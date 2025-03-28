Local organization connects people to land so they can grow food and increase their food security

Host: Leah Gerber

Food prices are top of mind for many people at the moment. Public Health Ontario describes food insecurity as not having enough income to afford healthy and adequate food. The Waterloo Region Community Garden Network is an organization that connects people with land so they can grow their own food and help stretch their dollars at the store.

Radio Waterloo spoke with Doug Jones, the chair of the Network to talk about how people can increase their own food security, as well as how food security can be increased at a community level. Radio Waterloo also spoke with Gladys Rosana who gardens a quarter-acre plot at the Petersburg Community Garden with her husband about the reality of what it takes to grow much of the food they eat for the year themselves, and how this has impacted their food security.