The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #76

What’s up, y’all? First up, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Wasabi Samba Animo Latin No
Wasabi Samba Alv! – Single Latin No
Wasabi Samba Chido – Single Latin No
Wasabi Samba Ontas? – Single Latin No
Cactus for Breakfast Strangers for Tonight Rock No
Mira Choquette Hier Encore Jazz CanCon
Raina Krangle Big Yellow Taxi Folk CanCon
Ryan Wayne Functioning Dysfunctionals Folk CanCon
Light Blending In, Plains Apparition, & Haunted Ghost Cold Flame Ambient CanCon
Carolyn Wonderland Truth Is Blues No
Naomi Skye Ghost – Single Folk CanCon
kpec3 arrival No Other Saves – Single Electronic / Christian No
Penny & the Pits Liquid Compactor Rock CanCon
Ou de Fait Ou de Fait Alternative CanCon/KWCon
Eric Tingstad Compassion – Single New Age No
Matt McBane Buoy Ambient No
Tobacco City Horses Folk Track 5 is explicit No
Nico Paulo interval_o Folk No
Eyed Jay Strangeland Folk No
prchr. exhausted – Single Rock Instrumental is also available No
The Commoners Live in the UK Rock No
8know8 SHE Electronic CanCon
FRANKIE FLOWERS HEX – Single Alternative CanCon/KWCon
Strange Plants Horseshoe Smile – Single Rock CanCon
Dirty Nil Gallop of the Hounds – Single Punk CanCon
Alexander Gallant Me and My Oldest Friend Folk CanCon
Drew Smith Leaf by Leaf Rock CanCon
The Gold Needles Supernature – Single Rock No
Jose Barranquero Exosfera World No
Devin Grey Antikleptocracy – Single Jazz No
Devin Grey Virtue Signaling – Single Jazz No
HuDost Broken Down in America – Single Folk Acoustic version available as well No
Steph Cameron Blood Moon Folk CanCon
Baby Volcano SUPERVIVENEXIA Pop No
The Dan Kirouac Band But Still I Pray – Single Rock No
Dan Kirouac & Nichole Devitro Many Years Later – Single Pop No
Suns Out You Think You Matter To Me – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Antoine Corriveau Oiseau de Nuit Folk CanCon
Kat Krys Not Your Friend – Single Country CanCon
Moone Rockstar Mum – Single Rock No
Keybone feat. Dr. Jazz I Only Have Eyes For You – Single Hip Hop No
Bells Larsen Blurring Time Folk CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Takuya Kuroda – Car 16 15 A
Sheldon Agwu – This Infinite Dream I Call You
Dream Brigade – Reverse Palindrome
Katherine Kyu Hyeon Lim & Joey Chang – Crackling Rice
Mira Choquette – Just Friends
Jose Barranquero – Totoro (feat. Melisa Bertossi)
Wasabi Samba – Animo
Devin Grey – Virtue Signaling
Ou de Fait – So We Formed a Committee to Discuss the Problem
FRANKIE FLOWERS – HEX
The Dirty Nil – Gallop of the Hounds
Cactus for Breakfast – Strangers for Tonight
Prchr. – Exhausted
Vampire Slumber Party – Behold, the Ogre
Matthew James – Solace in the Silence
Armoire – je sais que tu sais
The Dan Kirouac Band – But Still I Pray
Bells Larsen – 514-415
Drew Smith – Don’t Lose Yourself
Alexander Gallant – Me and My Oldest Friend
Ryan Wayne – Love’s Lost Languages
Naomi Skye – Ghost
Roy Head – Slow Down, But Don’t Stop
Sohayla Smith – Teenage Dirtbag
Raina Krangle – Big Yellow Taxi
Keybone & Dr. Jazz – I Only Have Eyes For You
The Bapti$$ – Mister 808
Aidan Skira – Control (She’s So)
Baby Volcano – Delish
Katja T – Lucky Me
8know8 – Stargazer
Kpec3 arrival – No Other Saves
Jay Williams – ABISHAG (Ancient Mix)
The Nathaniel Hardy Project – Ahhhh Yeah!!! (feat. Faith R. Hardy-Molina) 2025 Remaster

See y’all next time!

