NO CRAP RADIO VER. 7.31 APR. 19/25 12AM

gods gonna cut you down
“Truth is not something outside to be discovered, it is something inside to be realized”. Rajneesh
I try each week to bring you unique songs that reflect the depth of our lives. Doesn’t matter the year or style. That timeless gift of insight in 3:20 minutes with a cold ending. Davis is the same as Dylan. Doc Watson or Jade Warrior. African or German or San Francisco or Bali. We take music with us. Genetic.
Previous no crap is rebroadcast every tuesday 9pm. Lots o’ fun!
I used to have a news segment in my shows. Nope, no more. Realities have finally caught up with my speculations. I hope the robots save us.
layla zoe-disappearing delta
layla zoe-wade in the water
layla zoe-you won’t call
shriekback-this big hush
cure-to wish impossible dreams
nine inch nails-dead souls (Can)
billy boy arnald-lets work it out
dutch mason-i must be crazy (Can)
c gatemouth brown-the peeper
flying neutrinos-mr zoot suit
roomful of blues-gatewalk (Can)
johnny cash-gods gonna cut you down
chris whitley-dust radio (Can)
pearl jam-sirens
catherine wheel-crank
mighty diamonds-pass the dutchie
autoro tappin-breaking up
steel pulse-heart of stone
ljx-rasta rational (Can)
barre philips-mountainscapes
yusuf lateef-nubian lady
weather report-the juggler
nirvana-lithium
hip-luv (sic) (Can)
rem-i’m gonna dj
godfathers-birth, school, life, death
stones-heartbreaker
-street fighting man
My dropbox address if you want to find some old shows
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
Giovanni Pico Della Mirandola. pdf. read it. there is hope…
