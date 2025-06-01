New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #81

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Thresher You and Me Could Really Exist Rock Owen Sound CanCon Sly Voodoo End of an Era Rock CanCon Norman Brule Coming to the Waters Religious CanCon Norman Brule Free Wind Blowing Religious CanCon Shiny Cote Mosaic Electronic No DUTE It’s Never Too Late – Single Electronic No Jay Williams Hot Enough (Alex Kelman Mix) – Single Electronic No TESTORS Prime Primitive: 1976 – 1977 Punk No Linda Sussman Pass It On Down Folk No Michael Guiterrez-May Light Still Shines the Same – Single Folk No The North Sound What It Takes Folk CanCon Wildfinger Don’t Tell Me What To Do – Single Country CanCon Nakima On My Way – Single R&B No A Block of New All the Songs I Didn’t Mean to Write Pop Tracks 18 and 20 are explicit CanCon Strange Plants Strange Plants Rock CanCon KUSHYKUSH Don’t Call Me No More – Single Pop CanCon Chasing the Sunshine fireflies – Single Rock CanCon The Holy Rollercoasters Down and Dirty – Single Rock No Gary Myrick Bluestrach – EP Blues No Joel Brogon Put on a Happy Face (Acoustic Version) – Single Folk No No Murder No Moustache Wavin Flag – Single Rock No HEL’SHTEIN & TOIA SCREAM – Single Pop No Tara Kye My Diamond Soul – Single Country CanCon Cactus for Breakfast Unnamed Cowboy – Single Rock No The Bapti$$ Crazyglue and Skeletons – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon Joe Lapinski I Know This – Single Alternative CanCon The Slim Kings Keep On – Single Pop No Jont All Become One – Single Folk CanCon Angela Saini Puzzle Piece – Single Folk CanCon Neil Haverty Man Down – Single Electronic CanCon Octoberman We Used To Talk Of Death – Single Folk CanCon Ian North Going North for Good – Single Folk CanCon Excuses Excuses Paralysis – Single Punk CanCon Puma June Nobody – Single Pop CanCon Big Wreck Believer – Single Rock CanCon Hillary Reynolds Can’t Turn Off My Mind – Single Pop No LENOIRE futures ghost Alternative CanCon AV & the Inner City The Failer – Single Soul CanCon Maria Gajraj exhale Classical CanCon Mystic Tea Party Aftertaste – Single Rock No Mystic Tea Party Archive – Single Rock No Mystic Tea Party Empty as Always – Single Rock No Mystic Tea Party Honey Rock No Mystic Tea Party I’m Addicted – Single Rock No Mystic Tea Party Kintsugi – Single Rock No Mystic Tea Party MUFF – Single Rock No Mystic Tea Party The Looking Glass – Single Rock No Aaron Macdonald Crazy in Love – Single Country CanCon Raymond Sewell Close to You – Single Folk CanCon Raymond Sewell White Sands – Single Folk CanCon Raymond Sewell Yahweh – Single Folk CanCon Jessie Che Bowerbird Folk No Flara K Seasons Pop CanCon Norine Braun Just One Night – Single Folk CanCon Lunar Reverb Lunar Reverb (Live at Dr. Jeckyll’s) Rock No YEUNG Red Dirt Hills – Single Pop CanCon Lammping & Bloodshot Bill Won’t Back Down – Single Rock CanCon Jay Williams MAKE YOU MINE – Single Electronic No The Brothers Keeping the Music Alive feat. Mark Whitfield Jazz No Tom Gershwin Belong Here – Single Jazz No Wardrobe Common Touch Pop CanCon Benita Haastrup Boogaloo for Bees – Single Jazz No Unessential Oils The Purest of Oils Alternative Instrumentals are available CanCon Mint Simon Chimera Pop CanCon Justin Orok California Shutters Folk CanCon Blair Sparrow Someday In Your Life – Single Rock CanCon Clara Cloud Curtain Call – Single Pop CanCon Heavyweights Brass Band Knockout Jazz CanCon Asia James & Gene Evaro Jr. Burn & Burn Folk CanCon kpec3 arrival jesus saves (2024 version) Religious No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Robert Humber – scrapquilt sunrise

Maria Gajraj – Burgeoning

Benita Haastrup – Boogaloo for Bees

The Heavyweights Brass Band – Hit Me 5

The Brothers – From New York to Rio

Lewis Daniel – You Should Know (feat. Cartell)

Kendra Lyttle – Angel Tunes

HEL’SHTEIN & TOIA – SCREAM

Puma June – Nobody

YEUNG – Red Dirt Hills

Wardrobe – Better Days

Flara K – Skin of Mine (feat. Internet Bard)

Mint Simon – 2007

Jay Williams – Make You Mine

KUSHYKUSH – Don’t Call Me No More

Nakima – On My Way

Hillary Reynolds – Can’t Turn Off My Mind

Justin Orok – Senior Year Shortstop

Raymond Sewell – White Sands (feat. Laura Roy)

Asia James & Gene Evaro Jr. – Crystal Visions

Clara Cloud – Curtain Call

Aaron MacDonald – Crazy in Love (with Jenn Sheppard)

Joel Brogon – Put on a Happy Face (Acoustic Version)

Chasing the Sunshine – Fireflies

Lenoire – Grass

Blair Sparrow – Someday In Your Life

Lammping & Bloodshot Bill – Won’t Back Down

Cactus for Breakfast – Unnamed Cowboy

Mystic Tea Party – The Looking Glass

Thresher – Porno Detectives

Kpec3 arrival – In Every Trace (2023 version)

See y’all next time!

(PS — we begin fundraising on the 9th, please consider supporting the station!)