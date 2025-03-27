NO CRAP RADIO VER. 6.77 MAR. 27/25 12 AM

Monk? Yeah, Monk.

Some reggaefied clash and original jr.murvin

Old bluesmen and the forgotten jimmy rushing.

The cold turkey treatment with sister morphine

Post punk weirdness

my dropbox address if you want some past shows

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

norah jones-waiting

joe mcbride-crazy

c nuts-middle of the road

monk-epistrophy

clash-armagideon time

toots-living in the ghetto

jimmy cliff-stand up

jr murvin-police and thieves

foundation-if they could

brownie mcghee-a face in the crowd

big jack johnson-stop this killin

memphis slim-good time roll creole

mississippi fred mcdowell-dust my broom

-kansas city

jimmy rushing-shes mine shes yours

bobby blue bland-bad intentions

johnny cash-hurt

stones-Sister Morphine

csny-almost cut my hair

blind faith-can’t find my way home

guerilla welfare-thought breads fear

eno-moonlight in glory

bowie-crashing in the same car

fad gadget-plain clothes

southern avenue-late night get down

-long is the road

“The biggest coward of a man is to awaken the love of a woman without the intention of loving her”. Marley