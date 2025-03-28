CKMS News -2025-03-28- HART Hub roll-out to begin as government forces closure of CTS site.

dan kellar

Kitchener, ON – On April 1st the local Homeless and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hub will begin operating, with provincial funding, with services which replace or build upon those offered by the current Consumption and Treatment Services site. Notably absent from the HART Hub spaces will be drug testing machines and supervised consumption of drugs, including overdose reversal, which are foundational to the harm reduction model of addictions support.

In August 2024 the Ontario government announced that it would be forcing the closure of the CTS site in downtown Kitchener on March 31st 2025.

This show features an interview with Tara Groves-Taylor, the CEO of Community Healthcaring Kitchener-Waterloo, the lead operator of Kitchener’s HART Hub. A statement from the Ministry of Health about the CTS closures that was sent to CKMS News is also included.

