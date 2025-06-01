The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #81

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:

Thresher You and Me Could Really Exist Rock Owen Sound CanCon
Sly Voodoo End of an Era Rock CanCon
Norman Brule Coming to the Waters Religious CanCon
Norman Brule Free Wind Blowing Religious CanCon
Shiny Cote Mosaic Electronic No
DUTE It’s Never Too Late – Single Electronic No
Jay Williams Hot Enough (Alex Kelman Mix) – Single Electronic No
TESTORS Prime Primitive: 1976 – 1977 Punk No
Linda Sussman Pass It On Down Folk No
Michael Guiterrez-May Light Still Shines the Same – Single Folk No
The North Sound What It Takes Folk CanCon
Wildfinger Don’t Tell Me What To Do – Single Country CanCon
Nakima On My Way – Single R&B No
A Block of New All the Songs I Didn’t Mean to Write Pop Tracks 18 and 20 are explicit CanCon
Strange Plants Strange Plants Rock CanCon
KUSHYKUSH Don’t Call Me No More – Single Pop CanCon
Chasing the Sunshine fireflies – Single Rock CanCon
The Holy Rollercoasters Down and Dirty – Single Rock No
Gary Myrick Bluestrach – EP Blues No
Joel Brogon Put on a Happy Face (Acoustic Version) – Single Folk No
No Murder No Moustache Wavin Flag – Single Rock No
HEL’SHTEIN & TOIA SCREAM – Single Pop No
Tara Kye My Diamond Soul – Single Country CanCon
Cactus for Breakfast Unnamed Cowboy – Single Rock No
The Bapti$$ Crazyglue and Skeletons – Single Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
Joe Lapinski I Know This – Single Alternative CanCon
The Slim Kings Keep On – Single Pop No
Jont All Become One – Single Folk CanCon
Angela Saini Puzzle Piece – Single Folk CanCon
Neil Haverty Man Down – Single Electronic CanCon
Octoberman We Used To Talk Of Death – Single Folk CanCon
Ian North Going North for Good – Single Folk CanCon
Excuses Excuses Paralysis – Single Punk CanCon
Puma June Nobody – Single Pop CanCon
Big Wreck Believer – Single Rock CanCon
Hillary Reynolds Can’t Turn Off My Mind – Single Pop No
LENOIRE futures ghost Alternative CanCon
AV & the Inner City The Failer – Single Soul CanCon
Maria Gajraj exhale Classical CanCon
Mystic Tea Party Aftertaste – Single Rock No
Mystic Tea Party Archive – Single Rock No
Mystic Tea Party Empty as Always – Single Rock No
Mystic Tea Party Honey Rock No
Mystic Tea Party I’m Addicted – Single Rock No
Mystic Tea Party Kintsugi – Single Rock No
Mystic Tea Party MUFF – Single Rock No
Mystic Tea Party The Looking Glass – Single Rock No
Aaron Macdonald Crazy in Love – Single Country CanCon
Raymond Sewell Close to You – Single Folk CanCon
Raymond Sewell White Sands – Single Folk CanCon
Raymond Sewell Yahweh – Single Folk CanCon
Jessie Che Bowerbird Folk No
Flara K Seasons Pop CanCon
Norine Braun Just One Night – Single Folk CanCon
Lunar Reverb Lunar Reverb (Live at Dr. Jeckyll’s) Rock No
YEUNG Red Dirt Hills – Single Pop CanCon
Lammping & Bloodshot Bill Won’t Back Down – Single Rock CanCon
Jay Williams MAKE YOU MINE – Single Electronic No
The Brothers Keeping the Music Alive feat. Mark Whitfield Jazz No
Tom Gershwin Belong Here – Single Jazz No
Wardrobe Common Touch Pop CanCon
Benita Haastrup Boogaloo for Bees – Single Jazz No
Unessential Oils The Purest of Oils Alternative Instrumentals are available CanCon
Mint Simon Chimera Pop CanCon
Justin Orok California Shutters Folk CanCon
Blair Sparrow Someday In Your Life – Single Rock CanCon
Clara Cloud Curtain Call – Single Pop CanCon
Heavyweights Brass Band Knockout Jazz CanCon
Asia James & Gene Evaro Jr. Burn & Burn Folk CanCon
kpec3 arrival jesus saves (2024 version) Religious No

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Robert Humber – scrapquilt sunrise
Maria Gajraj – Burgeoning
Benita Haastrup – Boogaloo for Bees
The Heavyweights Brass Band – Hit Me 5
The Brothers – From New York to Rio
Lewis Daniel – You Should Know (feat. Cartell)
Kendra Lyttle – Angel Tunes
HEL’SHTEIN & TOIA – SCREAM
Puma June – Nobody
YEUNG – Red Dirt Hills
Wardrobe – Better Days
Flara K – Skin of Mine (feat. Internet Bard)
Mint Simon – 2007
Jay Williams – Make You Mine
KUSHYKUSH – Don’t Call Me No More
Nakima – On My Way
Hillary Reynolds – Can’t Turn Off My Mind
Justin Orok – Senior Year Shortstop
Raymond Sewell – White Sands (feat. Laura Roy)
Asia James & Gene Evaro Jr. – Crystal Visions
Clara Cloud – Curtain Call
Aaron MacDonald – Crazy in Love (with Jenn Sheppard)
Joel Brogon – Put on a Happy Face (Acoustic Version)
Chasing the Sunshine – Fireflies
Lenoire – Grass
Blair Sparrow – Someday In Your Life
Lammping & Bloodshot Bill – Won’t Back Down
Cactus for Breakfast – Unnamed Cowboy
Mystic Tea Party – The Looking Glass
Thresher – Porno Detectives
Kpec3 arrival – In Every Trace (2023 version)

See y’all next time!

(PS — we begin fundraising on the 9th, please consider supporting the station!)

