New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #92

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Bizza in a Box Why Not? – EP Rock CanCon Michael Borowski Wander New Age No Buzz Hummer Carry Me Home – Single Rock CanCon Absolute Losers At the Same Time – Single Rock CanCon The Static Dive Blue Light After Party Jazz No MOIRA You Will Not Be Spared – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon Don Macdonald Short Stories Jazz CanCon Niloo Sour Cherry Pop CanCon Jessie Cavalier Call Me Crazy – Single Pop CanCon Rachel Cousins Crying While Wasted – Single Pop CanCon Yvan Belleau QUINTISSIME Jazz CanCon Yvan Belleau Pas a Pas Jazz CanCon Yvan Belleau MIX-CITES Jazz CanCon Yvan Belleau Clair et Net Jazz CanCon Rosewater Park Dreaming in Blue – Single Pop CanCon kpec3 arrival the word unfazed – Single Religious No Kari Lyn Home – Single Folk CanCon Will Percs Fund My Beach Style Alternative No Superstar Crush Way Too Much Rock CanCon ARK IDENTITY Can’t Stop Loving You – Single Pop CanCon Clara Cloud Rabbit King – Single Folk CanCon KC Armstrong When You’re Gone – Single Folk CanCon Jim “Kimo” West & Michael Whalen Two Shores New Age No 3AM Henna Tattoo – Single Folk No Stegoforrest Vampire – Single Pop No Maple Mars 25th Anniversary Double Single Rock No Birdie Swann Sisters & King Black Acid Dream School Dropout Rock No Bella Cole Drive – Single Pop CanCon Rebecca Foon Black Butterflies Pop CanCon The MC Type & Billy the Fridge Fridge & Type Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available No Partners in Crime Partners in Crime Rock Originally recorded in 1985 CanCon Aline Deanna Wild Rose & Salt Water Folk CanCon White Swann Roof Triplethink Rock CanCon/KWCon Ivy Gardens Death of Don Valley Metal CanCon The Phosphenes All the Time – Single Rock No Andro2k Реката (The River) – Single Hip Hop NSFR No Mela Bee One Thing (Not You) Pop Fergus CanCon Victoria Bowlin To Have and To Hold – Single Country No Victoria Bowlin One More Kiss – Single Country No Sherry Finzer Dreamweaver – Music for Deep Dreaming New Age No Little White Lies Your Devil – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Sherry Finzer – Enlightenment

Jim “Kimo” West & Michael Whalen – Ocean’s Embrace

The Static Dive – Amsterdam Sam

Yvan Belleau – Inclusion

Don MacDonald – One More Cup of Coffee

Tony Miceli – Have a Sense of Humor

Nina Maia – SALTO DE FE

Ahmed Mukhtar & Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Iraqi Merengue

Marvin Caleb – Mi Tche Mwen

Mela Bee – One Thing (Not You)

MOIRA – You Will Not Be Spared

Niloo – Sour Cherry Jam

Jessie Cavalier – Call Me Crazy

Rachel Cousins – Crying While Wasted

Rosewater Park – Dreaming In Blue

Kari Lyn – Home

Clara Cloud – Rabbit King

Aline Deanna – Walk You Home

Victoria Bowlin – One More Kiss

Will Percs – Pineapple on the Beach

Birdie Swann Sisters & King Black Acid – That’s What Best Friends Do

Superstar Crush – Venus in the Drywall

White Swann Roof – (You Can’t Hold Back) The Ocean

Partners in Crime – On the Tube

The Phosphenes – All the Time

Little White Lies – Your Devil

Bizza in a Box – Where’s Your Head At?

Absolute Losers – At the Same Time

Ivy Gardens – Burn for Murder

Neon Ghosthouse – Ice Cream

The MC Type & Billy the Fridge – Incite the Orgy

Andro2k & Sasho the Indian – The River

Cubanbrown – Deep Pyar (feat. Brij Beniwal)

See y’all next time!