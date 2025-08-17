The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #92

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Bizza in a Box Why Not? – EP Rock CanCon
Michael Borowski Wander New Age No
Buzz Hummer Carry Me Home – Single Rock CanCon
Absolute Losers At the Same Time – Single Rock CanCon
The Static Dive Blue Light After Party Jazz No
MOIRA You Will Not Be Spared – Single Pop Clean and Explicit versions available CanCon
Don Macdonald Short Stories Jazz CanCon
Niloo Sour Cherry Pop CanCon
Jessie Cavalier Call Me Crazy – Single Pop CanCon
Rachel Cousins Crying While Wasted – Single Pop CanCon
Yvan Belleau QUINTISSIME Jazz CanCon
Yvan Belleau Pas a Pas Jazz CanCon
Yvan Belleau MIX-CITES Jazz CanCon
Yvan Belleau Clair et Net Jazz CanCon
Rosewater Park Dreaming in Blue – Single Pop CanCon
kpec3 arrival the word unfazed – Single Religious No
Kari Lyn Home – Single Folk CanCon
Will Percs Fund My Beach Style Alternative No
Superstar Crush Way Too Much Rock CanCon
ARK IDENTITY Can’t Stop Loving You – Single Pop CanCon
Clara Cloud Rabbit King – Single Folk CanCon
KC Armstrong When You’re Gone – Single Folk CanCon
Jim “Kimo” West & Michael Whalen Two Shores New Age No
3AM Henna Tattoo – Single Folk No
Stegoforrest Vampire – Single Pop No
Maple Mars 25th Anniversary Double Single Rock No
Birdie Swann Sisters & King Black Acid Dream School Dropout Rock No
Bella Cole Drive – Single Pop CanCon
Rebecca Foon Black Butterflies Pop CanCon
The MC Type & Billy the Fridge Fridge & Type Hip Hop Clean and Explicit versions available No
Partners in Crime Partners in Crime Rock Originally recorded in 1985 CanCon
Aline Deanna Wild Rose & Salt Water Folk CanCon
White Swann Roof Triplethink Rock CanCon/KWCon
Ivy Gardens Death of Don Valley Metal CanCon
The Phosphenes All the Time – Single Rock No
Andro2k Реката (The River) – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
Mela Bee One Thing (Not You) Pop Fergus CanCon
Victoria Bowlin To Have and To Hold – Single Country No
Victoria Bowlin One More Kiss – Single Country No
Sherry Finzer Dreamweaver – Music for Deep Dreaming New Age No
Little White Lies Your Devil – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Sherry Finzer – Enlightenment
Jim “Kimo” West & Michael Whalen – Ocean’s Embrace
The Static Dive – Amsterdam Sam
Yvan Belleau – Inclusion
Don MacDonald – One More Cup of Coffee
Tony Miceli – Have a Sense of Humor
Nina Maia – SALTO DE FE
Ahmed Mukhtar & Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Iraqi Merengue
Marvin Caleb – Mi Tche Mwen
Mela Bee – One Thing (Not You)
MOIRA – You Will Not Be Spared
Niloo – Sour Cherry Jam
Jessie Cavalier – Call Me Crazy
Rachel Cousins – Crying While Wasted
Rosewater Park – Dreaming In Blue
Kari Lyn – Home
Clara Cloud – Rabbit King
Aline Deanna – Walk You Home
Victoria Bowlin – One More Kiss
Will Percs – Pineapple on the Beach
Birdie Swann Sisters & King Black Acid – That’s What Best Friends Do
Superstar Crush – Venus in the Drywall
White Swann Roof – (You Can’t Hold Back) The Ocean
Partners in Crime – On the Tube
The Phosphenes – All the Time
Little White Lies – Your Devil
Bizza in a Box – Where’s Your Head At?
Absolute Losers – At the Same Time
Ivy Gardens – Burn for Murder
Neon Ghosthouse – Ice Cream
The MC Type & Billy the Fridge – Incite the Orgy
Andro2k & Sasho the Indian – The River
Cubanbrown – Deep Pyar (feat. Brij Beniwal)

See y’all next time!

