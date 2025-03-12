Sovereign Canada highlights what makes us Canadian. Show host Mike McCulloch presents interviews with Canadian political leaders and subject matter experts in fields relating to sovereignty – spanning history to political science, and from international relations and law to immigration, military, and more. He recaps news as it relates to the continuing threat of annexation, and endeavours to speak with regular Canadians who are making a difference. .

Sovereign Canada is syndicated from NCRA station CIVL-FM and airs on CKMS-FM on Fridays from 10:00am to 11:00am.