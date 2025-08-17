New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #92

What’s up, y’all? First up, as always, here is what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Bizza in a Box
|Why Not? – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Michael Borowski
|Wander
|New Age
|No
|Buzz Hummer
|Carry Me Home – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Absolute Losers
|At the Same Time – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Static Dive
|Blue Light After Party
|Jazz
|No
|MOIRA
|You Will Not Be Spared – Single
|Pop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|CanCon
|Don Macdonald
|Short Stories
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Niloo
|Sour Cherry
|Pop
|CanCon
|Jessie Cavalier
|Call Me Crazy – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Rachel Cousins
|Crying While Wasted – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Yvan Belleau
|QUINTISSIME
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Yvan Belleau
|Pas a Pas
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Yvan Belleau
|MIX-CITES
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Yvan Belleau
|Clair et Net
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Rosewater Park
|Dreaming in Blue – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|kpec3 arrival
|the word unfazed – Single
|Religious
|No
|Kari Lyn
|Home – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Will Percs
|Fund My Beach Style
|Alternative
|No
|Superstar Crush
|Way Too Much
|Rock
|CanCon
|ARK IDENTITY
|Can’t Stop Loving You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Clara Cloud
|Rabbit King – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|KC Armstrong
|When You’re Gone – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jim “Kimo” West & Michael Whalen
|Two Shores
|New Age
|No
|3AM
|Henna Tattoo – Single
|Folk
|No
|Stegoforrest
|Vampire – Single
|Pop
|No
|Maple Mars
|25th Anniversary Double Single
|Rock
|No
|Birdie Swann Sisters & King Black Acid
|Dream School Dropout
|Rock
|No
|Bella Cole
|Drive – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Rebecca Foon
|Black Butterflies
|Pop
|CanCon
|The MC Type & Billy the Fridge
|Fridge & Type
|Hip Hop
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|Partners in Crime
|Partners in Crime
|Rock
|Originally recorded in 1985
|CanCon
|Aline Deanna
|Wild Rose & Salt Water
|Folk
|CanCon
|White Swann Roof
|Triplethink
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Ivy Gardens
|Death of Don Valley
|Metal
|CanCon
|The Phosphenes
|All the Time – Single
|Rock
|No
|Andro2k
|Реката (The River) – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|Mela Bee
|One Thing (Not You)
|Pop
|Fergus
|CanCon
|Victoria Bowlin
|To Have and To Hold – Single
|Country
|No
|Victoria Bowlin
|One More Kiss – Single
|Country
|No
|Sherry Finzer
|Dreamweaver – Music for Deep Dreaming
|New Age
|No
|Little White Lies
|Your Devil – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Sherry Finzer – Enlightenment
Jim “Kimo” West & Michael Whalen – Ocean’s Embrace
The Static Dive – Amsterdam Sam
Yvan Belleau – Inclusion
Don MacDonald – One More Cup of Coffee
Tony Miceli – Have a Sense of Humor
Nina Maia – SALTO DE FE
Ahmed Mukhtar & Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde – Iraqi Merengue
Marvin Caleb – Mi Tche Mwen
Mela Bee – One Thing (Not You)
MOIRA – You Will Not Be Spared
Niloo – Sour Cherry Jam
Jessie Cavalier – Call Me Crazy
Rachel Cousins – Crying While Wasted
Rosewater Park – Dreaming In Blue
Kari Lyn – Home
Clara Cloud – Rabbit King
Aline Deanna – Walk You Home
Victoria Bowlin – One More Kiss
Will Percs – Pineapple on the Beach
Birdie Swann Sisters & King Black Acid – That’s What Best Friends Do
Superstar Crush – Venus in the Drywall
White Swann Roof – (You Can’t Hold Back) The Ocean
Partners in Crime – On the Tube
The Phosphenes – All the Time
Little White Lies – Your Devil
Bizza in a Box – Where’s Your Head At?
Absolute Losers – At the Same Time
Ivy Gardens – Burn for Murder
Neon Ghosthouse – Ice Cream
The MC Type & Billy the Fridge – Incite the Orgy
Andro2k & Sasho the Indian – The River
Cubanbrown – Deep Pyar (feat. Brij Beniwal)
See y’all next time!