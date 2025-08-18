CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Monday 11am-Noon, Friday 3pm-4pm (sunflower logo on the left, black and purple lettering on a teal background to the right and below)
CKMS Community Connections for 18 August 2025: KWCon – Music by Musicians from Waterloo Region

Show Notes

(Tan and green map of Waterloo Region showing the seven municipalities outlined with black lines)
Map of Waterloo Region

Today Bob plays KW Content music — music by musicians from all over Waterloo Region.

If you’ve made music you want to hear on the radio send it to office@radiowaterloo.ca and we’ll get it on the air. See How To Submit Music for the full details on the format and info we need for music submissions.

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-08-18-episode213-KWCon-Music-by-Musicians-from-Waterloo-Region.mp3 (53 MB, 57m37s, episode 213)

Index

Time Title Album Artist Genre
00:00 CCCtheme CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd Show Theme
00:56 Something To Believe In Inevitable Awake & Dreaming (blue and purple ink blossoming in water)
Inevitable		 Awake & Dreaming Alternative / CanCon / KWCon
04:36 I U Me Alternative / CanCon / KWCon
09:49 Station ID Station ID Station ID / KWCon
09:56 L.L.A. White Swann Roof Triplethink (illustration of three men wearing suits (one green shirt, one red shirt, one blue shirt) standing in a equilateral triangle. Their brains are visible, and connected by shafts of light.
Triplethink		 White Swann Roof Rock / CanCon / KWCon
18:36 Going Sideways Rock / CanCon / KWCon
22:38 Sally Ride Rodeo Heart - EP Codename Justine (solarized photo of four people standing in a recording studio)Rodeo Heart – EP Codename Justine Blues, CanCon, KWCon, FemCon
25:51 Eddie Rides Blues, CanCon, KWCon, FemCon
29:50 Something That The Cat Dragged In The LoFi Mind (illustration of a head with the skull replaced by a record player. There are cables going in and our the ears, and there is a loudspeaker in the mouth)
The LoFi Mind, Vol. 1		 LoFi Mind kwcon cancon swing pop
33:35 10 Months Since (A woman on a yellow-lit stage in front of an audience, holding a guitar)
Single		 Making Woman Folk / CanCon / KWCon / NSFR
35:46 Only One (Remix) (a doll wearing a large blue hat, blue and red glasses, and a medallion)
Single		 Chris Collins Pop / CanCon / KWCon
39:31 Dance Brian Gardiner Dance (photo of a young boy at a lake)
Single		 Brian Gardiner Pop / CanCon / KWCon
42:49 Imaginary Girl Photo of woman, lit in blue in front of a pink background, half obscured by privacy glass.
Single		 Nadia Tagoe Pop / CanCon / KWCon
46:19 Full Tank of Gas Full Tank of Gas - The Whythouse (a man facing a jacked-up pickup truck, a smiling woman standing beside the truck)
Single		 The Whythouse Country/CanCon/KWCon
49:53 Peg Gaucho The Music of Steely Dan (sepia toned photo of Dan Becker in old-time pilots gear sitting in the cockpit of a biplane)
Gaucho Live		 Gaucho Jazz Rock, CanCon, KWCon
54:18 Matter of Time The LoFi MInd 0420 2014 Live (fancy gold scrollwork on an aged leather background)
04/20/14		 LoFi Mind pop cancon kwcon
57:58 CCCTheme Instrumental Extended CKMS Logo - yellow sunflower with a black centre with diagonal wavies on a circular teal background, transparent background to corners
CKMS Community Connections		 Steve Todd Theme

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.

Bonus Video

Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 18 August 2025 (YouTube)

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.

