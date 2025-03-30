OUTREACH MEMO 2

………………………………..Bob………………………………..

Memo to: Everyone 2

From: Outreach Committee

Topic: You

Here’s a few ideas of who we’re looking for. More to come.

You might think that a radio station is a d/j sitting at a pair of turntables. No, not any more. It takes a specialized knowledge to keep it up and running. Our resident tech genius (Bob) spends countless hours figuring out code. With the rapid rise in communication technology it is almost a full time job to keep all of it synchronized.

He is looking for your help. If you have a solid background in php or python and would consider building our systems he would love to talk to you. If you know linux or are interested in learning, maybe you’re a student at any of the tech schools who would like to intern, any time spent with Bob is worth it.

Secondly we have to increase our own outreach to our fellow Kitchenerittes. If you are involved in graphic arts or marketing your skills would fit in really well here. Design our posters. Design our corporate profile package. Develop multimedia presentations to government agencies. Most of us here at the station have some skills but we need a pro.

Lastly, if you are an entertainment promoter who needs to publicize your bars or club we are planning on hosting a consistent series of events through the year and need a couple of venues for different type shows.

Our musical roots range from classical to reggae, country to EDM so please consider us for your next event. We throw a good party.

Lots of our volunteers are students so don’t hesitate if you’re only starting your career. It’s a welcoming environment for everyone.

Next memo will outline what it takes to financially support an effort like this. Yeah, I know it’s never easy talking about money but we have to do this together cause the government won’t do enough and like every independent radio station we are going to ask for your support.

Just mail me about whatever you want and I’ll get back to you. nocrapradio@yahoo.com

The Outreach Team

“Man is always exploited through fear.” Rajneesh