NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.27 FEB 10/25 REBLAST 9PM

I am shedding the skin I’m in. Becoming someone new. I can’t control it. Being human.

A man of Faith. Or Zany Zealotry, I don’t know which. Don’t care…

You become smarter if you listen to music. Especially if you’ve never heard it before. A 5 minute song by Coltrane can contain as much genius as a book by Dylan Thomas or a picture from Picasso.

Tonight some jazz from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, a twisted Dylan cover and the immortal Nina Simone! A one hit wonder, a struggle for pleasure and the skasters stop by.

This weeks site. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBQ-IoHfimQ. It could be your child.

If you want normal go somewhere else.

Movie recommendation Book of Eli with Denzel Washington. The power of a man of hope

The vandals are at the gates! (Look ‘em up)

Contact me at nocrapradio@yahoo.com

Still looking for some poets brave enough to give voice to their genius here on the show. Give me insight in a minute and a half you could hear it here.

Coming soon. ROBOT NEWS!

specials-little bitch

urge-dark age

bunch of believers- it’s a ska world

beat-twist and crawl

riffs-peter gunn

king crimson-discipline

bowie-secret life of arabia

creatures-weathercade

dirty dozen brass band-inner city blues

nat adderly-hummin

eddie harris-listen here

c nuts-cars.

champs-my spirit is broken

felt-mexican bandits

bunnymen-lips like sugar

smiths-what difference does it make.

cream-born under a bad sign

hendrix-hey joe

frigid pink-house of the rising sun

xtc-all along the watchtower.

nina simone-seems i’m never tired of loving you

style council-paris match

weather report-a remark you made.

soft verdict-struggle for pleasure

Game of thrones soundtrack

linda shumas-the ruins

Bruce Cockburn-roll on silver wheels

BENDER RULES!

Here’s my dropbox for all the shows.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles.”

Buddha