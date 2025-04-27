New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #76

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Wasabi Samba
|Animo
|Latin
|No
|Wasabi Samba
|Alv! – Single
|Latin
|No
|Wasabi Samba
|Chido – Single
|Latin
|No
|Wasabi Samba
|Ontas? – Single
|Latin
|No
|Cactus for Breakfast
|Strangers for Tonight
|Rock
|No
|Mira Choquette
|Hier Encore
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Raina Krangle
|Big Yellow Taxi
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ryan Wayne
|Functioning Dysfunctionals
|Folk
|CanCon
|Light Blending In, Plains Apparition, & Haunted Ghost
|Cold Flame
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Carolyn Wonderland
|Truth Is
|Blues
|No
|Naomi Skye
|Ghost – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|No Other Saves – Single
|Electronic / Christian
|No
|Penny & the Pits
|Liquid Compactor
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ou de Fait
|Ou de Fait
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|Eric Tingstad
|Compassion – Single
|New Age
|No
|Matt McBane
|Buoy
|Ambient
|No
|Tobacco City
|Horses
|Folk
|Track 5 is explicit
|No
|Nico Paulo
|interval_o
|Folk
|No
|Eyed Jay
|Strangeland
|Folk
|No
|prchr.
|exhausted – Single
|Rock
|Instrumental is also available
|No
|The Commoners
|Live in the UK
|Rock
|No
|8know8
|SHE
|Electronic
|CanCon
|FRANKIE FLOWERS
|HEX – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon/KWCon
|Strange Plants
|Horseshoe Smile – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Dirty Nil
|Gallop of the Hounds – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Alexander Gallant
|Me and My Oldest Friend
|Folk
|CanCon
|Drew Smith
|Leaf by Leaf
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Gold Needles
|Supernature – Single
|Rock
|No
|Jose Barranquero
|Exosfera
|World
|No
|Devin Grey
|Antikleptocracy – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Devin Grey
|Virtue Signaling – Single
|Jazz
|No
|HuDost
|Broken Down in America – Single
|Folk
|Acoustic version available as well
|No
|Steph Cameron
|Blood Moon
|Folk
|CanCon
|Baby Volcano
|SUPERVIVENEXIA
|Pop
|No
|The Dan Kirouac Band
|But Still I Pray – Single
|Rock
|No
|Dan Kirouac & Nichole Devitro
|Many Years Later – Single
|Pop
|No
|Suns Out
|You Think You Matter To Me – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Antoine Corriveau
|Oiseau de Nuit
|Folk
|CanCon
|Kat Krys
|Not Your Friend – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Moone
|Rockstar Mum – Single
|Rock
|No
|Keybone feat. Dr. Jazz
|I Only Have Eyes For You – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Bells Larsen
|Blurring Time
|Folk
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Takuya Kuroda – Car 16 15 A
Sheldon Agwu – This Infinite Dream I Call You
Dream Brigade – Reverse Palindrome
Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim & Joey Chang – Crackling Rice
Mira Choquette – Just Friends
Jose Barranquero – Totoro (feat. Melisa Bertossi)
Wasabi Samba – Animo
Devin Grey – Virtue Signaling
Ou de Fait – So We Formed a Committee to Discuss the Problem
FRANKIE FLOWERS – HEX
The Dirty Nil – Gallop of the Hounds
Cactus for Breakfast – Strangers for Tonight
Prchr. – Exhausted
Vampire Slumber Party – Behold, the Ogre
Matthew James – Solace in the Silence
Armoire – je sais que tu sais
The Dan Kirouac Band – But Still I Pray
Bells Larsen – 514-415
Drew Smith – Don’t Lose Yourself
Alexander Gallant – Me and My Oldest Friend
Ryan Wayne – Love’s Lost Languages
Naomi Skye – Ghost
Roy Head – Slow Down, But Don’t Stop
Sohayla Smith – Teenage Dirtbag
Raina Krangle – Big Yellow Taxi
Keybone & Dr. Jazz – I Only Have Eyes For You
The Bapti$$ – Mister 808
Aidan Skira – Control (She’s So)
Baby Volcano – Delish
Katja T – Lucky Me
8know8 – Stargazer
Kpec3 arrival – No Other Saves
Jay Williams – ABISHAG (Ancient Mix)
The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Ahhhh Yeah!!! (feat. Faith R. Hardy-Molina) 2025 Remaster
See y’all next time!