalk (Can)

johnny cash-gods gonna cut you down

chris whitley-dust radio (Can)

pearl jam-sirens

catherine wheel-crank

mighty diamonds-pass the dutchie

autoro tappin-breaking up

steel pulse-heart of stone

ljx-rasta rational (Can)

barre philips-mountainscapes

yusuf lateef-nubian lady

weather report-the juggler

nirvana-lithium

hip-luv (sic) (Can)

rem-i’m gonna dj

godfathers-birth, school, life, death

stones-heartbreaker

-street fighting man

My dropbox address if you want to find some old shows

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

Giovanni Pico Della Mirandola. pdf. read it. there is hope…

www.andallthat.co.uk › uploads › 2/3/8ORATION ON THE DIGNITY OF MAN