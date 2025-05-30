CKMS Community Connections for 23 May 2025 with Amy Smoke and Bangishimo of O:se Kenhionhata:tie

0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc

3m12s Bob gets a language lesson in Mohawk from Amy. Amy tells us about losing and learning their language from Conversational Mohawk courses at the University of Waterloo. They tell us about Ohèn:ton Karihwatéhkwen, the Mohawk thanksgiving address. Bob tells Amy about the need for a Mohawk language radio show on Radio Waterloo.

9m02s What is “Land Back”? Bangishimo explains: It is literally giving land back to Indigenous people, to reclaim, empower themselves, decolonize, whatever that may look like, in their spaces, on their territories. Amy gives several examples. It’s the five-year anniversary of Land Back in Willow River Park. Bangishimo tells us of the many ways that shows the need for land back. Amy tells us of solidarity with other allies: the Black community, the Muslim community. After the Black Lives Matter march in June of 2020 that they set up a teepee in Willow River Park. When all the Indiqueer, Trans, Non-binary, and Gender-nonconforming youth showed up it morphed into what it is today. Amy and Bangishimo knew enough about treaties that they knew they couldn’t be forcibly removed from their lands, and they could erect any kind of structure like teepees. They were exercising their treaty rights to occupy their own lands. They pushed the Cities of Kitchener and Waterloo to recognize their rights to the land. There have been little tiny steps of progress towards reconciliation, such as free access to City facilities. They sat with City of Waterloo staff to create jobs like the Senior Indigenous Initiatives role.

21m00s Breaking News: The City of Kitchener will be building a permanent gathering space in Willow River Park! A nice change from the pushback that they’ve received for land back of the transit centre, for example.

21m35s The Willow River Centre is looking for tenants! There are three floors, a gorgeous space with track lighting on the walls. There are offices upstairs, a courtyard, a shared kitchen… They’re looking for grass-roots groups that share their values.

23m43s The Willow River Centre does bi-monthly arts markets for the racialized and queer communities, getting traffic from the Kitchener market across the street. Also bi-monthly talent nights, with ticket sales going back to the artists. There’s an art gallery with rotating exhibits. Right now they’re showing art by Lolo whose work has been up for the last three months. Bangishimo knows what it’s like not to have access to space, so they make the Willow River Centre accessible to groups that have no gathering space. Check out the layout of the space, and e-mail O:se Kenhionhata:tie if you want to rent!

31m45s Talking about Bangishimo’s photography. Their work has been displayed in public areas, where it’s been vandalized. Bangishimo says: “When you use your work to amplify the voices of racialized people, queer people, a lot of people don’t like that.” It got to the point that Waterloo mayor Dave Jaworsky went on TV to condemn the violence. In one case, at an outdoor exhibition, the only picture that wasn’t vandalized was a picture of a white family. And there was vandalism to the Willow River Centre, spray-painted grafitti targeting Bangishimo and Amy personally.

36m27s Events planning! June is their busiest month, since it’s both Indigenous Peoples Month and Pride Month. They’re kicking off the month with a celebration at the Kitchener Market at 10:00am on Sunday 1 June 2025. They have a partnership with the Kitchener Market, so much of the logisitics have been taken care of. And they’re partnering with CAFKA, hosting an outdoor exhibit on the side of the Willow River Centre by Brandon Hoax a Queer, Oneida artist living on the East coast. And for the first time, the Willow River Centre is partnering with Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival, opening up the event with a Sunrise Ceremony at 7:00am on 21 June 2025, followed by a fire on the island in Willow River Park starting at Noon and going the rest of the day. And they’ll be at other events: On 4 June 2025 they’ll help the Waterloo Celebrates Pride event on Willis Way; they’ll be at Spectrum’s Gala in mid-June. They’re trying to be everywhere!

41m30s Amy talks about the intersection of Indigeneity and Gender. Gender is a social construct, and Indigeneity is a core aspect of being, like eye colour or shoe size.

43m47s Long term plans for Willow River Centre: Continuing work on projects, demanding seats at many tables. Keeping pressure on Waterloo Region for land back, especially at the Kitchener downtown transit terminal; making changes at Willow River Park, both the name and the statue. The name has become more visible on the radio, in magazines, in stores, but it needs still more advocacy.

47m02s Amy gives the contact info for Willow River Centre: Social media, e-mail, donation sites. Bangishimo tells us we need to do more, more than just a land acknowledgement.