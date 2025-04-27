New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #76

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Wasabi Samba Animo Latin No Wasabi Samba Alv! – Single Latin No Wasabi Samba Chido – Single Latin No Wasabi Samba Ontas? – Single Latin No Cactus for Breakfast Strangers for Tonight Rock No Mira Choquette Hier Encore Jazz CanCon Raina Krangle Big Yellow Taxi Folk CanCon Ryan Wayne Functioning Dysfunctionals Folk CanCon Light Blending In, Plains Apparition, & Haunted Ghost Cold Flame Ambient CanCon Carolyn Wonderland Truth Is Blues No Naomi Skye Ghost – Single Folk CanCon kpec3 arrival No Other Saves – Single Electronic / Christian No Penny & the Pits Liquid Compactor Rock CanCon Ou de Fait Ou de Fait Alternative CanCon/KWCon Eric Tingstad Compassion – Single New Age No Matt McBane Buoy Ambient No Tobacco City Horses Folk Track 5 is explicit No Nico Paulo interval_o Folk No Eyed Jay Strangeland Folk No prchr. exhausted – Single Rock Instrumental is also available No The Commoners Live in the UK Rock No 8know8 SHE Electronic CanCon FRANKIE FLOWERS HEX – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon Strange Plants Horseshoe Smile – Single Rock CanCon Dirty Nil Gallop of the Hounds – Single Punk CanCon Alexander Gallant Me and My Oldest Friend Folk CanCon Drew Smith Leaf by Leaf Rock CanCon The Gold Needles Supernature – Single Rock No Jose Barranquero Exosfera World No Devin Grey Antikleptocracy – Single Jazz No Devin Grey Virtue Signaling – Single Jazz No HuDost Broken Down in America – Single Folk Acoustic version available as well No Steph Cameron Blood Moon Folk CanCon Baby Volcano SUPERVIVENEXIA Pop No The Dan Kirouac Band But Still I Pray – Single Rock No Dan Kirouac & Nichole Devitro Many Years Later – Single Pop No Suns Out You Think You Matter To Me – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Antoine Corriveau Oiseau de Nuit Folk CanCon Kat Krys Not Your Friend – Single Country CanCon Moone Rockstar Mum – Single Rock No Keybone feat. Dr. Jazz I Only Have Eyes For You – Single Hip Hop No Bells Larsen Blurring Time Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Takuya Kuroda – Car 16 15 A

Sheldon Agwu – This Infinite Dream I Call You

Dream Brigade – Reverse Palindrome

Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim & Joey Chang – Crackling Rice

Mira Choquette – Just Friends

Jose Barranquero – Totoro (feat. Melisa Bertossi)

Wasabi Samba – Animo

Devin Grey – Virtue Signaling

Ou de Fait – So We Formed a Committee to Discuss the Problem

FRANKIE FLOWERS – HEX

The Dirty Nil – Gallop of the Hounds

Cactus for Breakfast – Strangers for Tonight

Prchr. – Exhausted

Vampire Slumber Party – Behold, the Ogre

Matthew James – Solace in the Silence

Armoire – je sais que tu sais

The Dan Kirouac Band – But Still I Pray

Bells Larsen – 514-415

Drew Smith – Don’t Lose Yourself

Alexander Gallant – Me and My Oldest Friend

Ryan Wayne – Love’s Lost Languages

Naomi Skye – Ghost

Roy Head – Slow Down, But Don’t Stop

Sohayla Smith – Teenage Dirtbag

Raina Krangle – Big Yellow Taxi

Keybone & Dr. Jazz – I Only Have Eyes For You

The Bapti$$ – Mister 808

Aidan Skira – Control (She’s So)

Baby Volcano – Delish

Katja T – Lucky Me

8know8 – Stargazer

Kpec3 arrival – No Other Saves

Jay Williams – ABISHAG (Ancient Mix)

The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Ahhhh Yeah!!! (feat. Faith R. Hardy-Molina) 2025 Remaster

See y’all next time!