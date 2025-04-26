OUTREACH MEMO 5

To: Everyone 5

From: Outreach Committee

Topic: Who we are

Just three of the great people who volunteer here at the station.

Sunny Kochar, Sat 1pm. I’m really happy to be at the station. Doing my “Rethink Your Retirement” show is remarkably easy thanks to the professional community radio board members. The training on equipment and software was comprehensive, covering both hands-on and theoretical aspects, which has really helped me develop as a broadcaster. It’s been a fulfilling experience.

Don Janzen, AKA Dr. Don, The Radio Nowhere Show. I’m proud to be a part of the Radio Waterloo family and even though it seems like just yesterday when Bob and Jeff patiently guided me through the process, it’s already been two years and I’ve syndicated the show to another Ontario station as well as one in the US and one in the UK and I’ve established a social media presence which is how most of my fans access the show. Based on my experience with other stations Radio Waterloo provides me with a few huge advantages. First I can offer fans access to a podcast version of the show, I have a page on the station’s website and access to an extensive music library. None of the other stations I’m on provide any of those benefits. Keep up the good work everyone.

Dwayne Jennings, (Thursdays at 3 pm with Classical Coffee Break) I volunteer with CKMS as a way to connect with a local classical musical community that’s underserved by conventional radio. I also want to share my love of this music with a broader, general audience who may want to explore a bit of classical. I’m also trying to promote and support live music events in our city. We have a lot of really top-notch musicians here who deserve to be heard by a wider audience. The great technical training I received helped to get my show up and running, along with the ongoing support and encouragement I continue to receive from the CKMS volunteer team.