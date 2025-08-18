Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere SPECIAL ENCORE PRESENTATION from, Episode 71, July 12, 2024

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/RadioNowhere240713Episode71Summer.mp3, 57m35s, 80.0 MBytes

Country Honk The Rolling Stones
Summertime Blues Eddie Cochrane
House of the Rising Sun The Animals
California Sun The Rivieras
Mr. Tambourine Man The Byrds
Shakin’ All Over Chad Allen & the Expressions
Get Off of My Cloud The Rolling Stones
My Generation The Who
She’s Not There The Zombies
For What it’s Worth Buffalo Springfield
Summer in the City Lovin’ Spoonful
CC Ryder Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
Gimme Some Lovin Spencer Davis Group
Woodstock Crosby Stills Nash and Young
Get Ready Rare Earth
Something’s in the Air Thunderclap Newman
Rock And Roll The Velvet Underground
Laydown (Candles in the Rain) Melanie
Mercy Mercy Me Marvin Gaye

