NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.37 Oct. 19/24

Lots of versions tonight. Ramones doing psychedelia, paranoid ska and some big band jazz.

This is only my third show and I’ve got a few in the can but if you’d like to give me some ideas for the music you want just let me know at nocrapradio@yahoo.com. and I’ll do my best.

Some of the sources I’ve taken music from might not be the best sonically (esp 78s) but really lots of this stuff you just can’t find anymore.

This weeks site https://www.musicstack.com it is very good for finding and pricing all that wonderful vinyl you’re sitting on.

This weeks recommended movie. Surviving the Game with Ice T. The problem with hunting the underclass is that they always prove smarter and tougher than you think. Always. Revenge is sweet.

Coming soon. I’m going to be posting my shows for download on a dropbox account. That way you can keep all this great stuff you’re hearing. Link will be posted here.

Tonight featuring my favourite jazz diva.

And the skasters are hanging around waiting for the end of the world.

Show 3 Ver. 1.37 Oct 19/24

harry manx-voodoo child

j hammond-219

t waits-till the money runs out

mavis staples-eye on the prize.

blues project-you can’t catch me

butterfield blues band -shake your money maker

g thorogood-cocaine blues

sadies-little sadie

animals-cc rider.

diodes-shape of things to come

999-emergency live 12′ single

adverts-gary gilmores eyes

godfathers-birth, school, work, death

ramones-journey to the centre of the mind

electric prunes-I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night

mustard plug-mr. smiley

spunge-Centerfold

skankaroos-this is Ska

skasters-hello

ruder than you-Paranoid (Black Sabbath Ska Cover)

bruce cockburn-deja vu

ralph towner-track 17

steve hunter-of all the times to leave

durruti column-all that love and maths can do

dinah washington – How Deep Is The Ocean

dinah washington – There’ll Be Some Changes Made (1955)

dinah washington – since i fell for you

dinah washington – lets fall in love

dinah washington – Ain’t misbehaving

spk-in flagrant delicto

lisa gerrard-persian love song

david sylvain-nostalgia.

“Though lovers be lost, love shall not.” – Dylan Thomas