CKMS Community Connections for 18 August 2025: KWCon – Music by Musicians from Waterloo Region

Today Bob plays KW Content music — music by musicians from all over Waterloo Region.
If you’ve made music you want to hear on the radio send it to office@radiowaterloo.ca and we’ll get it on the air. See How To Submit Music for the full details on the format and info we need for music submissions.
Download: ckms-community-connections-2025-08-18-episode213-KWCon-Music-by-Musicians-from-Waterloo-Region.mp3 (53 MB, 57m37s, episode 213)
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|Genre
|00:00
|CCCtheme
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|Show Theme
|00:56
|Something To Believe In
|
Inevitable
|Awake & Dreaming
|Alternative / CanCon / KWCon
|04:36
|I U Me
|Alternative / CanCon / KWCon
|09:49
|Station ID
|Station ID
|Station ID / KWCon
|09:56
|L.L.A.
|
Triplethink
|White Swann Roof
|Rock / CanCon / KWCon
|18:36
|Going Sideways
|Rock / CanCon / KWCon
|22:38
|Sally Ride
|Rodeo Heart – EP
|Codename Justine
|Blues, CanCon, KWCon, FemCon
|25:51
|Eddie Rides
|Blues, CanCon, KWCon, FemCon
|29:50
|Something That The Cat Dragged In
|
The LoFi Mind, Vol. 1
|LoFi Mind
|kwcon cancon swing pop
|33:35
|10 Months Since
|
Single
|Making Woman
|Folk / CanCon / KWCon / NSFR
|35:46
|Only One (Remix)
|
Single
|Chris Collins
|Pop / CanCon / KWCon
|39:31
|Dance
|
Single
|Brian Gardiner
|Pop / CanCon / KWCon
|42:49
|Imaginary Girl
|
Single
|Nadia Tagoe
|Pop / CanCon / KWCon
|46:19
|Full Tank of Gas
|
Single
|The Whythouse
|Country/CanCon/KWCon
|49:53
|Peg
|
Gaucho Live
|Gaucho
|Jazz Rock, CanCon, KWCon
|54:18
|Matter of Time
|
04/20/14
|LoFi Mind
|pop cancon kwcon
|57:58
|CCCTheme Instrumental Extended
|
CKMS Community Connections
|Steve Todd
|Theme
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at ccc@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Video: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 18 August 2025 (YouTube)
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2025 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders. The theme music is written and performed by Steven Todd.