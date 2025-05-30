CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 23 May 2025 with Amy Smoke and Bangishimo of O:se Kenhionhata:tie

Leave a comment

Show Notes

A woman with dark hair smiles into the camera
Amy Smoke
A man with a Mohawk haircut and wearing glasses smiles into the camera
Bangishimo

Amy Smoke and Bangishimo of the Willow River Centre join Bob Jonkman on a web conference to give a lesson on the Mohawk language, explain what is meant by “Land Back”, provide some breaking news for CKMS-FM listeners, and make a pitch for tenants in the Willow River Centre.

Bangishimo talks about their photography; Amy and Bangishimo give a run-down of upcoming events, and Amy talks about Indigenous and Gender intersectionality.

The interview starts at 3m12s.

The Willow River Centre was on CKMS News on 20 June 2024 in Kitchener’s Willow River Centre celebrates National Indigenous Month and calls for more substantial action.

Online:

Upcoming Events

  • National Indigenous Peoples Month & Pride Kickoff
    National Indigenous Peoples Month & Pride Kick Off Sunday June 1, 2025 10 AM-2PM Kitchener Market Food, craft vendors, live music and more! Rain or shine! (colourful photo of a man performing a Hoop Dance)
     

  • Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Ceremony
    Sunrise Ceremony June 21 @ 7am Join Us For Food Fire Speakers Drumming Opening at Willow River Centre Sacred Fire 7am-10am Multicultural Festival 12pm (a sun on an orange sky, with logos+wordmarks of the Willow River Centre and the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre
     

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-05-23-episode198-amy-smoke-and-bangishimo-of-ose-kenhionhatatie.mp3 (46MB, 50m10s, episode 198)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m51s Comfort Man SEX FACES Bad Vibes OST Ultraviolence Anti-Satanic Drugs Just Like Johnny + Morrissey Can't Do That! Feed Machine "Babies" Special/Lame (Pic As You See Fit) S.CU.M O My Dima Comfort Man James Osterberg (illustration of an red elephant holding a severed phallus, an XXX flag, and a music note)
Bad Vibes OST 		SEXFACES
3m12s Bob gets a language lesson in Mohawk from Amy. Amy tells us about losing and learning their language from Conversational Mohawk courses at the University of Waterloo. They tell us about Ohèn:ton Karihwatéhkwen, the Mohawk thanksgiving address. Bob tells Amy about the need for a Mohawk language radio show on Radio Waterloo.
9m02s What is “Land Back”? Bangishimo explains: It is literally giving land back to Indigenous people, to reclaim, empower themselves, decolonize, whatever that may look like, in their spaces, on their territories. Amy gives several examples. It’s the five-year anniversary of Land Back in Willow River Park. Bangishimo tells us of the many ways that shows the need for land back. Amy tells us of solidarity with other allies: the Black community, the Muslim community. After the Black Lives Matter march in June of 2020 that they set up a teepee in Willow River Park. When all the Indiqueer, Trans, Non-binary, and Gender-nonconforming youth showed up it morphed into what it is today. Amy and Bangishimo knew enough about treaties that they knew they couldn’t be forcibly removed from their lands, and they could erect any kind of structure like teepees. They were exercising their treaty rights to occupy their own lands. They pushed the Cities of Kitchener and Waterloo to recognize their rights to the land. There have been little tiny steps of progress towards reconciliation, such as free access to City facilities. They sat with City of Waterloo staff to create jobs like the Senior Indigenous Initiatives role.
21m00s Breaking News: The City of Kitchener will be building a permanent gathering space in Willow River Park! A nice change from the pushback that they’ve received for land back of the transit centre, for example.
21m35s The Willow River Centre is looking for tenants! There are three floors, a gorgeous space with track lighting on the walls. There are offices upstairs, a courtyard, a shared kitchen… They’re looking for grass-roots groups that share their values.
23m43s The Willow River Centre does bi-monthly arts markets for the racialized and queer communities, getting traffic from the Kitchener market across the street. Also bi-monthly talent nights, with ticket sales going back to the artists. There’s an art gallery with rotating exhibits. Right now they’re showing art by Lolo whose work has been up for the last three months. Bangishimo knows what it’s like not to have access to space, so they make the Willow River Centre accessible to groups that have no gathering space. Check out the layout of the space, and e-mail O:se Kenhionhata:tie if you want to rent!
27m04s Shadow Inside ee:man & retrograth digital dialogue (light blue icons depicting people, wind, snow, and a test tube)
Digital Dialogue 		Retrograþ and ee:man
31m45s Talking about Bangishimo’s photography. Their work has been displayed in public areas, where it’s been vandalized. Bangishimo says: “When you use your work to amplify the voices of racialized people, queer people, a lot of people don’t like that.” It got to the point that Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky went on TV to condemn the violence. In one case, at an outdoor exhibition, the only picture that wasn’t vandalized was a picture of a white family. And there was vandalism to the Willow River Centre, spray-painted grafitti targeting Bangishimo and Amy personally.
36m27s Events planning! June is their busiest month, since it’s both Indigenous Peoples Month and Pride Month. They’re kicking off the month with a celebration at the Kitchener Market at 10:00am on Sunday 1 June 2025. They have a partnership with the Kitchener Market, so much of the logisitics have been taken care of. And they’re partnering with CAFKA, hosting an outdoor exhibit on the side of the Willow River Centre by Brandon Hoax a Queer, Oneida artist living on the East coast. And for the first time, the Willow River Centre is partnering with Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival, opening up the event with a Sunrise Ceremony at 7:00am on 21 June 2025, followed by a fire on the island in Willow River Park starting at Noon and going the rest of the day. And they’ll be at other events: On 4 June 2025 they’ll help the Waterloo Celebrates Pride event on Willis Way; they’ll be at Spectrum’s Gala in mid-June. They’re trying to be everywhere!
41m30s Amy talks about the intersection of Indigeneity and Gender. Gender is a social construct, and Indigeneity is a core aspect of being, like eye colour or shoe size.
43m47s Long term plans for Willow River Centre: Continuing work on projects, demanding seats at many tables. Keeping pressure on Waterloo Region for land back, especially at the Kitchener downtown transit terminal; making changes at Willow River Park, both the name and the statue. The name has become more visible on the radio, in magazines, in stores, but it needs still more advocacy.
47m02s Amy gives the contact info for Willow River Centre: Social media, e-mail, donation sites. Bangishimo tells us we need to do more, more than just a land acknowledgement.
49m02s Bob thanks Amy Smoke and Bangishimo, and gives the end credits.

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

CKMS logo with wavies coming out the sidesSubscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community ConnectionsSee all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Friday 23 May 2025 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.