CKMS Community Connections for 18 August 2025: KWCon – Music by Musicians from Waterloo Region

Today Bob plays KW Content music — music by musicians from all over Waterloo Region.

If you’ve made music you want to hear on the radio send it to office@radiowaterloo.ca and we’ll get it on the air. See How To Submit Music for the full details on the format and info we need for music submissions.

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-08-18-episode213-KWCon-Music-by-Musicians-from-Waterloo-Region.mp3 (53 MB, 57m37s, episode 213)

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

