NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.27 FEB 10/25 REBLAST 9PM

I am shedding the skin I’m in. Becoming someone new. I can’t control it. Being human.
A man of Faith. Or Zany Zealotry, I don’t know which. Don’t care…
You become smarter if you listen to music. Especially if you’ve never heard it before. A 5 minute song by Coltrane can contain as much genius as a book by Dylan Thomas or a picture from Picasso.
Tonight some jazz from the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, a twisted Dylan cover and the immortal Nina Simone! A one hit wonder, a struggle for pleasure and the skasters stop by.
This weeks site. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBQ-IoHfimQ. It could be your child.
If you want normal go somewhere else.
Movie recommendation Book of Eli with Denzel Washington. The power of a man of hope
The vandals are at the gates! (Look ‘em up)
Still looking for some poets brave enough to give voice to their genius here on the show. Give me insight in a minute and a half you could hear it here.
Coming soon. ROBOT NEWS!
specials-little bitch
urge-dark age
bunch of believers- it’s a ska world
beat-twist and crawl
riffs-peter gunn
king crimson-discipline
bowie-secret life of arabia
creatures-weathercade
dirty dozen brass band-inner city blues
nat adderly-hummin
eddie harris-listen here
c nuts-cars.
champs-my spirit is broken
felt-mexican bandits
bunnymen-lips like sugar
smiths-what difference does it make.
cream-born under a bad sign
hendrix-hey joe
frigid pink-house of the rising sun
xtc-all along the watchtower.
nina simone-seems i’m never tired of loving you
style council-paris match
weather report-a remark you made.
soft verdict-struggle for pleasure
Game of thrones soundtrack
linda shumas-the ruins
Bruce Cockburn-roll on silver wheels
BENDER RULES!
“It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles.”
Buddha