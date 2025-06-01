New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #81

What’s up, y’all? First things first, here is what I’ve added to Libretime since last week:
|Thresher
|You and Me Could Really Exist
|Rock
|Owen Sound
|CanCon
|Sly Voodoo
|End of an Era
|Rock
|CanCon
|Norman Brule
|Coming to the Waters
|Religious
|CanCon
|Norman Brule
|Free Wind Blowing
|Religious
|CanCon
|Shiny Cote
|Mosaic
|Electronic
|No
|DUTE
|It’s Never Too Late – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|Hot Enough (Alex Kelman Mix) – Single
|Electronic
|No
|TESTORS
|Prime Primitive: 1976 – 1977
|Punk
|No
|Linda Sussman
|Pass It On Down
|Folk
|No
|Michael Guiterrez-May
|Light Still Shines the Same – Single
|Folk
|No
|The North Sound
|What It Takes
|Folk
|CanCon
|Wildfinger
|Don’t Tell Me What To Do – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Nakima
|On My Way – Single
|R&B
|No
|A Block of New
|All the Songs I Didn’t Mean to Write
|Pop
|Tracks 18 and 20 are explicit
|CanCon
|Strange Plants
|Strange Plants
|Rock
|CanCon
|KUSHYKUSH
|Don’t Call Me No More – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Chasing the Sunshine
|fireflies – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Holy Rollercoasters
|Down and Dirty – Single
|Rock
|No
|Gary Myrick
|Bluestrach – EP
|Blues
|No
|Joel Brogon
|Put on a Happy Face (Acoustic Version) – Single
|Folk
|No
|No Murder No Moustache
|Wavin Flag – Single
|Rock
|No
|HEL’SHTEIN & TOIA
|SCREAM – Single
|Pop
|No
|Tara Kye
|My Diamond Soul – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Cactus for Breakfast
|Unnamed Cowboy – Single
|Rock
|No
|The Bapti$$
|Crazyglue and Skeletons – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Joe Lapinski
|I Know This – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|The Slim Kings
|Keep On – Single
|Pop
|No
|Jont
|All Become One – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Angela Saini
|Puzzle Piece – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Neil Haverty
|Man Down – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Octoberman
|We Used To Talk Of Death – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ian North
|Going North for Good – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Excuses Excuses
|Paralysis – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Puma June
|Nobody – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Big Wreck
|Believer – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hillary Reynolds
|Can’t Turn Off My Mind – Single
|Pop
|No
|LENOIRE
|futures ghost
|Alternative
|CanCon
|AV & the Inner City
|The Failer – Single
|Soul
|CanCon
|Maria Gajraj
|exhale
|Classical
|CanCon
|Mystic Tea Party
|Aftertaste – Single
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|Archive – Single
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|Empty as Always – Single
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|Honey
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|I’m Addicted – Single
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|Kintsugi – Single
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|MUFF – Single
|Rock
|No
|Mystic Tea Party
|The Looking Glass – Single
|Rock
|No
|Aaron Macdonald
|Crazy in Love – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Raymond Sewell
|Close to You – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Raymond Sewell
|White Sands – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Raymond Sewell
|Yahweh – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jessie Che
|Bowerbird
|Folk
|No
|Flara K
|Seasons
|Pop
|CanCon
|Norine Braun
|Just One Night – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Lunar Reverb
|Lunar Reverb (Live at Dr. Jeckyll’s)
|Rock
|No
|YEUNG
|Red Dirt Hills – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Lammping & Bloodshot Bill
|Won’t Back Down – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|MAKE YOU MINE – Single
|Electronic
|No
|The Brothers
|Keeping the Music Alive feat. Mark Whitfield
|Jazz
|No
|Tom Gershwin
|Belong Here – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Wardrobe
|Common Touch
|Pop
|CanCon
|Benita Haastrup
|Boogaloo for Bees – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Unessential Oils
|The Purest of Oils
|Alternative
|Instrumentals are available
|CanCon
|Mint Simon
|Chimera
|Pop
|CanCon
|Justin Orok
|California Shutters
|Folk
|CanCon
|Blair Sparrow
|Someday In Your Life – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Clara Cloud
|Curtain Call – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Heavyweights Brass Band
|Knockout
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Asia James & Gene Evaro Jr.
|Burn & Burn
|Folk
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|jesus saves (2024 version)
|Religious
|No
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Robert Humber – scrapquilt sunrise
Maria Gajraj – Burgeoning
Benita Haastrup – Boogaloo for Bees
The Heavyweights Brass Band – Hit Me 5
The Brothers – From New York to Rio
Lewis Daniel – You Should Know (feat. Cartell)
Kendra Lyttle – Angel Tunes
HEL’SHTEIN & TOIA – SCREAM
Puma June – Nobody
YEUNG – Red Dirt Hills
Wardrobe – Better Days
Flara K – Skin of Mine (feat. Internet Bard)
Mint Simon – 2007
Jay Williams – Make You Mine
KUSHYKUSH – Don’t Call Me No More
Nakima – On My Way
Hillary Reynolds – Can’t Turn Off My Mind
Justin Orok – Senior Year Shortstop
Raymond Sewell – White Sands (feat. Laura Roy)
Asia James & Gene Evaro Jr. – Crystal Visions
Clara Cloud – Curtain Call
Aaron MacDonald – Crazy in Love (with Jenn Sheppard)
Joel Brogon – Put on a Happy Face (Acoustic Version)
Chasing the Sunshine – Fireflies
Lenoire – Grass
Blair Sparrow – Someday In Your Life
Lammping & Bloodshot Bill – Won’t Back Down
Cactus for Breakfast – Unnamed Cowboy
Mystic Tea Party – The Looking Glass
Thresher – Porno Detectives
Kpec3 arrival – In Every Trace (2023 version)
See y’all next time!
(PS — we begin fundraising on the 9th, please consider supporting the station!)