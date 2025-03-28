So Old It’s New set for Saturday, March 29, 2025 – on air 8-10 am ET

So Old It’s New show archive

A soul/funk/R & B album set, something of a progression within those genres starting with a classic James Brown live album followed by Otis Redding and ending with, via the Funkadelic album Maggot Brain and the amazing guitar of the late great Eddie Hazel, an off ramp into heavy acid rock and psychedelic soul. Each album is explosive in its own way—Brown’s live intensity, Otis’s aching soul, Funkadelic’s mind-melting funk-rock. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

James Brown – Live At The Apollo (recorded October 1962, released May 1963)

1. Introduction

2. I’ll Go Crazy

3. Try Me

4. Think

5. I Don’t Mind

6. Lost Someone

7. Medley: Please Please Please/You’ve Got The Power/I Found Someone/Why Do You Do Me/I Want You So Bad/I Love You, Yes I Do/Strange Things Happen/Bewildered/Please Please Please

8. Night Train

Otis Redding – Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul (released September 1965)

1. Ole Man Trouble

2. Respect

3. Change Gonna Come

4. Down In The Valley

5. I’ve Been Loving You Too Long

6. Shake

7. My Girl

8. Wonderful World

9. Rock Me Baby

10. Satisfaction

11. You Don’t Miss Your Water

Funkadelic – Maggot Brain (released July 1971)

1. Maggot Brain

2. Can You Get To That

3. Hit It And Quit It

4. You And Your Folks, Me And My Folks

5. Super Stupid

6. Back In Our Minds

7. Wars Of Armageddon