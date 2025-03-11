NO CRAP RADIO VER. 2.03 REBLAST MAR. 11/25 9PM

midnight fridays no crap radio

From punky power pop to symphonic interpretations of Philip Glass all in two hours. Only here at no crap.

Glimpse of the true face of slum level poverty just next road over on Beasley St, a call out to King Selasse, proof Iggy won’t never die and complex rhythm patterns from the desert.

A mid career billy holiday and the same song done by Kelly lee Evens with a Louis Jorden for fun. From sometime in the fifties (lots of his music developed into rock and roll believe it or not).

This weeks movie. THX 1138 with Robert Duvall. The Future is Here. Learn from it. Or suffer. The choice is yours.

This weeks recommended site. https://www.azquotes.com. Wisdom in one or two sentences. A fascinating technique for increasing intelligence is by reading a quote a day.

“Your greatest weapon is your enemy’s mind”. Buddha

I’ve been creative all of my life and it feels nice being back here at the station doing creative stuff. Artists are usually more concerned with being creative than having money.

Bowie – look back in anger

Peaches – search and destroy

Call – turn a blind eye

X – identity

YYY – tick

Chris Spedding – hurt by love

Beat generation – highway 61

Bob Segar – nutbush city limits

Steve ray Vaughan – if the house is rockin

Colin James – breaking up the house.

David Wilcox – hot hot papa.

Jerry Lee Lewis – rock and roll

John Cooper Clarke – Beasley st.

Graham Parker – Here it comes again

Johnny Cash – won’t back down

Augustus Pablo – Chant to King Selassi

Black uhuru – dreadlock pallbearer

Heptones – cool rasta

Muslimgauze – Bhutto

Empty quarter – Black Sage

Eric Random – one mans trash.

Loop guru – Soulless

Oscar Peterson – baby ain’t I good to you

Billy Holiday – love me or leave me

Louis Jorden – is you is or is you ain’t my baby

Kelly lee evans – love me or leave me

Album leaf – outer banks

Moby – look back in

Bjork – hyper ballad

Cure – to wish impossible things

In the Nursery – Judgement of Paris

Kronos Quartet – 2 short Philip Glass pieces from Mishima

Lastly, fundraising time is coming up and as always if you can donate your cash, ides or time we would appreciate it. We’re not here without you.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0

“The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true.” Oppenheimer