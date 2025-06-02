CKMS Community Connections for 2 June 2025: Guests Hosts from St. Mary’s High School

Show Notes are in progress! Check this page later for updates!

Show Notes



Today’s episode is guest-hosted by students from Mr. Lacalamita’s music class at St. Mary’s High School. Jaylen and Jensen come into the CKMS-FM studio, and Jensen interviews Jaylen about his journey in creating music.

The interview starts at 1m50s.

Podcast



https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/ckms-community-connections-2025-06-02-episode200-guest-hosts-from-st-marys-high-school.mp3

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-06-02-episode200-guest-hosts-from-st-marys-high-school.mp3 (53 MB, 57m32s, episode 200)

Index



Index in progress, stay tuned!





CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Subscribe to the CKMS Community Connections podcast!

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Video







Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 2 June 2025 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.