When We Wake is a weekly radio show showcasing new Canadian indie music.

Most shows also include an in-depth and intimate interview with artists heard on When We Wake.

Runner Up Best Variety Music Program, 2024 CRABO Awards.

When We Wake is hosted by Andrew Shaver of Clever Hopes, is syndicated on CKMS-FM, and airs on Tuesdays from 4:30am to 5:30am.